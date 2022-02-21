The top 4 men’s shoe styles for spring 2022

The top 4 men’s shoe styles for spring 2022.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to look at the top 4 shoes for men this coming spring season. The best shoes to add to your casual spring 2022 wardrobe. New Year, new wardrobe.

While chinos, trousers and cargo pants have found their way into your wardrobes, jeans are still the go-to for most men’s wardrobes. I mean, you can’t really go wrong, can you?

Well, it turns out you can. Especially where your choice of footwear is concerned. If you go too formal, you look confused. Too casual and you look like you haven’t made any effort.

But choosing the right shoes for your casual wardrobe need not be a minefield. With the right style tips, you can put your best foot forward. Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland for the best shoes to go with your casual spring 2022 wardrobe.

Derbies

Despite the many different ways of wearing jeans nowadays, they still are practical and not formal. So, while you might wear formal leather shoes, such as Oxfords, to work, they might look out of place next to your favourite denim.

Which is why Derbies are a much safer bet. Generally featuring a chunkier profile, Derbies are the perfect way to counterbalance your denim jeans. a black Darby shoe can still look formal and look muddle with mid-blue jeans. So, if in doubt, tan Derbies are the way to go.

Brogues

More formal than trainers, brogues are a relatively casual smart shoe to wear with your denim jeans. As a general style rule, brogues with minimal details look more formal. Chunky ones with holes punched in will always skew towards casual. Colour is another factor to consider. A failsafe option? While tan brogues do not work with tailoring – stop doing this – they work with smart-casual denim in an indigo shade.

Trainers

Unless you are trying very hard, it is impossible to go wrong wearing minimalist trainers. Sleek styles will go with pretty much any denim, except bootcut. Remember to keep your proportions in mind. As well as that, the combination of skinny jeans with long, thin high-tops can make your feet look clownish.

If wearing trainers that are white, the main concern is keeping them clean. No matter what you wear with them, dirty trainers will never look good.

Penny Loafers

Another shoe style to pair with your denim that you might not have thought of is the old penny loafer. A versatile Ivy League staple, it has found its way into modern wardrobes. However, you should tread carefully.

The low vamp of penny loafers worn with a wide leg opening can make you look stubby and short. Instead, go for jeans that are tapered or cropped.

How to maximise the style of your shoe

Now you know the top 4 trending shoes for men this spring, let’s talk about how to style them. When it comes to matching footwear with the rest of your attire, there are key points to remember, then mainly being

Make sure they colour contrast with the rest of your outfit Ensure you choose the right shoe for the occasion Always make sure your shoes are clean Make sure your shoe is comfy

The trick is with any choice of footwear to ensure you combine the right shoe with your choice of above the ankle fashion.

Men’s fashion Ireland.The top 4 men’s shoe styles for spring 2022. Irish fashion news.

Styling your Darby shoe

If you are looking for a more formal finish then opt for dark or black pair of derby shoes. This means when twinning with a suit for dress me up occasion avoid light and glaring colours.

Keep it formal. To take your dress tone down a few notches, think corduroy. Yep, corduroy trousers are semi casual and can be fused with shirts and sweaters come spring. For a more basic casual look with your derbies, choose straight leg jeans. Add a tee and hoodie and its super casual fashion with a stylish footwear finish.

Style your Brogue look

When it comes to styling any brogue shoe, ensure your look has somewhat of a tailored finish. Light shaded chinos twinned with dark down brogues make the perfect pairing.

Add a fitted shirt and this is great semi smart fashion at it’s best. However, taking your look down a notch, switch to jeans. A pair of dark slim like type jeans paired with a polo shirt and blazer is both smart and stylish for any great springtime occasion.

Trainer your springtime look

When it comes to springtime fashion and trainers, there a few things to watch out for. Avoid twinning your trainer shoe with any skinny type sports shorts.

Otherwise it’s sports not fashion. Long Bermuda style shorts can be your best fashion friend in the form of shorts when spring lands. They can look great twinned with neutral shaded trainers (white)

However colour block trainers in reds, navy and olive can also work well. Ensure to separate shades of shorts while balancing your polo shirt-trainer and short finish.

Loafer up your fashion look

Expect to see lots of men’s loafers circulating this spring summer fashion season. This mid-style shoe are both casual yet have a dress me up finish to them.

They twin perfectly with chinos that can make your fashion look more sophisticated. Add a short and long sleeve shirt with blazer for a polished finish. Switch up to Bermudas if the temperatures rise. However, maintain some type of smartness to your loafer shoe finish.

Irish fashion news. Men’s fashion Ireland. The top 4 men’s shoe styles for spring 2022.