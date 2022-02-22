How to style ladies yellow handbags this spring

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at ways to choose and style yellow handbags this spring season. When it comes to springtime styling, bright colours always come to mind. Whether it’s fashion dress or accessories, the lighter the brighter as far as springtime goes.

This season, the yellow handbag is going to be on trend as far as a girl’s best fashion accessory goes. This wonderful colour comes in an array of choices. This means you are really going to be spoiled for choice.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to take a look at what colour yellows are going to be trending for the months ahead. We are also going to take a quick snap at ways to style your yellow bag this spring. Before we get down to popular styling and bag choices, let’s look at shades of yellow to watch out for this springtime.

Hawthorne Yellow

This fab shade is designed for any traditional styling. It’s a wonderful shade that is a semi dulled down yellow with a grey undertone. Stylish and chic.

Banana Yellow

This one doesn’t really need that much explaining. It’s the shade of the popular fruit the banana. However look for green shades of banana yellow. This is predicted to be a big hit in 2023.

Yellow Highlighter

This of that highlighter you had when you went to school to understand this colour. It’s a bright shade that is certainly designed to make any highlighter yellow look stand out.

Mustard yellow

The wonderful shades of mustard are simply brilliant. Normally reserved for autumn / winter colours, mustard will prove to be a big hit early this year. Just think of that jar of mustard and you will get it!

Buttercup

Think spring, think buttercups. A colour taken from the plant Ranunculus, it’s a winner when spring lands. It is a centre yellow, not to bright nor dull. This shade represents springtime so well!

Golden Retriever

Did you know there are actually three types of golden retriever colours. cream, light gold. and red gold. This creamy and light yellow golds lean towards more neutral shades of yellow.

Choosing the right handbag

Depending on your fashion budget, your handbag can be a cheap or expensive. We always believe that any handbag should stand the test of time and be a sound investment. It should also be a bag that can stand the test of time so the quality of the bag should be a consideration.

When choosing quality handbag there are three main factors to consider. You are spending hard earned money so you want to get a bag that will provide you with plenty of use.

Look for quality

Anyone who shops for any type of accessory knows that prices vary dramatically. When it comes to handbags, this is no different. There are so many cheap poor quality bags produced today that they are simply rubbish. Yes we said rubbish.

As we explained earlier, you should always see a handbag as a good investment. Quality bags do stand the test of time. It also saves you building up a range of cheap bags that can take away from any great fashion ensemble. Investigate the lining and stitching before purchasing any handbag. If it looks good then you will get lots of wear from it.

Get the choice of material right

This can also relate back to the quality of the bag we talked about earlier. When looking for a bag (regardless of colour) also consider it’s material. Leather and vegan leather can stand the test of time.

They provide for hardier external finishes. However, suede, nylon and canvass handbags are other good choices. These have a tendency to be more seasonal driven. Suede and canvass absorb moisture. Leave these choices to bright warmer climates and seasons.

Choosing your type of bag

Handbags today come in so many designs and styles it can be confusing even for the most experienced fashionista. However, there are basic rules we should always stick to when choosing any bag (especially yellow).

If you are looking for a more dressier bag, then a clutch or wallet bags are great choices. For a more day to day (practical) use opt for totes bucket or baguette styles.

Given we are talking yellow, try and tone down your choice of shade if you are choosing a larger handbag. It will present you with more styling options.

Matching with your wardrobe pieces

So you know the quality bag you want and the design, Now it’s down to choosing the right shade. When choosing a handbag ensure that it can be worn with at least 3 other pieces from your current wardrobe.

This will save you from having to dish out more money on fashion pieces to match your shade of bag. Lighter neutral shades of bags are great choices.

The reliable blues, black and creams are always winners. However, it’s spring and we are talking yellows. Yellows fuse well with whites, green, navy and brown fashion items. Check look at pair before you buy.

Dressing shades of yellow during spring

Yellow and spring make for the perfect fashion partners, One of the many benefits that yellow has to offer are the variety of shades we talked about earlier.

However, your choice of yellow should also reflect with your skintone. If you have darker skin, then opt for lighter shades of yellow. The same applies in reverse.

If you are fairer skinned, choose darker shades of yellow. Believe it or not but this is important when constructing any wardrobe look. Here are a few ways to style yellow for spring.

The casual yellow look

If you are looking for a relaxed yellow fashion look this season, then jeans and a tee are a great way to start. Twin your blue or green tee with low rise jeans and white sneakers.

Green skinny pants are also another great option. Complete with white or neutral cardigan to finish. Add your yellow tote or hobo style bag.

Semi casual finish

Looking to take your yellow fashion look up a notch? Switch out your jeans and replace with a navy wide leg jumpsuit. Black culottes and neutral shirt (grey, white and cream) are also another option.

Print trousers and neutral tones shirts and blouses work well! Now add your yellow bag. Again look towards the occasion for your choice of bag.

Smart fashion dress

Yellow bags have a chicness when paired with dress me up shades or black or navy fashion. These dark tones can put more emphasis on the choice and shade of your yellow bag.

Avoid larger style bags to make your look chic. Ensure your choice of yellow bag matches your skintone. Try and add matching shoes and belt to your yellow bag look. Darker colours are more slimming. This is perfect fashion for larger women. However, it also works well for petite styling.

