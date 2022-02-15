Latest fashion looks how to style white jeans this spring

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you easy ways to style your white jeans for the season ahead.Your wardrobe is not complete without a pair of white denim jeans.

These iconic pair of trousers are one of the easiest ways to take any casual outfit and make it dressy. It’s much the same way as swapping out your trainers for a classy heel.

There is just something about a pair of white denim jeans that will always appear effortlessly chic and cool, no matter what you wear it with.

However, a lot of people feel apprehensive about wearing white denim. This is because darker colours, like your black and blue jeans can be much easier to style. But it is always good to try new styles to figure out what looks good on you and flatters your figure.

And as denim is one of the hardest things to get right, it’s important that your jeans fit you in all the right places. They are a challenge to get the right fit in general but, when you factor in the colour, white jeans are all the more challenging.

Your perfect pair of white denim jeans should be thick enough so they are not see through when you move. And a pro tip: always have your tailor take out the pockets of your white jeans.

We understand some people might rage against this tip, especially considering how hard it is to find genuine pockets on jeans nowadays.

But there is a good reason for this tip. White jeans, or trousers in general, become distracting and sloppy when their pockets are showing. Doing this simple alteration will give you a much cleaner look.

As always, we have put together some of the best outfit ideas to help you style your white jeans. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to style white jeans with your spring wardrobe.

Play Around With Colour Or A Bold Print

White jeans give you the perfect opportunity to get creative with colour and bold prints. There is something about white denim that looks chic against bright hues and gives off a fun and feminine look.

You can go with any of your favourite colours or prints for this look. this could be your favourite blue jumper or simply a pair of leopard print pumps. However, for a cute spring time look that you can also take into your summer wardrobe, why not try a chambray shirt?

White jeans and a chambray shirt scream spring and summer much like your ice cream and cocktails. You can make this classic look your go-to for meeting up with friends for brunch.

But, with the right killer heels, it can also take you for a night on the town. And when the weather gets a little chilly, you can simply throw on a light jacket or blazer to keep out the cold.

Go All White For A Chic Monochrome Look

You will know that we cannot get enough of the monochrome trend. It makes getting ready easier, it looks sophisticated and stunning on everyone who wear it. and while an all-black ensemble is known for slimming down your figure, it can get boring when you wear it all the time.

Why not switch things up with an all-white outfit? The good news is that it is just as slimming and stunning as black and is a refreshing way of wearing a monochrome look. To keep things simple, you can pair your white denim jeans with a basic white tank top and throw on some white trainers for some comfort.

Or you can elevate an all-white outfit by wearing a top with a pattern, such as polka dot. If the dots are small enough, you can make their colour to the colour of your shoes to tie your entire outfit together.

The small dots will not take attention away from your white denim jeans and still make your outfit look like a monochrome one. Throw on some simple gold jewellery and you’re all set.

But Black Works Too

We challenge you to try and find a more iconic duo that black and white. It is that easy colour combo that is not typically thought of. But going all black up top and leaving white for your bottom half is one of the easiest outfits ever.

This could be something as simple as wearing a plain black t-shirt, white denim jeans and finishing your outfit with some black heels. And it makes a change from wearing your usual blue denim jeans with a black top when you head out for the night.

If you are conscious and insecure about the top half of your body, wearing a dark colour on top will slim down your figure. As your white jeans are the brighter colour in your outfit, people’s eyes are immediately drawn to them. as a result, you have less people looking at your top half.

And, to break up the harsh line a black and white outfit can create at your waist, use your accessories. Specifically, a brown belt. As well as breaking up your look, it is just the right thing to throw into your outfit to add something extra.

Mix Up Your Fabrics

We’ve already mentioned that your white denim jeans can make for a cute and feminine look. However, when worn with the right fabrics, you can add some edge to your feminine outfit. And what is that one fabric that will always introduce some edge to your look? We are, of course, talking about leather.

To give your white jeans less of a feminine feel, pair them with a classic moto jacket made from leather or suede. Then, you can pull in your entire outfit together by throwing on some black pumps and a light grey jumper. Your black shoes will pick up the black of your jacket. And your jumper will stop your top half from looking too dark.

But say that a leather jacket is just not your style. That’s okay. Some people don’t want to bring some edge into their wardrobe. So, why not swap out your leather jacket for a denim one instead? You will still be able to keep out the cold, all while looking super stylish at the same time.

A denim jacket is the perfect transition piece and something that everyone should have in their wardrobe. And it looks killer when paired with your white denim jeans. It is one of the easiest outfits out there to wear. Also, it can be a great way of wearing the double denim trend without it looking tacky and dated.

Think Of Your Working Wardrobe

But these outfit ideas are all well and good for your casual attire. But what about your working wardrobe? If you are tired of wearing the same old pantsuit all week, swap out your plain navy trousers for white jeans. Or trousers, depending on your work’s dress code. When work under a dark blazer, your white jeans will lengthen your legs and give you confidence to take on any work challenge.

But sometimes a blazer can feel a bit too formal. Especially if your office has a more relaxed dress code. So, instead, you can focus on the top half of your outfit. We’ve already mentioned that your white jeans look amazing with colour and patterns.

And a checkered shirt will provide your top half with enough pattern without it being overwhelming and inappropriate for the office. Any colour of checks will work as they will offset the freshness of your white denim jeans.

And this outfit looks a whole lot nicer than your typical checkered shirt and blue denim jeans. To make this work for your office environment, slip on some heels for a more sophisticated outfit.

And So, To Conclude

Well, there you have it. While many people stick to the tried and true blue or black denim, they don’t give white denim jeans the chance they deserve. Much like your typical blue and black denim, they can be chic, casual, sophisticated and so much more.

You can wear them with your t-shirts, tank tops, crop tops, blouses, button down shirts and the rest of your casual wardrobe for a cute everyday look. They are one of the few items of clothing that flatters everyone’s figure and work with many different body types.

Just remember to cut out the pockets of your white denim jeans. This includes the front and back. Doing so will ensure that they look clean and neat and they hug your figure.

Alternatively, they also work well with your working and formal wardrobe due to their versatility. You can wear them in place of your tailored trousers as they look at home with your blazer.

Wear them with heels for an office appropriate outfit or something to wear on a night out. There are plenty of ways to wear your white denim jeans and look stylish and trendy.

Much like any look you wear, it all comes down to using the right style tips to create a killer look. By using our tips and tricks, we hope you now know how to style white jeans with your spring wardrobe.

