Top 10 spring fashion trends for 2022.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you the latest top 10 fashion trends to watch out for this springtime. As we prepare to kick off spring, we take a look at some of the best fashion looks to watch out for in the coming months.

Spring fashion is not all about shorts and bikinis just yet. It’s that season that can throw up different weather conditions. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to look at fashion styles that the experts believe will be trending this spring 2022. Each has its own unique identity to cater for various fashion tastes. We have even thrown an extra look as a bonus.

Dull down pastel tones

Spring fashion is always associated with pastel shades. It’s that season where bright hues and clothing start the spring summer fashion hurray! However, this season might be a little different when it comes to more formal fashion finish.

Look towards pairing your dark blue straight leg jeans with a dusty yellow fitted blazer. Twin this with a black silk cami top. Add black ankle boots to complete. This getup is sleek and stylish. Perfect mid-range smart casual fashion.

The peek a boo cardigan effect

Cardigans are great fashion styling for any time of year. They are simply perfect for spring given the unpredictable climate we have here in Ireland. Now add some edge to your cardi look this spring by showing off some flesh to your midriff.

The peek a boo cardigan look means you button your top just above the navel area only. This allows your belly button to be on display. Twin your pastel cashmere cardi with neutral bralette and boyfriend jeans for a brilliant springtime look. White sneakers to complete please.

Inject some graphics into you finish

Since COVID-19 lockdown, athleisurewear has become an accepted part of our daytime fashion looks. While dull or light greys seem to dominate choice, there is an easier way to lift your fashion look using print.

Colourful geo graphics can breathe life into any hip street dress down fashion styling this springtime. Twin your graphic tee with sweats and add chunky sneakers or military style boots for relaxed finish.

Go retro bro with 90’s inspiration

Yep, the fashion critics where right and retro fashion is going to be huge throughout the next few seasons. However, it’s more about keeping your look stylish and balanced when springtime comes around.

Opt for that sweetheart style dress of the 90’s like navy or black tea dress with mini collar. Add your neutral shade open cashmere cardigan to the mix. Complete with white sneakers. Oversized sunglasses really add the cherry to the cake.

Shorten your neon look this spring

Bright shades for spring are great. However, you want to avoid any overkill and go head to toe with your neon look. There are simple ways to wear neon without going over the top.

Highlight neon shades of blue, pinks and yellows can give a wow look when worn as jacket and shorts. OK, it’s not quite summer but this look is fab when worn with contrasting round neck crop top. Twin with a pair of heels and it can be quite sexy while still attracting enough attention to getting you noticed.

The la femme statement sleeves

Yep, off the shoulder as puff sleeve fashion is back in for 2022. However, for the more faint hearted, look towards fusing the two in the form of an off the shoulder puffer sleeve finish.

This is easily done. Choose a denim top in this design (beige or neutral shades for best affect) Twin this with a pair of high waisted white jeans. To complete add neutral flats and don’t forget your sunnies. Sexy and chic. Just right for that girl next door finish.

Vibrant red to accessorise

You don’t have to go head to toe in red to glow this springtime. No you do not. Simple ways to embrace red this spring is by small injections. This means adding red suede boots and bag to your light denim cropped jeans.

Add a white graphic tee and have your brown cashmere cardigan draped to the shoulders. This is case the unpredictable climate dips. It’s always nice to have protective insulation on hand when this happens.

Back to matching pastel shades

For some, pastel shading during spring can be a uhhh do I have to? Well. this springtime you do but in a style that can be more subtle. Dull down your choice of pastel shades to something more calming.

Down pastel pinks worn in the form of tank top and trouser combo works. The pairing in matching hue adds balance to your overall fashion look. Add white sneakers to neutralise any clash. Opt for linen or cotton material to lighten the load.

The bike short and blazer combination

What I hear you say? A blazer with biker shorts, are you mad? Well, no to be honest and be vigilant this spring. It’s a look you are going to see more of. However, there are fashion rules to follow when mastering this look.

First up. Bra or bralette. Second up is your box white blazer (with button close) Now add your matching single white biker shorts. Open toe sandal or heel to complete. It’s a real influencer style to replicate on low budget.

Tie dye with white denim

Springtime is that month to lift the mood of tiresome winter. We don’t have to use pastel for this look which will appease pastel haters. This fashion look is both simple and oh so cute. First up, is your tie dye crop top.

These are easy found and sold by all the major online stores. However, you could always get creative and make your own tie dye top? Once you have the top then twin this with matching white cropped denim jacket and jeans. White sneakers to complete please. Oh don’t forget your sunnies.

Oh for animal print

Animal print is neither in or out of fashion, it’s just there. It has been since the sixties and a favourite when it comes to styling jackets and tops. However, this years the “fashion expects” expect to see leopard print pants a firm fashion favourite come sprint summer.

The best way to style any leopard print is neutral fusion. This means if your leopard print on top then neutral below the waist. This goes visa versa. If you dress style is leopard or animal print then neutralise your accessories. Simple rules to follow for effective finish.

