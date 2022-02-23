Top 5 women’s sports bras for 2022

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at the best ladies sports bras to won in 2022. You may be surprised to know that over 75% of women actually wear the wrong bra size. This is down to a few factors. Try considering the following when choosing the right sports bra for your breasts.

In recent years, especially since COVID-19 lockdowns, sports bras have soured in popularity. Replacing the traditional underwire bras, sports bras provide more comfort and support to the breast and back area.

The great thing about sports bras of today is the choice is fabrics, colours and styles available. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to do an overview of the sports bra. From the fit to the top 5 sports bras, we will help you choose the right bra for you.

The history of the sports bra

The first sports bra that went on commercial sale was called the “jockbra.” It was invented back in 1977 by Ms Lisa Lindahl and costume designer Polly Smith with the helping hand of Polly’s assistant, Ms Hinda Schreiber. This was the first bra designed for sportswomen to offer support to the breast during exercise workouts.

The importance of the sports bra

When doing any type of workout or daily routine, women’s breasts come under strain and pressure. This is because the thin collections of connective tissues that help support your breasts (Cooper’s ligaments) under significant strain. Not applying the right support can cause aches, soreness and damage to the breasts and back area of the body.

Scientists who study breast tissues amongst women have found that women are not wearing the correct bra to support their breast shape and weight.

Well-designed sports bras are intended to provide that vital support to the breasts. However, the onus is on you to find the one that is the correct fit and support.

Level of support required

Did you know that modern sports bras of today come in three different levels of support. Them being

Low support Medium support High impact

Remember that your requirements are based on your choice of sports activity as well as your cup size.

The low impact sports bra

This is ideal and designed for basic sports and exercise activities. These mainly include the likes of outdoors walking, yoga and muscle strengthening.

The design of this bra is usually cup-less. It offers restricted movement in the way of compressing the boobs more tightly up against your chest wall. This normally applies to the medium impact bra design.

The medium impact sports bra

OK, you are about to apply a little more pressure to the breasts which means more impact support. Main activities for this type of bra are the likes of cycling, dance workouts and upper body weight lifting.

The high impact sports bra

This is the queen of sports bras. It is designed to take on the toughest of challenges. The high impact bra is constructed using a more defined cup structure.

This is designed to add more support to each breast. Some designs use a mixture of both encapsulation and compression methods to help maximise support to the breasts. This type of bra is best used for treadmill or outdoor running, tough terrain bike riding and aerobic workouts.

Get the right fit

There are many guides out there to help you choose the right sports bra for your body. However, like all bras, it’s always good to be professionally fitted for a sports bra. Because bras come in different shapes, textures and support, getting the right one that offers protect and support is vital.

Tips to finding the rights sports bra

A good sports bra should always fit snuggly to your body. It should never be too tight and never restrict your breathing. Rule of thumb. Always insure you can fit your 2 middle fingers between the straps of your bra and your shoulders.

Material snagging to the cup area usually means your choice of cup size is wrong. If this is the case, get your breasts measured professionally. This also works if your boobs are spilling out over the cup area. Your bra is too small.

Mind the gap

All underwire sports bra designs should lay up flat against the rib cage. This supports the above breast tissue. It should never nip or dig into the skin.

Try before you buy

Any sports bra should be seen as a sound investment to keep your assets protected and supported. Cheap versions are never always the right choice.

Always trust recognised brand names when choosing the right sports bra. These companies spend a lot of money in technology and research in designing the correct sports bra for different activities.

To make sure your bra is the right fit, try the following movements to ensure comfort and support. Raise your hands up to the sky and slightly stretch.

If the band of your sports bra rises the it’s a sign of your bra being too big. Or it may mean you need more strap adjustments to the back.

Ensure to move around and jump up and down while moving your arms. A bit like an aerobic workout. If you suffer any discomfort then opt for a different bra. As we said before, your bra should never nip the skin or restrict your breathing.

The life span of the sports bra

A sports bra is designed to offer your boobs support during exercise and sports activities. This means you are putting this under more pressure than traditional day to day bras.

Experts claim that your sports bra has a life span of around 40-50 washes. This all depends on wear and strain to the bra. When you start to see signs of snagging in the material, time for a new one.

One tip is to wash your sports bra by hand and away from the washing machine. By washing your bra in luke warm can slow down the decay of elastic . Avoid tumble driers to try your bra. Instead use a hanger to let it dry naturally.

The top 5 women’s sports bras for 2022.

Now that you understand your sports bra, we are going to take a look at the top 5 designs and brands for 2022. Each bra has a different offering depending on use.

However, all supply ample protection and support to your assets. Let take a look at the top 5 to choose from this season.

Under Armour seamless low long sports bra

This bra from American sports fashion house, Under Armour is designed for women with smaller busts.

Lululemon energy bra

This all round sports activity bra from Canadian sports brand Lululemon is a great choice for women who like to expand on sports activities.

Nike FE/NOM flyknit

A lightweight sports bra from American sports house, Nike is designed for lightweight activities.

Decathlon Cardio Training Zip Up Bra

This sports bra is a great choice for ladies who like to train or road run. It’s design comes with zip up design.

Shock Absorber Active Shape Support Sports Bra

This medium impact sports bra is perfect for women who enjoy cycling, dance workouts.

