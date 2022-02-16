Boots revamp their 17 cosmetic beauty brand

In Irish fashion news, high street beauty retailer, Boots ware set to relaunch their 17 cosmetic brand. British health and beauty retailer and pharmacy chain Boots with stores across Ireland are about to release a brand new look and formula of their products which are due out tomorrow Thursday 17th February 2022.

The plan behind the relaunch of redesigned products is aimed to give consumers more choice. New up is their vegan products. Others include a range of new foundations lip shades as well as their translucent setting powder.

Included in the new line-up will be their super pigmented eye sticks, as well as bold liquid liners and lip glosses. The new 17 collection will feature a total of 170 products and will be available online and instore from Thursday 17th February 2022.

Talking ahead of the relaunch, Head of Beauty at Boots, Jenna Whittingham-Ward, commented “We believe beauty is for everyone and affordable cosmetics doesn’t have to mean a compromise on quality. That’s why we’re so excited to bring a fresh, new-look 17 to our beauty-loving customers at Boots.

“We know our customers love to experiment with makeup and they want to try out the latest looks trending on TikTok without breaking the bank. We’re proud to have created a range of cosmetics in 17 without limits or barriers that’s accessible to all beauty fans across the UK – we just can’t wait for them to try it.”

Boots which was founded in the UK back in 1849, already stock over 500 different beauty brands online and instore. The new revamped 17 collection will be a much welcomed addition to fans of the brand who will see new improved beauty products under the 17 brand, available to them at cost effective prices.

