Beauty tips to help reduce puffy eyes quickly.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you handy beauty tips to help reduce puffy eyes. You would think that getting enough sleep and eating a healthy diet would make puffy eyes disappear. However, this is not the case.

Under-eye bags are inevitable, no matter your age. Genetics, poor sleep, fluid retention and sun exposure can all have a negative impact on our eye’s appearance. if you are looking to reduce puffy eye quickly,

What are puffy eyes?

We have all suffered from puffy eyes at one time or another. However, before we delve into rectifying who puffy eye look, we first need to understand what causes it. Puffy eyes is caused by exaggerated fluids known as edema under the skin around the eyes. Because the tissue around the eye area is thin, it’s vulnerable to attack. This can cause unwanted discolouration and swelling under the eyes.

Are puffy eyes common?

The easy answer to this is yes. This all depends on your lifestyle and age. Bags under the eyes (puffy eyes) As we get older, the tissue around our eyes weakens.

The muscles are not as strong as they use to be during our youth. Normal fat tissues that support the eyelids disintegrates over time However, this doesn’t mean young people are immune from puffy eyes. Lack of sleep and dehydration can play it’s part in bags under the eye.

Are puffy eyes dangerous?

The simple answer to this in most cases is no. Puffy eyes are more of a cosmetic problem to be honest. It can affect the way we look which is bad news for anyone really conscious about their looks.

However the good news is there are lots of ways to can help address this problem. Rest, drinking fluid and sufficient sleep are just some ways to rectify the problem. In essence, puffy eyes are your body’s way of telling you to slow down. If you continue to have puffy eyes then it’s advisable to seek professional medical advice.

Simple ways to help treat puffy eyes

There is no need to panic when it comes to puffy eyes. There are some easy steps you can take to alleviate the problem. In a matter of days if you follow our guide, your eyes can start to heal themselves in a safe and pleasant manner. Keep reading at Beauty tips Ireland on how to start repairing your puffy eyes.

Grab A Spoon

One of our favourite hacks for puffy eyes is to use a common kitchen item. Stick two clean teaspoons in your freezer for a few minutes, or overnight, and press them against your eyes on cold mornings. The cold temperature will help constrict your blood vessels and reduce inflammation.

Use Eye Gels With Caffeine

While many cannot do without their cup of coffee, caffeine has become a key player in our skincare routine. Using an eye gel with active ingredients like caffeine or licorice can help depuff your eyes. Especially if you chill them first. Much like your spoons, stick them in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes and then apply to your eyes.

Stay Hydrated

There are plenty of reasons to keep hydrated. However, one of the more cosmetic reasons is that it helps keep puffiness at bay. When you are dehydrated, out bodies try to hold onto any moisture it can. This could contribute to puffiness under your eyes. So, be sure to drink your water.

Invest In An Eye Cream

We all know that the skincare market is saturated with products that claim different things. There are many who think that eye creams are a waste of time. however, they do have their benefits.

Look for a good moisturising one that has ingredients like green tea, caffeine and antioxidants. This can help reduce inflammation by constricting your blood vessels.

Try Rollers To Improve Lymphatic Drainage

Our under-eye area is not the best when it comes to lymphatic drainage. Using ice rollers or jade rollers can help our natural system along. However, it is important to be gentle and not to do this everyday. Frequent rubbing of the skin can cause wrinkles and discolouration. So, go easy on the pressure.

