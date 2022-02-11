Top 7 gift Valentine’s Day gifts for men

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you the top 10 gift ideas to buy your partner this Valentine’s Day. What do you buy your boyfriend or husband on Valentine’s Day that he hasn’t already got? Well, he has you to start so that’s the biggest bonus in his life.

In recent years, the choice of Valentine gifts for male partners seems to have expanded in various ways. It’s not all about his favourite aftershave or favourite football jersey.

Instead, guys like more of a choice when it comes to gifts on Valentine’s Day. Fashion items like coats, athleisurewear are trending choices in 2022. Here at Fashion.ie we are going to look at the Top 10 Valentine’s Day gifts for men this year.

Men’s trainers

Since lockdown, men’s sportswear has soured in popularity. This is because of 2 main reasons. Guys spent more time getting fit as well as negating the need for formal footwear away from the office.

Choosing the right trainers for your man can sometime be tricky. Tastes, style and pricing of shoes vary. The best advice we can give this year when choosing sports shoes for your partner, is ask him what one’s he likes.

This can be a costly fashion investment so getting the right ones are important. If you are going it alone and buying them as a surprise, remember this. Make sure his foot size is correct. Secondly tease him out about what colours, brand footwear he likes. This can be gathered by even looking at his current collection. White sneakers are always a safe bet.

Men’s varsity jacket

This retro fashion piece is on trend this season. However, it is age appropriate and better suited for guys under 50 years. They come in so many great colours and designs and are normally associated up to smart casual fashion dress.

Twin tone jackets in single colour and neutral shading are safe options. Know what colours you man likes. The fit is also going to be important. One of the great things about varsity jackets is they can twin with his new trainers.

Sunglasses.

Spring is only around the corner and this year men sunglasses are going to be a popular pressie choice for Valentine’s Day. Fashion eyewear comes in so many shapes and forms that you can be spoiled for choice.

One thing to remember is, you are buying for him not yourself. One good trick is to leave sunglass brochures lying around your living space so he can see them. Men are normally non fussy when it comes to accessories.

They identify quickly what they like or dislike. Buying sunglasses are a break from the traditional Valentine’s Day gifts. However, a pair of stylish sunglasses are a present he will wear for years to come. They are a sound investment and always ensure they come with UV protection. Popular brands are Ray Ban, Oakley or Tom Ford.

Neutral hoodie

Let’s get back to men’s fashion-wear this Valentine’s Day. Since the end of COVID-19, men’s hoodies have seen somewhat of a resurge in popularity.

Again, this is all age appropriate and something you wouldn’t buy your grandad. Neutral shaded men’s hoodies are going to be everywhere this coming season.

The reason being they are much easier to pair with other pieces of clothing. Large graphic sports or fashion logos seem to be taking a back seat for the season ahead.

If you intend to choose a hoodie for your other half for Valentine’s Day, then consider this. If you are choosing a sports or fashion brand top, opt for small logo finishes.

Look for neutral shading so he can wear it with both jeans and chinos this spring summertime. Opt for a more fitted look than oversized finish. This is perfect dress down or up fashion to take him through season to season in style.

Aftershave

This is probably the number one of the top choices of presents for men on Valentine’s Day. More men today wear aftershave and cologne which means the choice of smell is endless.

However, know the difference between aftershave and cologne. Aftershave is used to soothe the skin after shaving. Cologne is intended to be used on its own as an everyday fragrance.

When out shopping with your other half, drop into a well-stocked perfume shop. Get him to try various scents from different brands. It’s something most guys like to try so it’s not out of the norm. If you are looking to surprise him, see what scents he has in his current scent arsenal. This is a safer way of choosing the scent he already likes.

Designer underwear

Most men are so blasé when it comes to choosing underwear. However, this is all changing. In the past decade, guys have turned to designer underwear as their “go to” under armour.

However, guys do differ when it comes to underwear designs. Some or boxer short fans while others are trunk or fans of briefs. Know what you man prefers. Logo waistbands with fashion designer names still maintain their popularity with men.

However, shade wise, go neutral. Avoid any loud pieces to be safe. Popular choices this season are Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren or Jockey.

Men’s gilets

If you looking to give your man something that will provide him with fashion longevity this season look towards the gilet. This vest style fashion piece is similar to the bodywarmer.

Unlike the bodywarmer, the gilet has more of a fashion appeal to it. Yes, it offers body insulation but is less bulky. While the bodywarmer refers to fleece and softshell versions.

It’s more a day-to-day body insulator. Gilets can be dressed up and worn with trousers, chinos and jeans. Twinned with a stylish shirt it’s a great alternative to a jacket during summer months.

Blue, black, olive and cream brown shades are great choices. Any of these colours can twin easier with other items in his wardrobe. They are comfy and stylish but be size conscious. Sizes vary and the whole idea with the gilet is to give it a more fitted look.

And finally

Valentine’s Day is a great way to show someone you care. It’s not about the most expensive gift, it’s about the through of choosing something they will like.

Dropping subtle hints to your partner of what they would like always helps. However, surprise wise consider their likes and dislikes. Whatever you choose, give it with love.

