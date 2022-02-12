Fashion tips to wearing the preppy style trend in 2022

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to look at great ways to help you embrace the preppy style trend this season. For most people, the term ‘preppy’ conjures up images of tweed blazers with elbow patches, boat shoes and argyle sweater vests.

While the origin of the name derived from preparatory school, thankfully the style has changed. The preppy aesthetic’s style evolution throughout the 21st century has become more nuanced, which has us asking, what exactly is the preppy style trend?

First a little history lesson. In the early 20th century, children of wealthy families went to the very best private schools in the United States. With the uniform taking inspiration from traditional English dress codes, it usually consisted of block colours with shields or crests. After graduating from school and university, people continued to wear preppy clothes.

In the 50s, this style of clothing became synonymous with wealth and power. The trend also gave rise to brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren.

However, today, this style trend is more about structured blazers, pastel colours, plaid prints and embroidery details. There are certain garments associated with the preppy style trend that are going to be huge for 2022. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for find out what they are.

Pleated Skirts

Both stylish and trendy, pleated skirts are that magic fashion item that looks good on everyone. They are also that one fashion item that is most associated with the preppy style trend.

The cinch waist and elegant long hemline looks super flattering and one of the reasons a pleated skirt needs to be in your wardrobe. Depending on the occasion, you can dress your skirt up or down with your varsity jacket and flats or heels and crop top.

When choosing the right pleated skirt to wear, it is important to think of your body type. Pleats that are stitched down work best if you are insecure about your tummy as they create a slimming effect.

For those of you with a rounder lower half, knife pleats that fold in one direction will slim down your body and have less volume. And for those of you with shorter legs, look for a higher hemline as it will make your legs look longer. Curvy body types should opt for a pleated skirt that drapes over your body as it will fall nicely over your figure.

Button Down Shirts

You all know that we are huge advocates on wardrobes basics. And there is one that is set to be particularly on trend for this season. Yes, we are talking about your button down shirt.

Bonus style points if it’s white. It is that one staple that is endlessly stylish and incredibly versatile. Whether you want to dress it up for your working wardrobe or just need a simple top to pair with your new classy skirt, your button down shirt has got you covered.

And perhaps the number one reason why it is still in fashion after all these years is because you can wear it time and time again regardless of your age or what’s trending. If you want some style inspiration when it comes to wearing your button down shirt, keep on reading.

When it comes to denim, it might seem like anything goes but your white shirt will help to polish things up. It will look effortlessly chic tucked into your favourite denim jeans, or shorts in the summer.

Finish your outfit with a belt to highlight your waist and slip on some loafers. If you are looking for a more sophisticated outfit, why not style an oversized white shirt with some black leather leggings.

This simple combination will always make you look glamorous, no matter if you wear boots, heels or flats. But, if it still feels too basic, you can always dress things up using your accessories. After all, what are they there for if not to spruce up your outfit?

Mary Janes

When it comes to your choice of shoes, nothing says preppy style more than your Mary Janes. If you don’t know what they are, they are a simple, flat ballerina shoe with a strap across the front. Originally popular with schoolgirls, Mary Janes are also known as sandals shoes.

As some of these classy shoes have thick soles, they are ideal when paired with your bootcut or straight-leg jeans. If you wear them with a tight jean style, they can make your feet look abnormally large.

To make your legs look longer, team your black Mary Jane shoes with your black denim. You can then add a top in a bright colour or bold pattern to liven up the top half of your body.

But you do not have to limit yourself to wearing Mary Janes with just your denim jeans. With so many different styles of Mary Janes on the market nowadays, they also work with dresses and skirts.

Varsity Jacket

From scouring fashion influencers and your favourite celebs on social media, you have probably seen a varsity jacket. And how you style one entirely depends on whether you want a classic look or one that is more fashion forward.

No matter what your style preference with your varsity jacket is, be prepared for it to take over your 2022 wardrobe. If you want to keep things classic and are a bit of a traditionalist, choose this versatile jacket in a classic style. Black, red, white, navy, or cream colours will all give you a timeless look.

To get the most out of your jacket, it’s best to keep things simple. This means go for one with no lettering or fussy cuts or patterns. When it comes to styling your varsity jacket, pair it with indigo denim, pencil skirts or some cropped trousers for a classic look.

Or you can go sporty. Much like your preppy style, sporty fashion is another big trend for this year. Which might explain why varsity jackets are so popular. They are an easy way to wear both trends without looking like you just step out of the gym.

Blazers

Although it may set out to be one half of your office suit, the blazer is considered a great layering piece and wardrobe staple on its own.

While you can wear your blazer with your working wardrobe, it feels just as much as home with your basic pieces. For peak comfort, pair your structured blazer with your favourite joggers.

For best results, stick to ones that fit and cuff tight around your ankle rather than flare out. When it comes to your blazer, think of the Goldilocks cut. Get a fit that is neither too tight or too loose.

Finish off your look with your favourite bodysuit or fitted tee and some easy to wear shoes. For the full preppy vibe, we suggest you go with loafers. But more on that later.

Khakis Or Trousers

While they might seem basic, khakis are a staple to have in anyone’s wardrobe and never go out of style. These versatile bottoms will take your wardrobe back to the 90s are mostly come in green, brown or beige.

To really embrace the preppy fashion trend, you can wear two trends in the one outfit by pairing your khakis with your blazer. Doing so will give you a polished look as your blazer is a great way of adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. They come in many different styles and flatter any body types, so long as you find the right one for you.

Although it is best to keep to neutral colours when choosing a blazer to wear with your khakis, you can wear a bright colour if you feel brave enough. However, in most cases, the simpler your blazer, the better it looks with your choice of trousers.

Throw on a simple t-shirt or camisole underneath, some slides, and a belt to highlight your waist. This look not only works for your office and work attire but it can also be cute for a date night outfit or brunch.

Loafers

If you are on the lookout for comfortable shoes, loafers is that one shoe trend you should own. Compared to other flats, loafers are versatile and easy to style as they are both dressy and casual.

If you are looking for tips on what to wear with yours, keep on reading. As always, we’ve got you covered. As mentioned, loafers are both dressy and casual, meaning they will work with the majority of your wardrobe.

Leather leggings are ideal if you want to bring some edge to your loafer look. Although black ones can be a bit distracting due to their shininess, you can go with brown or tans ones for a more subtle look.

For a cute daytime look, pair your nude leather leggings with a trench coat and some white loafers. The loafers will make sure you remain comfortable as you go about your day. However, if leather leggings are not for you, your regular denim will work just as well with your loafers.

