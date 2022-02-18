Latest 90s ladies shoe trends for 2022

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to look at the latest women’s shoe trends to look out for in 2022. Every year, we feel more and more like Robin Williams in the movie, Jumanji and constantly ask ourselves, what year is it?

Between old shows getting rebooted to teen heartthrobs being back in the spotlight, it’s hard to know what decade we are living in. And trying to make it through a pandemic has not helped our sense of time.

Speaking of comebacks, it is no secret that many of the fashion trends we loved during the 90s have made their way back into our wardrobes.

And that extends to our choice of shoes as well. We are particularly interested in the top shoe trends of this year. And it is not just our imagination. Many of them have jumped straight out of the 90s.

The good news is that you can feel slightly better about shopping for this season’s top picks. And in some cases, you might not even need to spend that much money at all. You can simply rescue some old shoes from vintage and second-hand shops.

Or just raid your mother’s or older sister’s wardrobe. Regardless of where you get your shoes, you can expect them to have a 90s feel. And if you are looking for the best tips on how to style them, we’ve got you covered. Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out the top 90s shoe trends that are still popular in 2022.

Jellies

We could not put a list together of the top 90s shoe trends without mentioning the infamous jelly shoe. If you love the look of jelly shoes from the 90s, you are in for a treat.

The perfect way to add a touch of playfulness to your outfit, your jellies are now available in an array of looks, colours and designs. These include fresh and more comfortable takes on this classic 90s shoe. In most cases, the jelly shoe were flat.

But some designs came with a thick, chunky heel in a matching colour. And as well as being available in an array of colours and designs, they are known for being cheap.

The shoes get their name from the material they are made from: jelly rubber, which is a type of porous PVC. But you don’t have to worry about it feeling like jelly. In fact, it is hard and can become uncomfortable with extended wear. so, while they look cute, be careful how long you wear them for. Some of the jelly styles you can expect to see this year are:

Chunky wedges

Embellished sandals

Flats inspired by your trainers

Slingback flats

Peep toe flats and heels

Gladiator sandals

And it is not just your discount stores that stock jelly shoes. Even high-end designers have fallen back in love with this iconic 90s shoe.

Wide-Strap Platform Sandals

These platform shoes usually slapped your heel and were worn by both mothers and daughters. They are another iconic style loved in the 90s and are certainly back in fashion for 2022.

And you can still find shoes with the fun, easy silhouette of Steve Madden’s originals. While you can get wide-strap platform sandals in a number of different designs, nothing beats the original pair that makes a satisfying slap sound when you walk.

Platform sandals are a statement in and of themselves. So, this means that you need to be careful when adding in other trends with your outfit. When it comes to styling your wide-strap platform sandals, the key thing to remember is balance. Keep your outfits simple and let your shoes be the star of the show.

The best thing about your platform sandals is that they go with everything. Skinny jeans, flared trousers, maxi skirts, mini skirts, dresses…you get where we’re going. Pretty much any type of bottoms will work with your sandals. However, just remember that if you are going with a looser fit on the bottom, stick to a fitted top.

Heeled Thongs

We are going to be focusing on two versions of the classic 90s thong sandal: the heel version and the platform. But this year, they are getting a makeover. Available in a variety of neutral tones, these shoes are stylish enough to upgrade any outfit you choose to wear. however, they still will look delicate, simple and super flattering.

And with so many different styles of heeled thongs available, it is all about choosing the right one for your own personal style. If you are looking for a classic style, stick to your platform thongs. Much like the wide-strap platform sandals in our previous tip, they are super easy to style and go with pretty much anything.

When it comes to your heeled thongs, there is plenty of style inspiration out there. To achieve a chic look perfect for your everyday wardrobe, pair your black heeled thongs with a crop top and wide legged cream trousers.

To take your heeled thongs from day to night, simply match the colour of your shoes to your dress and accessories. It will help to bring your entire outfit together and make it look cohesive and purposeful.

If you want to wear your heeled thongs to work – and there is nothing stopping you from doing that – pair them with a blazer, tailored trousers or midi skirt. By keeping your outfit neutral, you will look put-together and fashionable in any event.

Birkenstocks

Originally rising to popularity in the 60s and 70s along with ‘hippie’ fashion, Birkenstocks saw a bit of a decline in the 90s. However, they are quickly becoming a must-have trend for 2022. And we can see why. They are comfortable, supportive, versatile and very cute. If you are going to rock your Birkenstocks this year, you might as well fully embrace your inner hippy and go all out.

Try an oversized kimono in a bold colour or print, parachute pants or other loose fit clothing. It is best to stick to one of these while wearing your Birkenstocks and keep the rest of your outfit modern with denim jeans or shorts.

But if boho fashion is not your thing, you can of course keep things casual. Your Birkenstocks will look super stylish when paired with your basic wardrobe pieces.

Heeled Loafers

While you can expect loafers to take over your wardrobe for 2022, one of the biggest styles that people are wearing is a heeled version. The heel on your loafers tend to be chunkier, which means that they are more comfortable than your other heeled shoes.

They typically have more of a rounded toe with tassels or a bow and can make for a stylish addition to your 2022 wardrobe. As the weather changes, wearing heeled loafers in a metallic finish or bright colour can add some interest to your basic wardrobe. And like with any other shoe style on this list, your heeled loafers will come in many different shapes and sizes. And it will be hard not to fall in love with them all!

For an everyday look, pair your favourite denim jeans and graphic tee with your loafers. It is cute, simple and will still make you look fashionable. To finish things off, throw on your favourite blazer or leather jacket and you have got yourself the perfect everyday look.

Speaking of perfect, your heeled loafer is the ideal addition to your working wardrobe. It is on trend, stylish and comfortable for strutting around the office all day. Wear some wide leg trousers and a plain blouse and you’re all set.

Combat Boots

While many people think that combat boots are too masculine for women’s wardrobe, we disagree. They are cute, comfortable and can be the perfect way to liven up your current wardrobe.

If you are not on the combat boot bandwagon yet, let us try to convince you. One of the most practical and versatile shoes on this list, combat boots work with everything.

For a cute, everyday look, simply throw them on with a pair of jeans and plain top. Ideally, to make the most out of wearing jeans with boots, you will want a break between the two. So, it’s best to cuff your jeans.

If you want the perfect outfit to transition your wardrobe between seasons, go with a dress and combat boots. These could be maxi, midi or mini dresses. The choice is up to you.

And your combat boots even work with your skirts. For a chic work outfit with a bit of edge, pair your pencil skirt and white blouse with your boots. Or you can throw on your leather skirt and graphic t-shirt to take your boots from day to night.

Regardless of how you feel about the 90s and the trends they produced, there is no denying that they are back. But that doesn’t mean that you need to take your entire wardrobe back to this iconic decade.

Much like any fashion trend, you can pick and choose what works for you. Don’t be afraid of trying new looks to see if you like them. And, if you find a trend intimidating, start small with your shoes and go from there.

