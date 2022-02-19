Levi’s to launch The Simpsons fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, American fashion house, Levi’s have announced they are to launch new fashion wear with TV show makers The Simpsons.

This new collection is a partnership between one of America’s oldest denim and fashion houses (Levi’s) and one of the world’s favourite TV shows The Simpsons.

About Levi’s

Levi Strauss & Co. are a US fashion clothing company renowned for this Levi’s brand of denim jeans. Founded back in 1853, Levi’s are the world’s largest seller of denim products. In recent years they have diversified into mainstream fashion clothing including hoodies, tees, and accessory wear

This streetwear collection which goes on sale this coming March 2022, will feature fashion and accessory pieces based on some of Springfield’s best known and loved characters which include Lisa, Bart, Milhouse and many more.

Included is The Levi’s X The Simpsons reversible one sided yellow puffer bodywarmer. Also included is their loose-fitting indigo denim Levi’s Trucker jacket This features a graphic of Bart Simpson drinking a squishee alongside the iconic Levi’s Batwing logo.

About The Simpsons

This iconic TV show first hit our screen over 30 years ago in 1989. The series depicts depiction American life, epitomised by the Simpson family, with the main characters being dad, Homer, mother, Marge, and their three children, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

Paying homage to Springfield’s infamous school there are a mixture of school type tees, sweatshirts as well as a retro style wide whale yellow corduroy jacket and pants. For outerwear lovers there is The Simpson print white hood puffa jacket as well as the cotton bucket hat.

To conclude this new and exciting Simpsons fashion collection with Levi’s is a collection of t-shirts, crew neck sweaters and hoodies which all include graphical prints taken from specific scenes from The Simpsons. Oh let’s not forget the Levi’s x ‘Simpsons’ embroidered beanies.

In a media statement prior to the launch of this Levi’s X Simpson fashion feast, the denim giant commented “With a rich and often quoted iconography, it’s the perfect collaboration partner for Levi’s, a brand also steeped in instantly recognisable iconography,”

