Victoria’s Secret unveil their first Down Syndrome model.

In Irish fashion news, lingerie fashion brand Victoria’s Secret have unveiled their first ever Down syndrome fashion model. In a first for the Los Angeles based lingerie giant, the company has rolled out Sofía Jirau As the first ever model with Down Syndrome who is taking part in the launch of their new Love Cloud campaign.

The 24-year-old beauty took to social media and told her 291K Instagram followers, One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret “I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!”

Stunning Sofia Jirau is joined by 17 other models including Hailey Bieber, fashion models Adut Akec, Paloma Elsesser and Swedish beauty are all part of the Victoria’s Secret to offer more inclusive underwear ranges for modern day women.

Victoria’s Secret “Love Cloud” collection which launched yesterday 17th February 2022is described by the VS as being from a “myriad of backgrounds.”

In a media statement released by the LA lingerie brand, they said “Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand’s evolution, “From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we are creating.”

Puerto Rican, Sofia Jirau debuted the fashion scene in a big way back in 2020 when she was the few fashion model ever with Down Syndrome to strut the cat walk at New York Fashion Week

This is seen as a great move by Victoria’s Secret to promote inclusivity in the way they market the brand. Groups who represent people with disabilities are now hoping that other major fashion labels will follow in the footsteps of Victoria’s Secret and recognise the real beauty that all people like Sofia have to offer. Full marks to Victoria’s Secret.

