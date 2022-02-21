Fashion tips how to break in your Dr Martens

Fashion tips how to break in your Dr Martens.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to break in your stylish Dr Martens with ease. Doc Martens. Dr Martens. Docs. Whatever you want to call them.

They are that iconic boot that just keeps gaining momentum in the world of fashion. And we know we use the word ‘iconic’ a lot, but these shoes are truly deserving of the word.

Why We Love Doc Martens

They are fashionable, versatile, look good with everything and on everyone. Your Docs are one of the few shoe styles that will work with the majority of your wardrobe. When most people hear the words Dr Martens, two things usually come to mind.

First is of course timeless style that is effortless. The second, and perhaps the only downfall of your Doc Martens, is how painful it is to break in these shoes.

It is no secret that your Doc Martens are notoriously difficult to break in and be made comfortable. And sadly, no matter how strong your thick sock and plaster combo is, there are no denying that you will end up with painful blisters.

So it is no surprise that many fans of Doc Martens want to break in their shoes as quickly as possible. Because it is such as universal issue, many people around the world have sought out new techniques and remedies to get over this period of pain and save their feet.

Because we are such huge fans of Doc Martens and we always want to help you with the best tips and tricks, we’ve put together a little guide on how to quickly break in your Doc Martens.

From classic thick socks to a lesser known trick with a hairdryer, we’ve gathered every trick to make breaking in your Doc Martens a little bit easier. Whether it is your first time or latest pick up, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to break in your Doc Martens quickly.

What Size Should I Be?

Like with any shoe you put on your feet, you need to get the right size. How do you know what size is right for you and your feet? It is worth noting that Doc Martens do not do half sizes. So, if your feet are usually in between, we suggest that you go down as the leather will stretch and mould to your feet over time.

But generally speaking, Doc Martens fit true to size, so we recommend going with your regular size. When you slip them on, your Docs should feel snug when you first try them. And, as most people wear thick socks with their Docs regardless if they are broken in or not, you should try them on with your preferred sock choice.

Will My Docs Stretch Out?

Generally, all of the shoes that you buy will stretch out to some degree. This is because they will form to the shape of your foot over time. And your new Doc Martens are no exception.

Eventually, they will conform to the general shape of your foot. However, in the beginning, you can expect them to feel a little bit snug. However, it is important that you do not buy a larger size to compensate for this. if you do, your new shoes will never feel comfortable.

If you want to speed up the time it takes to break in your Doc Martens, try wearing them around your house for a few minutes every day. However, try not to go overboard. You could end up with tired feet if you are not careful.

Crucial First Steps

First things first. When you do go a buy a new pair of Doc Martens, it is crucial – and we cannot stress how crucial it is – that you wear some thick socks. By wearing your thick socks, you will be able to form a protective barrier against the tough leather found on the insides of your shoes and your feet.

This will mean that during the initial stages of breaking in your Doc Martens, the shoes will rub against your feet a little bit less and cause less pain. believe us when we say that by wearing thin socks or worse, no socks at all, you and your feet are going to have a bad time.

The next thing to think about when it comes to buying some new Docs requires some forward planning. Say, you have bought your new shoes for an upcoming wedding, party or another event.

Your feet will thank you for giving them a few weeks prior to your event to break them in at home. Start by wearing your Docs around the house as you do some household jobs. And remember your thick socks.

Whether you are cooking, cleaning or just washing clothes, try to wear your Docs around your house. This will gradually soften the leather and save your feet from being in pain at your event. If you do choose to wear Docs that are fresh out of the box for your wedding day, be sure to pack some extra blister plasters as well.

How To Break In Your Doc Martens

This step is crucial to breaking in your Doc Martens. You need to work the leather. Unlike your other pairs of leather shoes, you actually want to crease your Docs as quickly as you can to loosen up those though fibres. You can start by gently massaging your Docs and push and pull any sections that you possibly can.

Next, try stuffing your new shoe tightly with some balls of tights or newspapers. Ideally, leave them overnight. By doing this small step, it will gradually open up your shoes and make your new shoes good to go in no time.

And if these approaches to softening the leather is not working well for you, there are plenty of products out there that can make your job easier. Of course, we have to mention that Doc Marten have their own balms to soften up the tough leather of their shoes.

Usually made from natural and synthetic ingredients, their products are designed to be applied to the inside on your shoes. Doing so can make them feel more comfortable. It might not be a quick fix, but you will have shoes that will feel good to wear and not destroy your feet.

Alternative Methods

So, besides the obvious and recommended tips we’ve mentioned above, some people have some unusual methods for breaking in their Doc Martens. And while they are unique, they work surprisingly well at getting your Docs ready to rock.

Grab A Towel

The first one is to wrap your Doc Martens in a clean and dry towel. You will then lightly strike the sole and heel of your shoe for around 20 minutes. The logic behind this is that the soles and leather of the shoe will gradually soften. Thus, it makes it easier for you to mould them to your feet.

Use Some Heat

Our second method involves treating your shoes with a bit of heat. For this tip, it is best to try on your Doc Martens first and pinpoint exactly where you feel any tightness or discomfort.

You can them remove your shoes and aim your hairdryer at the tightest section for about 10 minutes. Now, it is important that you be careful with this step.

To avoid damaging your new shoes, it is best to use the lowest setting on your hairdryer. Using a high heat can scorch the leather. The idea behind this process is that it will break down the oils in your Docs and make them soften quicker. This tip can be repeated as many times as it takes for your shoes to feel comfortable.

There are several people out there who swear by lining the insides of your Dr Martens with sanitary towels to help cushion your feet. And our final tip involves freezing. While a tad unorthodox, some people swear this method works.

And as long as it does not damage your boots, it’s worth a shot. To begin, you will fill some freezer bags with water and place them inside your boots. Next, pop your shoes into the freezer.

Trust us, there is a good reason why we want you to do this. The bags of water will expand when frozen and gradually stretch and soften the leather of your Docs.

Once your shoes have been in the freezer for around 8 hours, take them out and allow them to return to room temperature. Or however long it takes for the bags of water to unfreeze. Voila, your Docs are ready to go.

Conclusion

Whether you bought new Docs for your everyday wardrobe or just wanted to wear them to an upcoming party, we understand breaking them in is a hard process. As we’ve mentioned already, it is the one thing that Doc Martens are notorious for.

But hopefully by following our tips, the process will become just a little bit easier. And you will have your Doc Martens ready to be worn comfortable in no time. Believe us when we say that, once they’ve been broken in, you are bound to be wearing them all around the place.

