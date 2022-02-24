The best ladies high rise jeans looks for 2022

Here in Irish fashion news, we are going to look at the best high waisted jeans looks for spring 2022. As seasons change, so do fashion trends. Winter is the season for wrapping up and covering all things that are great about our fashion look.

As we head towards spring, it’s time to shed our fashion skins. This means that clothes under our winter coats are more evident. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to look at great ways to style high rise pants this season.

All high-rise trouser looks can look stylish went dressed appropriately. First of all, let’s look at some questions that are frequently asked about high-rise pants.

What qualifies as high-rise trousers

A high-rise or high-waisted pair of trousers or jeans are constructed to land high on, or above your hips. This usually means your pants sit a minimum of 3 inches above the navel area. They can be worn in trouser, shorts or jean designs. Note that all body types are different so sizes and shapes of pants will differ.

The benefits of high waisted pants

Because the pants or jeans sit high on the torso, it provides better comfort. It also draws the eye away from your hips. This elongates the look of your body. This style of pant dress (especially jeans) lessens the chance of any nipping at the waist.

So what body types are best suited to high waist pants?

The high waist jeans looks are probably the most common choice of trousers. This being they seem to be more comfy and body flattering.

They are also a lot easier to dress compared to trousers. Another factor her is choice. High rise jeans come in more shapes, designs and colours. They suit more body types too. Whether your body is curvaceous, tall, hourglass, there are designs to suit.

Can high rise pants make your look slimming?

The idea with high rise pants (especially jeans) is that eye attention is pulled into the hip area and away from the hips. This can be very flattering for gals with a more curvaceous body. A good cut can create the illusion than your bottom half of the body is longer than it actually is. This can be rather slimming.

Are high waisted trousers season fashion?

One of the many benefits of high waisted is they are a 12 month a year “fashion go to”. When worn as jeans, they are extremely body shape flattering.

In winter they can be styled with low rise sweaters. Come spring and summer, tees are on show. In trouser format, they look fab when worn with long line open shirts. Oversized ladies blazers are also another great choice.

How to style high rise jeans

There are so many great ways to style high waisted pants this summer. We are going concentrate on simple ways to style jeans this spring. They are the most popular of the high waisted pants styles. So without further ado, let’s take a look.

High waist mom jeans

For ladies looking for a 12 month a year style of high-rise jeans, then this is for you. These popular moms jeans can be universally flattering.

They present you with so many styling options you will be spoilt for choice. Given their high waist design means you can tuck in your tee.

Another choice is to wear them with a bra top and open blouse during warmer months. To add extra attention to the look, add a stylish belt that stands out. It can really compliment and great fashion finish.

As the saying goes, every stylish woman should have a pair of boyfriend jeans in their closet. These super relaxed jeans are designed to look as if your guy owns them.

However, they are instead designed for women. A note of warning though. Boyfriend jeans come in many different cuts. Some designs can be more tailored.

Others can be more relaxed. They can be dressed up with shirts and heels for semi casual dress. They can also be twinned with tees for great day off looks. All you need to do is add sneakers.

The skinny high waist jeans

If you want to add classic to your fashion look, then this is for you. Any type of skinny jeans can elongate the look of your legs.

These streamlined beauties are the perfect fashion choice for dress up or down fashion. Their streamlined design makes them the perfect choice for twinning with blazers and shirts. This dress me up look means heels make for the perfect finish.

For a more relaxed look, twin your skinnies with pastel tees during spring summer months. White oversized shirts and skinnies can be your best friend.

Flare up your high waist look

The flared jeans are a perfect high waist choice for most body types. However, you must remember this. If you are going flare below the waist, keep your above the waist finish more fitted.

Dark high waisted jeans and crisp tailored blouse make for perfect office attire. Worn with ankle boots or heels this makes for a great comb.

For less formal surroundings, switch out your dark jeans to lighter shades. The lighter the coloured jean, the less formal they look.

Twin neutral tops with bright flared jeans. Heels or sneakers are optional. Ohm don’t forget to accessories with oversized bags for this finish.

The straight leg effect

When it comes to stylish jeans looks, the straight leg high waist jeans scream chic. These flattering jeans add a touch of chic to any fashion ensemble.

They are more-dressier that all other style of jeans. They are great for office or semi occasion wear. Let’s go back to your choice of shades.

Darker hues are always better when it comes to straight leg dress me up finishes. Twin with contrasting shirt, blazer and heels. Dress down? Light indigo or even ripped can look chicish. White oversized sneakers make for a great day off finish.

And finally, tips to wearing high waist jeans

There are a few things we can all remember when it comes to styling high waist jeans. These fashion favourites are a must for any stylish woman’s wardrobe. However, there are always going to be some rules to stick to for maximum fashion finish

Never try to conceal the look of your high waist finish. This defeats the purpose. When wearing a shirt or t-shirt, ensure to tuck it in at the waist. It adds more character to your finish. Be inventive and experiment with add long line jackets to your high waist jeans look. They fuse beautifully with either heels, boots or sneakers. The darker the jeans, the more formal they can be dressed. Remember that your high waist jeans look great when you choose them in your correct size

