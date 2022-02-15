Victoria’s Secret recruit Hailey Bieber for new collection

Victoria’s Secret recruit Hailey Bieber for new collection.

In Irish fashion news, fashion model Hailey Bieber is to front a new ladies underwear collection for Victoria’s Secret. The 25-year -old beauty who is married to pop star Justin Bieber is joined by South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akec, America models Paloma Elsesser and Swedish beauty Sabina Karlsson along with other fashion models who are all part of the Victoria’s Secret new “Love Cloud” collection.

Victoria’s Secret which was founded in the US back in 1977, are today one of the most recognised and respected manufacturers of ladies underwear and lingerie.

Their new “Love Cloud” underwear collection is the brands way of showing their celebrating all women of different shapes and sizes. The collection campaign features six new silhouettes.

These include the smooth demi, half-pad plunge, push-up plunge, smooth straight-neck lounge, demi front-close with lace back and sport. Also included are three matching knickers with two styles that are fully adjustable.

CDO (Chief Design Officer) for Victoria’s Secret lingerie Janie Schaffer commented “After listening to and being inspired by the real needs of our consumers, Love Cloud has been created as a collection that fits everyday comfort without sacrificing functionality or sexiness. With this new line, we are launching high quality bras and panties in shapes that fit women’s daily needs, in our ongoing effort to develop products that champion women and support their individual journeys”

Janie continued “Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand’s evolution. From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria’s Secret standard we are creating”, said Raúl Martinez, head creative director of Victoria’s Secret.

The new “Love Cloud” underwear collection from Victoria’s Secret includes bra sizes starting at 32A right up to 40DDD. This all-inclusive collection starts at XS right up to XXL. It will be available from this Thursday 17th February and can be found in-store or online at VictoriasSecret.com.

Irish fashion news.Victoria’s Secret recruit Hailey Bieber for new collection.