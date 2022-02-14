Top 5 ladies running shoes for 2022

Here at Irish fashion news, we take a look at the top 5 ladies running shoes for women this spring 2022. A question that is often asked, is there any such things as the perfect running shoe?

The simple answer to that is no their isn’t. The reason being that everyone’s requirements are different. Key things that come into play are a person’s weight, biometrics as well as choice of running surface.

Everyone’s foot shape and size vary. This is different shoe designs suit different feet. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to look at the best running shoes for women this spring 2022.

Ways to select the right running shoe for you.

As we said earlier, feet shape and size all differ. What might be right for you may not suit someone else’s foot. However, there are practical things to consider when choosing the right running shoe for your feet.

Get the weight right

When opting for light eight shoes note that these often come with less padding or cushioning. This allows the wearer to move faster. For women who prefer long distance running, a heavier shoe might be the better option. It offers more protection to the foot.

The drop

Did you know that you shoe’s drop is the difference between your heel and the front toe measurement. Or to put this another way, the difference between your toes dropping below the heel area. The higher the drop can provide more of a strike when it lands on the surface. Modern sports shoes come with a 8-12 millimetre finish.

The cushion

A well cushioned shoe allows for more protection on impact to the foot. For long distance runners, adequate cushioning is vital to protecting your feet. It helps to counter-balance any impact to the foot on uneven surfaces.

Colour and design

This is more of a fashion statement than anything else. Today, running shoes come in an array of different shades and designs. Bright coloured shoes with reflective detailing can provide extra visibility for night time running. A more neutral shade can blend in better with above the ankle fashion dress.

The top 5 women’s running shoes for this spring

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at 5 ladies running shoes to look out this season. All have different looks and uses. However, all are designed for high performance running. Always choose the shoe that is right for your feet. This is critical to ensure your maximise your running performance.

New Balance: Fuelcell Elite V2

This shoe from sportswear makers New Balance is designed for both performance and road use. It comes with a toe-heel drop of 8mm.

It provides a more than adequate support to the feet. This competitive shoe comes with New Balance’s FuelCell to the midsole making it perfect for short and long distance running.

Adidas: Boston 10

A great road runner from sportswear makers Adidas. Like the New Balance: Fuelcell Elite V2, it comes with a with a toe-heel drop of 8mm. This comfy shoe is ideal for long distance running that provides adequate cushioning to the feet.

Nike: React Infinity Run FK2

We love this shoe from American sports company Nike. This shoe has a slightly higher heel to toe rise that comes in at 9mm. As a shoe designed for road running, it offers perfect stability to the feet and body. This shoe offers great breathability and airflow to the foot. The arch area differs slightly to the both the Adidas Boston and New Balance FuelCell shoe. However, for long distance running it’s perfect.

Under Armour: Flow Velociti Wind

The Flow Velociti Wind shoe from Under Armour comes with a with a toe-heel drop of 8mm. This road runner sports shoe is a new arrival to the world of women’s sports footwear. Its design allows for speed and is both light and very robust. It moves with the foot and also provides the right amount of cushioning to those vital parts of your feet.

Nike: Pegasus Trail 3

In come NIKE again with another great foot shoe. The Pegasus Trail 3 comes in a slightly higher toe and heel rise to all the previous shoes we mentioned. This lads at 9.5mm. This off roader comes with fantastic cushioning to the feet. Given it’s an off the road runner, shock wave counter balance has also been included in it’s design.

Picking the right show for you

Good shoes provide comfort and stability to the feet. This is important when selecting any shoe for your foot. When it comes to sports footwear, the right shoe can make or break your performance.

You don’t want the show to be too light and flimsy. You need a shoe that offers support to the feet at every angle. Adequate cushioning is paramount for any type of long distance running. If you are off road, you need to ensure your shoes provide ample waterproof protection.

Try for size before you buy

Most of us today prefer to do our shopping online. It’s handier and less inconvenient than having to que in a store. However, this has its pitfall as well. Most good sports shoes don’t come cheap.

You are looking at spending a €100 plus for any type of good sports shoe. This is why we always recommend you try on your shoe instore opposed to buying online. This allows you to get a good feel for the shoe you are going to buy. It also saves the hassle of having to return it if the show isn’t right.

Experiment with different types and brands.

As we said earlier, there are so many wonderful running shoes for women today. Top sports labels like Adidas, Nike, Under Armour and New Balance are trusted brands. We all have our favourites right?

However sometimes it’s worth trying out different shoes from other sports shoe makers. Technology changes so quick these days that new and better designs are coming onto the market every few weeks.

The main thing to remember is each sports brand have their own designs. Some of their shoes suit your feet better than others. Never be scared to experiment with different brands you are used to. Change is so always good.

