Fashion tips how to colour block your outfits this spring.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to help you colour block your fashion look for the season ahead. We all know how important colour can be when it comes to our outfit.

It can help you show off your mood or a part of your personality. And much like your accessories, it can help to make or break your look.

It can also be used as a way to add some interest to your fashion outfit. This is also known as colour blocking. Colour blocking is a style of fashion that uses colour to create bold and striking visual effects.

Originally developed and popularised in fashion by the powerhouse that is Yves Saint Laurent and his Mondrian style dress, it has become a fashion staple amongst lovers of style and colour.

Many people use a new year to make changes to their style and fashion choices. They can choose to be bolder and show themselves off using their clothing.

If you find that you want to be bold this year and find your outfits growing stale, colour blocking may be for you. If you are sick of looking at your black clothes, colour blocking your outfit might be the aesthetic you need to try.

While this trend works best when you play around with colours, textures and placement, your personal style and body shape will determine how to best integrate this style into your wardrobe.

If you want to know more about colour blocking, we’ve got the best tips for you. Keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for tips to help colour block your outfits this spring.

What Is Colour Blocking?

Colour blocking can be defined as mixing two or more colours that are bold and contradicting to make an exciting fashion piece. It was largely popularised by black fashion designer Stephen Burrows, who was heavily inspired by the disco era at the start of his career.

His often intertwined themes such as freedom, culture and movement into his early garments. And with that, colour blocking has been influencing our clothing choices for decades.

Nowadays, this trend has solidified its role in the current fashion world and is used as a platform for designers to push themselves and their designs. The legendary fashion houses of Gucci and Prada are known for their evolving use and experimentation of colour.

But it is not just luxury fashion that is having all the fun with this trend. Even at home, it plays a central part in the wardrobes of many fashion lovers. If you are looking to venture into the world of colour blocking and have some fun with your fashion, the options are endless.

How Can Colour Blocking Flatter Your Figure?

When it comes to flattering your figure, colour blocking can be an extremely useful tool. And this is regardless of your body type. However, what body type you have will determine what style of colour blocking you use and technique you try.

Strong and vertical stripes will help to elongate your body and make you appear taller and slimmer. In a similar way, column dressing can also help to elongate your frame.

This is when you dress in a single colour from head to toe and is also know as monochrome colour blocking. Sticking to dark colours and shades will help to de-emphasise any area you are insecure about and give a slimming effect as well.

How To Use Colour Blocking On A Hourglass Figure?

The hourglass body shape is characterised as having a bust and hip size that is the same with a petite waist. You might have curvier thighs and more rounded edges to your frame than some other body types.

When choosing the best clothes to wear, go for fabrics with some stretch for some extra comfort and to add definition to your frame. As one of the biggest attributes to an hourglass figure is having a narrow waist. So, it’s important to wear pieces that emphasise your waistline.

But what does that mean when it comes to colour blocking? Well, it means that you are lucky if you have an hourglass figure as it looks great with a number of colour combinations.

You can use a whole range of colours to emphasise and show off your curves. Because your body is proportionate, you will have a lot of colour and silhouettes to play with. Just be sure that you are highlighting your waist and steer clear of anything too boxy.

How To Use Colour Blocking On A Pear Body Shape?

Knowing your body type is essential when it comes to dressing well. If you have a pear body type, you probably have a high waist, wider hips and a narrow bust and shoulder line.

It is the opposite of an apply body shape and carries most of the weight through the stomach or hips. As the pear body type is the most common of all body shapes, this means that there are loads of options when it comes to clothes and colour blocking.

When it comes to colour blocking for a pear body type, they work really well with duo-tone or tonal outfits. This is because it helps balance out your natural curves and create a strong vertical line.

Because a pear body shape carries most of its weight around the hips, the biggest style hurdle is finding bottom pieces that fit and feel good on you. Going with a darker colour on the bottom will work best as it will slim down your hips.

How To Use Colour Blocking On An Inverted Triangle Body Shape?

People who have an inverted body shape have broader shoulders than their hips and have little to no definition at the waist. When you have this body type, your goal is to create more of a balance between your upper and lower body. you can do this by adding emphasis to your lower half and downplay your strong shoulders.

When it comes to having an inverted triangle body shape, your waist can be anywhere from narrow to straight to broad and wide. This will obviously depend on your unique body characteristics.

Another thing to note about having an inverted triangle body shape is that it is one of those neutral shapes that help hide weight gain or loss. This is usually with more emphasis on the latter than the former. If you gain weight, you will notice it in your shoulders without having much growth in your hips.

If you want to take the attention away from your shoulders, go with colour blocking that has integrates vertical elements. This lengthens the body by creating a visual effect and drawing attention up along your vertical axis. Using darker shades up top will slim down your shoulders. So, go brighter on your bottom half and make it the more vibrant shade.

How To Use Colour Blocking On Rectangular Body Shapes?

This type of body shape works best with complementary colour blocking and blocking with three colours. Just be sure to define your waist and concentrate the darker colour in that area of your body. it’s best to keep the brighter colours for your top and bottom half.

How To Use Colour Blocking For An Apple Body Shape?

If you have an apply body shape, you will do well with colour blocking that is tonal in nature. This will help to balance your natural curves and create vertical lines that will define your waist. You can try to use brighter colours on the top and bottom half of your body and leave the darker colours for your waist. Just make sure that you are not cutting your body in half when you do this.

What Are The Different Types Of Colour Blocking?

When it comes to understand colour blocking and what it is, it is best if you have some knowledge of the colour wheel.

Duo Tone Colour Blocking

This just means using two different colours to create your outfit. They are usually colours that are both vibrant and have contrast. However, they might not necessarily be complementary. You can go for yellow and pink, grey and yellow or purple and orange.

Complementary Colour Blocking

In a similar way to your duo tone colour blocking, there is usually two colours involved in this method as well. However, these colours are opposite each other on the colour wheel and are complementary.

I mean, the name is a bit of a giveaway. It’s important to be careful of this method as it can look very intense. This is because complementary colours are supposed to stand against each other and brighten the effects of one another. To avoid this, make sure one colour is more dominant over the other. you can use tints and shades of colour to create a more subtle look.

Analogous Colour Blocking

This method of colour blocking means using three colours that stand next to each other on the colour wheel to create your outfit. this could be orange, red and yellow, or blue, purple and green.

You can play around with these three colours and use them in different ways. It can seem similar to tonal dressing but you just have more colours to choose from.

