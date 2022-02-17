Jeffree Star set to launch his own skincare brand

In Irish fashion news, American YouTuber, entrepreneur, makeup artist Jeffree Star is set to launch his own skincare brand. The 36-year-old fashion model and makeup influencer has spent the past few years privately developing his own skincare range which he is about to unveil into the world of beauty products.

Sat’s new beauty brand titled “Jeffree Star Skin” will debut the market with an initial 7 products which according to the makeup guru will reflect his own everyday skincare essentials.

Breaking down his new beauty range, Jeffree Star Skin will feature 2 hero products which are his Morning Dew Hydrating Eye Cream and Magic Star Hydrating Moisturiser.

According to Jeffree Star Skin, their eye cream is formulated with ingredients using red algae, vitamin C and caffeine. This is designed to add firmness to the skin while reducing puffiness and brighten the area.

This product also offers a cooling tip applicator that helps with puffiness. The moisturiser is made with niacinamide, sugar-derived squalene and apple extract to hydrate, brighten and sculpt the face.

Talking about his new Jeffree Star Skin range, the makeup star explained the brand is an extension of his infamous Jeffree Star Cosmetics brand, that he launched 8 years ago in 2014.

Commenting on his new skincare range, the Los Angeles based influencer said “I always want to be very gaudy and dramatic, but my the skin care line isn’t as dramatic as Jeffree Star Cosmetics. It’s more of a subdued version.”

He continued “If you really want to get that Jeffree Star face and that skin, then this is the perfect thing. I know I haven’t put out a foundation yet — that’ll come out one day — but the full line, prior to makeup application, will make you look stunning. Your skin is going to look like a mannequin.”

No initial date has been set for the launch of Jeffree Star Skin range. but they are expected to be sold first on his new e-commerce website.

