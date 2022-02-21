UK set to do U-turn on banning fur imports

In Irish fashion news, the Government in the UK are now set to do a U-turn on banning fur imports into the country. In what has been seen as a major blow to the ethical fashion industry in the UK, cabinet ministers within the British government have now had a change of heart on banning fur imports.

Although the UK government have yet confirmed the U-turn, sources from within the ministerial ranks think plans to ban fur imports will be shelved.

Talking to the BBC in the UK, a government spokesperson did however reaffirm the UK government’s commitment their commitment “to upholding its world-leading standards in animal welfare”.

Back in autumn of 2021, ministers of parliament from across the divide in the UK called for the ban of importing and selling fur fashion products in the UK.

Fur farming was outlawed in the UK over twenty-two years ago in 2000. However, the British government failed to ban the import of farmed fur. This was because they believed it would contravene their EU membership of the EU.

With the UK now out of the EU and the Brexit period now completed, anti-fur campaign groups, like Humane Society International, have accelerated their call for fur not allowed to be imported and sold in the UK.

The #FurFreeBritain campaign which calls for the banning of importing and selling fur in the UK has already gained both public and celebrity support.

Fashion designers Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood have already joined this campaign. Other celebrities like Queen guitarist Brian May, and singer Aleshia Dixon are also advocating for the import and sale ban to be implemented.

Humane Society International are now pressing ministers to listen to public support and follow through on their promise to ban the import and sale of fur fashion products in the UK.

Executive Director for Humane Society International/UK, Claire Bass commented “Polls show that 72% of Brits want a fur ban, and over 140 MPs from all parties agree that we should not remain complicit in the death and suffering of millions of animals caged or trapped overseas for frivolous fashion.

Claire continued “Last year there were 30,000 responses to the government’s Call for Evidence on the fur trade, we are calling for the results to be published. This evidence should determine government policy, not the personal preferences and hunches of a small number of influential Conservatives.”

Already lots of international fashion houses such as Chanel, Michael Kors, Burberry and Versace as well as Gucci have stopped selling fur fashion products in the past few years.

