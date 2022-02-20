Exciting ways how to style ladies pyjamas fashion

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to look at 6 simple ways to style your pyjamas this springtime. For some this is a daily or weekend way of life. For others it’s simply a no no. Whatever way you look at it, since lockdowns began in 2019, PJ’s fashion is that controversial look where the jury is still out.

One thing that has changed however is the choice, look and styles pyjama fashion now plays in the way we dress. Gone be the days of boring materials which have now been replaced with soft cottons and silk.

We are going to look at great ways to rock the PJ look for the spring and summer months ahead. Even of you are not a PJ fashion fan, read on and see if there is any look that may inspire you.

The history of pyjamas

The pyjama design was first recorded as early back as the 17th Century in Ireland. Originating from India, it was worn a type of daily uniform for both men and women. Originally called Mogul’s breeches, it wasn’t until the late 19th century when they became a popular choice of nighttime dress.

Fast forward to the late 20th century

Moving on a 100-years, in the late 80’s we saw PJ’s enter the fashion arena as a daytime fashion ensemble. This was evident around school gates with moms dropping off their children to school in their PJ’s.

Since then, Pyjamas have taken on a role unto themselves. Since the COVID-19 lockdown period, PJ’s because a favourite loungewear look for people working from home.

Shapes sizes and material

With PJ fashion accepted (or in other cases not) the choice of pyjama fashion is way different to when they first made their intro into Ireland over 200 years ago.

Silks and soft cottons are now the most popular fashion choice for those choosing to wear them outside the home. Designs and cuts have improved vastly giving PJ’s a more tailored finish.

Modern day pyjama styling

We are going to look at six easy ways to dress your PJ’s now that spring summer is nearly upon us. With warmer temperatures and more acceptance of the PJ look, let’s see simple ways to style your pyjamas this season.

The night gown dress effect

What’s not to love a beautiful night gown? Not only are they comfy at bedtime but they work past 9am as well! However, this excludes any dowdy flannel or heavy cotton designs.

Instead, it’s where silks and fine cottons come into play. The main things to look for when styling a night gown is both the length, cut and material.

Silky slips can fuse effortlessly with short fitted jackets. Opt for shades of crimson, nighttime blue or cinnamon for your three- quarter length slip design. Add a neutral jacket (whites or cream)

Complete with heels and contrasting baguette style bag to complete this chic look. This look also works when paired with a denim jacket and ankle boots for those stylish days off.

Matching PJ suit

You are going to see silk play a major part in the material choice of PJ’s this spring. Now welcome the PJ suit. Well, it’s a posh name for a pyjama bottom and top. This is where your notch collar PJ jacket will present a type of tailored look to your ensemble.

Fine cotton designs also works here but silk just adds more finesse to your overall silhouette. Deep blues with intricate white stripping to the cuffs and collar are a great choice. Make sure your PJ bottoms present a fitted finish.

To complete add a light longline jacket in neural shades. Heels or pumps to finish. For a more relaxed look try switching out your bottoms for a pair of straight leg jeans and white sneakers. Dress down is good sometimes.

Ready to go head to toe

Like the PJ suit, the head to toe PJ look can be enthralling and chic, if you get the look right. Like the suit look, you want your finish to be polished. This means it is important to avoid anything that represents a slumber partyish.

Be inventive and add fine light stripes to the PJ design. Cotton and linen work well here. However, this is more off a day off look than dress me up smart casually. Add heels or neutral flats to complete. If it’s raining, why not add your trench.

Pyjama shirt only

You don’t have to go head to toe with your PJ look to maximise the look of your pyjama top. Instead try wearing it as a top with an open jacket or cardigan. However, you need to ensure your choice of PJ top stands out and compliments your ensemble.

Neutral shade tops with lapel detailing work well here. This means it can be added to colourful hues of reds or blue that are great springtime shades.

Add a pencil skirt and blazer for a classy effect. If your day is less important, switch over to skinny jeans and heels. Make sure to colour coordinate your finish. This adds balance to your overall look.

Switch trousers to PJ bottoms

During lockdown, sweatpants were a popular choice of home time loungewear. The problem with sweats is they have one specific use only and are certainly not designed for any type of dress me up fashion.

Why note replace your sweats with a comfy and stylish PJ bottoms. Cotton and silk bottoms offer both a relaxed yet stylish alternative to any baggy sweatpants.

They can be worn with hoodies or most types of athleisurewear tops. Opt for dark shade PJ bottoms. Lighten the look with a neutralised top or light knit. Sneaker your PJ bottom look. Comfy, cosy and stylish.

And finally

We want to finish by saying something we must all remember. Although PJ’s can be both dresses down or up, they will never be accepted in their twin form for formal occasion dress.

Yes a night time slip looks chic, a pair of pyjamas on their own for more serious events are a no no. This doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy any smart casual PJ look. Instead, know the limitations of pyjama fashion.

