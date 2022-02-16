How to use fashion to make yourself look taller

Here at Irish fashion news, see our handy tips to make your look taller. Your clothes play a big part in how you look and feel. There are days when you want to feel your best and your choice of clothes is key to that.

But we are not endorsing a culture that focusing on being as skinny as possible. Instead, we are focusing on how to choose clothes that work for your body shape, making you look and feel taller.

The following style tips here at Teenage fashion Ireland will give you a streamlined look which highlights your best features. Keep reading for our style tips that make you look taller.

Wear Heels

This one is a no brainer. If you want to look taller, simply slip on a pair of heels. Not only will it make you taller, it will give some length to your lower proportions. As a result, you look taller.

Nude heels are the best option as their colour will make your legs look endless. Your heels can also improve your posture. And we don’t need to tell you that standing up straight helps you look tall and slim.

Use A Belt To Highlight Your Waist

Every body shape will benefit from adding a belt. It can cinch and highlight your waist, giving shape to your figure. Adding the visual cue of the belt will draw people’s eye to your waist.

This results in your legs looking longer, your outfit looking defined and you appearing slimmer. A thin belt works best for this as something wide can throw off proportions and make your middle wider than it is.

Wear Something Monochrome

Tonal dressing, monochrome or colour column outfits are the easiest ones to pull off. Using colour to elongate your body is key to looking tall. Darker colours work better than lighter ones as they create a streamlined look. as your outfit is mostly one colour, there is nothing distracting our eyes when we are taking it in.

But don’t assume that you need to stick to an all-black outfit. Colours such as navy, burgundy or another darker hue also work great. If there are body parts that you do not want to draw attention to, avoid bright colours, tans or white.

Opt for vertical striping

One of the best ways to increase your height in looks is by wearing vertical stripe tops. Any type of vertical lining presents the illusion that you are taller than you actually are.

However, stripes are not for everyone. Horizontal stripe fashion don’t work for any taller fashion look you are trying to create. This is why if vertical stripes are not your thing, avoid horizontal ones if you aim is to portray a taller fashion finish.

Look to high waist jeans

The good news is high rise trousers are a fabulous below the waist piece of fashion. They can be worn 12 months of the year and match every season. The fact they land at the waist-line means they hit the small area above your midriff.

This presents the illusion that your legs are longer than they are. High waist jeans can fuse with most pieces of smart casual fashion. Paired with crop tops during spring summer, they can elevate your look in length and finish.

Micro print opposed to macro designs

For smaller petite ladies, micro prints can add balance and proportion to any day or night fashion look. As well as making a true fashion statement, micro prints can elongate the look of your body.

Avoid larger print designs as this will defeat the purpose of making you look taller. They only ever make your body silhouette look winder than it actually is. Micro prints work well both above and below the waist.

Tuck in your top

If you are small and looking to put some length to your look then a dark coloured shirt (black or navy) are a good choice. However, this does not mean you have to stick to these specific colours.

As long as your choice of shirt or blouse has a tailored style finish then you will be fine. The trick is to always ensure you tuck your shirt in. Avoid any type of baggy fashion look if you are looking to elongate your finish. Whether your choice is a tee or simple shirt, tuck it in.

And finally

Let’s be honest, at some time or another, we all wish we were that little bit taller. A few inches to our look is normally welcome when we are dressing for that great hight out or at the beach.

However, small is beautiful. There are many ways we have shown that can help you give the illusion that you are taller than you are. Always try to balance your choice of colour with style. Remember, good things come in small packages. Be proud of your height and body shape. You own it, be proud.

