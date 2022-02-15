How to make your fashion look more polished

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to make your overall fashion look that bit more polished. Easy tips that always make you polished. We all dream of waking up with frizz-free hair and a killer outfit that’s effortlessly chic. However, in reality, it doesn’t work like that.

The struggle of looking polished can be overwhelming. Especially with the pressures of social media and the internet. But looking polished can be easier than you’d thought, with our easy steps.

Know Your Daily Lifestyle

We are not here to get rid of your style dreams. However, it’s important to know that looking stylish needs to keep in line with your daily needs. Part of looking polished is also looking appropriate. All of those stylish people you see online are dressed for the life they have. Much like you need to dress for yours.

There is no point in creating a killer look that you only wear a couple time as it’s too hard to maintain. Just like you would probably not wear a ballgown to a sports game, evaluate what your daily needs are before shopping.

Be Realistic

Speaking of stylish people online, social media has somewhat tainted our expectations of fashion and beauty. We are constantly being bombarded with filters, photoshop and ridiculous comparisons. So, if you want to look like an airbrushed photo everyday, you should look at your expectations. Part of looking stylish is creating a realistic model to aspire to.

Be Mindful Of The Full Picture

Now that you have a more realistic idea of looking polished, it’s important to think of the full picture. What does style means to you? Who do you look up to and who is your style icon? Is there a certain type of wardrobe you would like to have?

Utilise Your Basics

In order to look polished, your wardrobe needs to be up to scratch. And, while some think that wardrobe basics are…well, basic, they are the best way to look polished with ease. Invest in key pieces. These could be simple t-shirts, turtlenecks and a structured blazer. Basics are pieces that you wear over and over again in various ways.

Look towards fashion trends of 2022

As we say goodbye to winter, we welcome a brand new fashion season, say hello to spring 2022. Fashion changes from season to season and what was good last year, may not be in style this in 2022. Here at Fashion.ie we are going to take a quick look at some fashion trends to look out for in 2022. If you are planning a new fashion look for the season ahead then read on.

The mini skirt suit affair

Look out this fashion season as the mini skirt look is back. Now let’s elevate this stylish look to the mini skirt suit look. After COVID where athleisurewear was the order of the day, stylish women are now looking to take their fashion look up a notch.

What better way to do this than a tailored fashion approach to the way to you dress, Matching linen and soft cotton suits will be a popular choice this coming season. What a great way to show off those fantastic pins of yours.

Get sporty

Integrated sporty fabrics will be a big thing in the world of fashion this season. Sporty silhouettes with sheer fashion injection to clothing looks are going to be ever so popular. That sheer crop and low rise jeans combo with sneakers can add an athletic finish to your daytime dress.

Oh go chromatic

Bold chromatic dressing will be a popular fashion dress for true fashionistas this coming season. Chromatic tones of reds and silver are expected to come out on top. Expect to see this style in the world of celebrity dressing. Tis stand out look can make great fashion statement without you even realising it

Rebel with lace

Want to be a rebel but maintain some type of femininity this season? Then look no further than lace dressing. Soft neutral shades will be the “in thing” amongst any true fashion rebelette. Intricate lace detailing and soft embellishments in the form of tops or short sheath or sun dresses will be on trend.

Go luxe with your beachwear

This is not necessarily all about high powered swimsuits or bikini’s this spring summer. Instead, this is more about your cover ups. Intricate lace detailed sarongs, kimonos and kaftans in the form of lace or sheer designs. These lady like poolside or beachwear accessories will combine style and chic to that relaxed warm holiday fashion finish.

Striped up

Expect to see bright stripes this spring as a popular fashion choice amongst the millennials. Horizontal pattens with colour injection added will be on trend worn with jeans or cut-offs. Neutralise your denim shorts or low-rise jeans with striped tanks. Be prepared to be amazed.

Sheer class

What can be more sexy than sheer fashion? Nothing! It’s allowing your flesh to be on view without giving away the whole story. Black sheer tops can be worn over neural crops or even bralettes. It allows your exposure to the midriff without looking cheapening your fashion finish. Oh so chic.

Sneakers all the way

Neutral sneakers are going to be on song this spring summer time. Sneakers with that neutral finish can go with almost any type of relaxed fashion wear. Whether you are twinning with jeans or chinos or that simple summer dress, white sneakers will be your best friend.

Square toes show effect

Yep, look out for square toes shoes when it comes to dressing up your spring summer look this season. Neutral tones will be popular choices. The reason being, they can twin with almost any dress or trouser look above the ankles. The choice of slip or strappy heels is down to you.

