The latest in leather blazer looks this spring.

Here at Irish fashion news, we look at the latest fashion looks in styling ladies leather blazers this season. If you know anything about the latest fashion trends, you will know that lately, it has all been about the leather blazer.

It was once a style trophy item loved by icons of the 90s, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston and Cindy Crawford. And now, the timeless leather blazer has come full fashion circle and is back on top of the fashion world again.

And while this versatile blazer might seem like more of an item for your autumn wardrobe, there’s nothing stopping you from wearing it at this time of year. If you spend time scouring the social media pages of influencers and celebs, you will know one thing is certain this year. You need to get yourself a leather blazer.

While the fashion that dominated the 90s is well and truly back, there is nothing stopping you from bringing your leather blazer into your modern wardrobe. It is a classic piece that everyone own and the perfect layering item for those chilly spring nights.

If you want to know how to style your leather blazer with your 2022 wardrobe, keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out.

Leather Blazer And A Plain Midi Dress

While they may not be the easiest item to style, your midi dress will always look good when you style it the right way. And one of the right ways is to pair it with your leather blazer.

Wearing it over your midi dress is a great way to keep warm in cold weather. Not to mention that it will add some edge to your feminine dress.

To get the most out of your outfit and ensure the two go together, a plain or muted dress will work best here. It will also give you an easier time when it comes to choosing accessories and footwear.

However, if you want to add more dimension to your look, a dress with a subtle will work just as well. As with your footwear, keep the edgy vibes going with a pair of combat boots.

Leather Blazer With Some Mom Jeans

As we’ve said before, trend from the 90s has slowly but surely found their ways into our modern wardrobes. And mom jeans are no exception. So, why not combine two trends from the 90s into one outfit?

Pairing your leather blazer with some mom jeans will create and effortlessly cool outfit that look super flattering. Mom jeans do not always have to be blue and you don’t have to choose ones with a high waist. However,

if you are petite and want to make your legs look longer, this could be a good option. This outfit will give you an off-duty model look and who doesn’t want to look like one?

Leather Blazer With A Midi Skirt

Do you have a favourite midi skirt just gathering dust at the back of your wardrobe? Why not make it look fresh and brand new by pairing it with your leather blazer?

The best thing about midi skirts is that they are incredibly versatile. This is great as they work well for everyone, no matter your size, shape or age.

You can wear your skirt in a casual way or something more sophisticated. And if you have shied away from them because you fear midi skirts will age you, that’s where your leather blazer comes in handy. It gives you just the right amount of edge to give you a youthful look.

When it comes to the perfect footwear for this outfit, it’s best to take a minimalist approach. A simple pair of white trainers keep your outfit casual and fun while heels make it more feminine.

Leather Blazer With A Pair Of Joggers

Thanks to the pandemic, we feel like everyone owns at least one pair of joggers. They are the ultimate loungewear piece and ideal for lazy days at home. However, they can be worn outdoors when styled the right way. A leather blazer is that one wardrobe piece that adds a bit of life into a laidback piece. Your blazer will make your joggers look elevate and more appropriate for running around the streets.

Leather Blazer With A Knee-Length Dress

Your knee length dress is super easy to wear and always super comfortable. And all of this has to do with the length. It is not too short that you feel exposed but not too long that you are tripping over excess fabric.

A printed one such as florals can look extremely feminine and your leather blazer does a good job at bringing some edge to your outfit. Not to mention that florals are versatile and look great on everyone.

Leather Blazer With Tailored Trousers

Your tailored trousers are that one wardrobe staple that everyone should own. They are the easiest way to look dressed up and fancy. While they may be on the minimal side of fashion, they go a long way in making you look smart and put together.

One of the best things about your leather blazer is that it can look casual or dressy, depending on how you style it. When worn with your tailored trousers, it will look elevated and chic.

And your trousers do not have to be plain black ones for this to work. You can go for a subtle houndstooth design if you want to bring a pattern into your outfit.

Leather Blazer With Your Everyday Leggings

When you pair a simple top and leather jacket with your leggings, you can create a simple and ready-to-go outfit in a matter of minutes. Most people have at least one pair of black leggings in their wardrobes.

This is because they know that they are perfect for days when you don’t have a lot of time to get ready or feel a bit lazy. But, much like your joggers, your regular leggings do not only have to be worn at home. Your leather blazer will give them an instant boost and make them appropriate for heading outside.

The key to pulling this outfit all together is with your choice of accessories. If in doubt, you cannot go wrong with a pair of sunglasses and a great bag.

Leather Blazer With Your Skinny Jeans

How have we made it this far without mentioning a pair of denim jeans? It seems like it should have been the first thing on this list. Everyone, no matter their body shape or age, has denim jeans in their wardrobe.

And while we constantly mention wardrobe staples and their importance, skinny jeans are the ultimate fashion piece to own. Your jeans are simple, versatile and that is why many people will throw them on when they want a cute and casual outfit.

Skinny jeans paired with your leather blazer is a favourite outfit for many people. And it is not hard to see why. It is simple, easy, suits everyone and is quick to slip on in the mornings when you don’t have a lot of time.

The reason why wearing your leather blazer with some skinny jeans is the contrast between the two fabrics. It is the perfect way to play around with textures without it being super obvious.

Pair your leather blazer with some light blue skinny jeans, some white trainers and a crop top. If you want to fully embrace the leather look of the 90s, simply swap out your white trainers for some combat boots. You can also swap out your crop top for a white button down shirt or white t-shirt.

Leather Blazer With Your Khaki Trousers

If the reason why you love to wear your skinny jeans is because they are comfortable and go with everything, you will love khaki trousers. They are equally as simple and versatile as well as comfortable. And they are just slightly dressier than your denim jeans.

With that said, you can easily pair your leather blazer with your khaki trousers. Next, it is as simple as choosing the right footwear to finish your outfit. And like your skinny jeans, you can go with anything. You can choose converse, loafers, mules, boots, you name it. They will all look great when worn against the khaki material of your trousers.

Leather Blazer With A Pullover

Let’s face it. The weather can be just a bit unpredictable in this country. We can have rain one day and then snow the next. And very occasionally, we might get the odd bit of sun.

On the days when it gets a little chilly, you can rock your leather blazer with a simple pullover. While they are usually minimal in design, pullovers can come in many interest details and necklines.

As long as your leather blazer fits you well, you should have no problem wearing a pullover underneath. Remember that you don’t want it to look all bulgy, so if it does, simply go up a size in your blazer. And when it comes to your bottom half, your skinny jeans is where its at. After all, you can never go wrong with your favourite piece of denim.

