How to look good on fashion budget.

Here in Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to buy clothes and look good with a small fashion budget.

When it comes to looking and showing off your best ‘you’, style plays a crucial part. But with so many trends out there, it is hard to keep up with what is fashionable and what is not. Not to mention, it can get expensive to try and keep your wardrobe updated.

Whether you are adding new pieces or just want to buy the latest trends, it can feel like you need to forego essentials like food just for a stylish wardrobe.

But did you know that there are plenty of ways for you to look good without breaking the bank? Luckily, there are many tips and tricks that will allow you to save your budget while making you look chic.

As well as that, think of the sustainability factor. You will also be kinder to the environment by using these tips to keep items out of landfill.

If you are looking for ways to look good on a budget, we’ve got you. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips on how to have a stylish wardrobe without going broke.

Build Up A Capsule Wardrobe

If you know anything about us, you will know that we have talked about building a capsule wardrobe before. And there is a good reason why we feel it is so important.

Many stylish people out there are trying to narrow down their style for a more ‘capsule friendly’ wardrobe. But why is that? Because it’s a great way of creating a wardrobe you love and will actually use. But how does it work for you and what does this mean exactly?

Your capsule wardrobe essentially means mixing wardrobe basics together to create stylish outfits. You can use small accents of trendy pieces as well as seasonal clothing.

However, the bulk of your capsule wardrobe consists of the basics. As a result, you will have plenty of clothes that fit your own personal style.

As well as that, you will never stand in front of your wardrobe and wonder why you have nothing to wear. If you are looking to incorporate your sense of fashion into a smaller wardrobe, make it a capsule one.

Which brings us onto our next tip.

Invest In Wardrobe Basics

Next on our list of tips and tricks, we are going to be talking about wardrobe basics. There are another great way of simplifying your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

And you will always look stylish when wearing your wardrobe basics as they never go out of style. To start, think of classic items that you wear all the time. These could be your denim jeans, a blazer in a neutral colour, or a white button-down shirt.

Next, add in your favourite piece of outerwear. This could be a trench coat or a nice leather jacket. To finish off your outfit, it’s best to stick with your accessories. After all, what are they there for? Get yourself a perfect pair of sunglasses and you cannot go wrong.

But we should clarify something before we go any further. Just because your wardrobe consists of basic pieces, it does not have to mean it is boring.

Having a set of functional wardrobe pieces means that you have a wardrobe that you can mix and match. This will help you avoid one that you never wear.

Think of it like building a house. You need to make sure you have a solid foundation before you have any fun with designing your dream home.

Do An Audit Of Your Current Wardrobe

You have done the grunt work. You’ve taken the time to clear any unwanted items from your wardrobe and have simplified it to the basics. Now it’s time to go through everything.

If you want to save money when it comes to fashion, you need to do an audit of your current wardrobe. You can do this yourself or get a friend to help you.

When you do an audit, you will have to go through every item in your wardrobe and ask yourself if it fits your lifestyle. Be honest with yourself.

Does it fit your style or the style you are trying to achieve? If it doesn’t, it’s time to get rid of it. Of course, this is easier said than done. We understand that it can be hard to rid of your clothing.

Especially if there are key memories attached to a particular piece. But only get rid of clothes that you do not need. And, if you can and they are in good condition, consider donating them.

Try Not To Impulse Buy

Now this really is easier said than done. But a great way to save money when it comes to your wardrobe is only buy what you need.

So, try to avoid impulse buying new clothes. Whenever you do go shopping, avoid thinking of it as a recreational activity. Instead, view it as a way of adding necessary pieces to your wardrobe that fit your sense of style.

If your wardrobe is full, there is no need to head to the shops and buy new clothes. When you impulse buy, it can quickly lead to a hazardous wardrobe that is full of chaos.

Not to mention that you can easily go through your budget by spending money on trendy pieces that go out of style in a few months. Choosing the right style for you is easier when you have a plan and style goals.

Look Out For Sales And Set Up Notifications

If you are someone who loves shopping, you can easily make a habit of buying something new every time you go out.

But if you are looking to save money when it comes to your wardrobe, it makes sense to shop during the sales. They can be a great way of purchasing wardrobe basics without spending a lot of money.

Another great way of saving your money on your style is to sign up for sale notifications. You can head to the shops as soon as their sale starts to grab the best pieces before anyone else.

Be Smart About Your Online Shopping

Thanks to Covid, more people than ever are shopping online. if you are one of those people, you need to have a plan in place so that you are saving money when you shop.

Going on a virtual shopping spree can put a dent in your purse faster than if you head into a physical store. That ‘s why many smart shoppers plan ahead.

Before you even open your laptop or phone, make a list of the wardrobe essentials you need. This way, you know exactly what you want to buy and are less likely to be distracted by a promotion. If there is an item that you have your eye on, do a quick google search to compare prices.

Buy Second Hand Or Learn To Sew

When it comes to saving money on clothes, you should make second hand and vintage shops your best friend. They can be a great place to go to when you are looking for a bargain.

As well as your local shops, there are plenty of online options such as Thriftify, eBay, Etsy and Depop. You can even try places like Facebook groups to see if anyone is selling their unwanted clothes. This trick can be a great way of adding some unique pieces to your wardrobe that help you show off your style.

Consider A Clothes Swap

If you don’t have any money to spend but want to try new and different styles, consider doing a clothes swap. Maybe you have a friend that is the same size as you are?

Perhaps they also have unwanted clothes that no longer fir their wardrobe or personal style? Host a clothes swap. Basically, get your friends or co-workers together and set your unwanted clothes out on the table. You can take pieces that interest you and leave the ones that don’t. When it’s all over, you all go home with a brand new wardrobe.

Sell Pieces You No Longer Wear

If you are strapped for cash, sell pieces of your wardrobe that don’t work for you anymore. While it can take effort than simply donating your clothes to charity, it is worth it when you make some extra funds. You can do this by using Facebook marketplace or groups.

Mix High And Low Pieces Together

When you are creating your dream wardrobe on a budget, it can be easy to feel like you are limited or constrained. However, if you mix your low and high pieces together, you can create a unique outfit without spending money at all.

While most of your wardrobe will consist of basic pieces, you can still add in trendy pieces to add some interest to your look. So, why not mix these trendy pieces with your wardrobe favourites, like your denim jeans? Some places such as Zara will have trendy pieces that are affordable that look great with basic pieces.

And while we will never endorse the ‘wear it once and then throw it away’ mentality, using a few trendy pieces in your wardrobe can be a fun way of elevating your style on a budget.

