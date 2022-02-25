How to build the perfect fashion capsule wardrobe

In Irish fashion news, see our fashion tips to help you create the best capsule wardrobe this springtime. Have you ever had one of those days where you are staring at your wardrobe and wondering what clothes to put on?

Do you constantly buy every new trend out there but still find you don’t have anything to wear? Or perhaps you are too afraid of even looking at your wardrobe because it is a chaotic mess?

If this sounds like you, you are not alone. Many of us are guilty of overloading our wardrobe with pieces that look good, but we have no idea how to style them. We keep following trends in the hopes that they will turn us into fashionable people. But this is rarely the case.

We all know that the key to looking good on a daily basis all comes down to your capsule wardrobe. And starting your perfect capsule wardrobe is easier than you might think.

Especially when you get past all those hectic morning outfit troubles, your unorganised wardrobe fails, and the stress attached to getting ready with a messy wardrobe. If you want to know how to start your perfect capsule wardrobe this year, keep on reading for our tips.

How To Begin Building Your Capsule Wardrobe

In order to build the perfect capsule wardrobe for you and your style, there are a few things you need to consider.

Decide your style

Evaluate your go-to pieces from the past 30 days

Decide on a base colour: navy, white, tan

Select your foundation colours

Add in some accent shades and prints

Find your perfect layering pieces

Add in some complementary shoes and accessories

Step 1: Figure Out What Your Style Is

If you do not know what your style is, how can you be expected to know what wardrobe you want to build in the first place?

Imagine you finally find your dream home and not know how you are going to style it. It is the perfect way to end up with a place full of clutter and items you will never use.

If you just haphazardly choose details you are drawn to, you might end up with a house with a poor layout, modern façade and traditional floors. In other words, an unorganised mess that has no distinct style.

Before you start building your perfect capsule wardrobe, you need to think about your end goals. Think of your personal style or the style you want to have. It should reflect your likes, lifestyle and creativity.

Your personal style allows you to create a wardrobe that embodies the person you are. Not only will it impact people’s impressions of you, but it can be a tool you use to advance in the world.

But your style might not be something you can easily define. In fact, it can have elements of two or three different styles.

For instance, you might be someone who has a trendy style with minimal accessories and vintage influences. Whatever your style is, it should reflect who you are as a person.

Step 2: Look At Your Outfits For The Past 30 Days

Do you have outfit combinations that you wear over again? In order to build your perfect capsule wardrobe, you need to take a look at the clothes you constantly reach for.

We are not talking about those clothes that you wish you could wear more. As much as we all want to rock some designer dresses or power suits on the daily, we probably won’t be wearing them all that often. Now, this doesn’t mean that you cannot have these things in your wardrobe. Just that they are not your priority.

If you know the outfits that you wear all the time, jot them down. Take the next 30 days to record any outfit you wear. and you don’t have to overthink it.

Just get dressed in the morning and take a quick selfie. Even if all you are wearing that day is your joggers and tank top, make a note of it.

You will start to see if you have a preference for wearing certain clothes over others. Then, you can take a note of any colours you like to wear as well as textures.

Step 3: Decide Your Base Colour

When building your capsule wardrobe, it’s important to find out what colour your wardrobe relies on the most. While you will be adding in accent colours later, you need to have a base colour to build your wardrobe on.

To keep it simple, go for neutral shades. The easiest colours to work with are black, white, tan, navy. Many stylists might only give you black and navy to start off with. But many people are now gravitating towards having a lighter palette and so will go for white or tan.

This is why step 2 is important. Taking a note of the clothes you wear all the time will show you what colours you usually wear.

Step 4: Select Your Foundation Colours

Next, we will move onto the best foundation colours to choose for your capsule wardrobe. These are your supplementary neutral colours that will give your wardrobe depth and focus.

They can be your tan, white, black, grey or navy shades and include fabrics like leather, denim or knitwear.

Depending on how big or minimal you want your perfect capsule wardrobe to be, the number of foundation colours you choose will vary. Usually, the ideal wardrobe will consist of two or three shades.

And this doesn’t mean that you cannot have other fabrics in your wardrobe. It just means that the fabrics you choose should be intentional and solidify your style inspirations. They should also work well together and be mixed and matched to create a number of outfits.

How To Make Sure Your Capsule Wardrobe Works Well Together?

While it is important to have an end goal in mind when building a capsule wardrobe, you need to make sure all pieces work together. They should be flexible and be able to be worn regularly. Before removing or adding any item to your wardrobe, ask yourself:

Does it go with at least three pieces in my wardrobe?

Can I make a number of outfits using this one piece?

Does it fit in with my lifestyle and style goals?

Step 5: Accent Colours And Selection Of Prints

If you are a lover of the minimalism fashion trend and want to keep things simple, feel free to skip this step. But, even if you are veering towards having a neutral wardrobe, having at least one accent colour will give your wardrobe some depth.

If you want to make your wardrobe be more powerful, you need to use some accent colours. And they can even be a signature element of your personal style.

Take a look at any celebrity who usually wears neutrals. They will occasionally throw in a red shade or some other colour to liven up their outfit. It has a real impact and quickly becomes the memorable piece of their look.

As well as your colours, prints can also be a fun way of injecting some interest into your outfit. however, they should be used sparingly and be in line with the colours you choose to wear.

This will help you mix and match them seamlessly into your wardrobe. Some popular choices are animal print, florals, plaid, polka dot. And if prints are not your thing, you can also play around with textures.

Step 6: Find Your Layering Pieces

we will always love layering pieces and their ability to completely transform your outfit. And they will be some of the most important pieces in your capsule wardrobe.

If you take a look at your current wardrobe, you probably have some layering pieces already. These could be your blazers, denim jackets, trench coats, leather jackets or even your shirts.

Your choice of layering pieces can have a big impact on what category your style falls into. So, it is important to keep referring back to your style goals.

Step 7: Add Some Shoes And Accessories

Even if you have a minimalist wardrobe, you should be paying attention to your choice of shoes and accessories. They really are the icing on top of the cake when it comes to your look.

Sticking with that analogy, your birthday cake is only a birthday cake with icing, candles and message on it. Without all that, it is just a plain, unfinished, undecorated vanilla cake.

Whatever your aesthetic, your accessories and shoes will be key to tying your outfit together. It will help to make your entire ensemble feel and look complete.

Choosing the right accessories and shoes will all come down to personal style and your lifestyle. If you have kids or regularly take the bus, you probably want something more comfortable than a pair of heels.

Because your accessories and shoes can make or break your outfit, it’s important to be flexible. Have a couple of basic pieces that you can reach for again and again. These could be some gold hoops, black boots, white trainers or a silver chain.

As we’ve mentioned before, it can be hard to build up your ideal wardrobe. But by evaluating your style and following our tips, you now know how to start your perfect capsule wardrobe.

