Fashion tips how to style a rectangle body shape.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to look at interesting ways to help you a style rectangle body shape.Have you ever thrown on a killer outfit and thought to yourself, ‘I look like door.’?

You might have a rectangle body shape and are simply not wearing the right clothes. It’s all about choosing fabrics and styles that work with your body shape. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland or tips on how to dress for a rectangle body shape.

What Is A Rectangle Body Shape?

Much like the name suggests, a rectangle body shape is one that has equal width in the shoulders, waist and hips. Think of it like the opposite of an hourglass figure. Rectangle body shapes are known for their long legs and silhouettes and we are going to use this to our advantage.

The main characteristics to look out for when you have a rectangle body shape are:

Bust, hips and waist are a similar size

Absence of curves, especially in the bottom half of your body

Long legs and minimal curves to your full shape

Little to no waist definition

Smaller bust and butt

Follow Your Natural Body Shape

When you know the shape of your body, it is easier to choose clothes that look good. You want to work with your rectangle body and not against it. When building your wardrobe, be aware of your body’s proportions. As your body is uniquely beautiful, you shouldn’t conceal it. instead, try to build a relationship between style, proportions and your body shape.

Best Necklines To Wear For Your Body Shape

Contrary to what you might think, you have plenty of necklines to play around with. Which one you choose will depend on the body part you want to emphasise.

Some necklines will play up your curves and others will elongate your slender shape. V-necks will draw the eye upward and emphasise the vertical line to your shape. But higher necklines like your turtleneck will also do this, too.

If you want to add curves to your shape, scoop, round or bateau necklines. Embellishments will help to add some weight to the top half of your body.

Best Fabrics To Wear For Your Body Shape

When dressing for a rectangle body shape, you want to add volume and interest around your hips and bust, while still defining your waist. To achieve this, choose softer fabrics the flow over your body.

This creates the illusion of curves and keep stiff lines away from your body. Also, anything that is too clingy will emphasise your straight body shape. Adding a belt to your waist, wearing skirts with a bit of a flare will give your body some curves.

Helpful fashion tips for rectangular body shapes

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at some interesting ways to help you define and style your rectangular body shape. Let’s start at the top of the body and work our way down.

The right sleeve

Getting the right type of sleeve to suit rectangular body shapes is important. It can add volume and make your finish more interesting. This season puffer sleeves are going to be everywhere so let’s start with this. Look for something in sheer or silk design. This can be sexy and flattering. This works for both short and long sleeve blouses.

Opt for colours by season and occasion. Neutral shades are always a safe winner. They also pair easier with items below the waist or dresses. One tip to remember is to avoid any type of fitted sleeve look. To only adds an extra vertical column to the flow of the body.

Get the knit right

Any type of knit that projects a relaxed fit are always a great choice for rectangular body shapes. This helps to defuse and square looking silhouette.

It’s also a great time to have fun with shades and prints. This can make your above the waist look more interesting. Add vertical striping to your sweater of jumper look. Opt for chunky and oversized finishes. However, during spring summer, this can be a problem. Choose length over width and use lighter woollen fabrics.

Remember, your knit top should always land below the hips. This helps to navigate attention away from your waistline. Longline cardigan knits with belt added to waist are a perfect combo for rectangular shape bodies. One top to remember is to avoid any look at it boxy or tight.

Outer jacket wear

When choosing any jacket it is all about defining the waist which is important. Your choice of jacket must always be belted or nipped at your waist for best finishes.

This helps you to form and add shape to your look. Opt for straight cut jackets as they tend to land better and can create a more natural silhouette. Never choose any type of jacket design that looks boxy or finishes above the waistline. You want to keep this area free from any type of bulk finish.

Ensure to define your waist

One of the quickest and easiest ways to break up any rectangular fashion look is to tuck in that waistline. This can be done using a few simple steps. Always make sure to pull in your waistline using a belt or clothing that is nipped at the waist.

Darker shades around the waistline like large dark shaded belts with interesting buckles work. Never choose clothing that ends at the waist. Finally, Never tuck in your top into your skirt or trousers.

Maximise your trouser finish

When choosing any type of trouser or jeans, ensure they can add some type of curvaceous look to the lower part of the body. Wide leg or bell bottom designs are always the right choice.

They add extra needed volume. Opt for trousers that come with leg, thing or hop detailing. Pleated designs are pretty cool and can make your trouser look more interesting.

One important fashion tip to take on board when styling trousers for rectangular body shapes is as follows. Always avoid any type of straight leg fitted trouser. This only creates a straight looking silhouette. In simple terms, it makes your shapes look more rectangular..

