How to treat red cheeks this spring season.

Here at Fashion.ie , we are going to look at ways to help treat redness to the skin. When doing our makeup, we usually throw on some blush to add some colour to our face. It can enhance your features, illuminate your skin and highlight your beauty.

However, there are times when having red cheeks is not desired. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty tips Ireland for the top causes of red cheeks and tips on how to treat them.

Rosacea

One of the most common causes of red cheeks is rosacea. Everyone has microorganisms living on their skin, keeping it healthy by fighting harmful bacteria. However, some people’s immune systems treat these microorganisms are threats. As a result, you get rosacea. And it not only manifests as flushed or red cheeks. You can also have redness on other parts of your body.

As well as seeing a professional for treatment, you can also help your skin by avoiding triggers. Common triggers for rosacea include the sun, hot or cold weather, stress, alcohol and spicy foods. Certain skin care products which contain alcohol can also cause flare ups.

Acne

Often associated with redness, acne can cause your skin to become inflamed and itchy. Over-the-counter medication can help to reduce redness and heal blemishes. But, in order to reduce the redness of your cheeks, you need to treat your acne. To start, take a look at how you are washing your face.

Or, more importantly, what you are putting on your face. Chemical exfoliants can help increase cell turnover and dry out acne, which can result in clearer skin. Double cleansing and using salicylic acid can also help clear up and soothe your skin.

Spider Veins

Spider veins occur when capillaries – tiny blood vessels- become dilated, which makes them visible under your skin. a common cause can be sun exposure, so it’s important to wear your SPF. And while laser is the go-to treatment for many with spider veins, this requires maintenance. Spider veins can come back and get worse with age.

Food Or Drink Allergy

We all know that the food we put into our bodies can have a physical effect. Spicy foods can cause our vessels to dilate, which leads to redness. Food sensitivity can also be another cause. If you notice that you get flushed after eating dairy, chocolate or citrus fruits, as well as feel itchy or tightness in your throat, go and see an allergist.

DIY Remedies to fixing redness to the face

As we explained earlier, no one likes redness to the face. It can be sore to both look at feel. However, you don’t need a pill for every ill. The answer to controlling redness to the face can be right at home within your own kitchen. Here are some quick DIY tips that might be worth following when trying to deal with redness to the face. However, always consult your doctor before trying any home-made remedies.

Calming chamomile tea

The old reliable chamomile tea has many benefits in helping to calm the body. One way to help deal with skin issues is as follows. Start by soaking your clean face cloth in chamomile tea. Ensure the water is not scorching. It’s calming properties help to reduce swelling to the skin.

The DIY cucumber face mask

Another great way to calm skin is by applying liquidised cucumber and 100% plain yogurt to the skin. This offers natural relief to swollen areas and helps to calm down redness to areas inflamed. It’s natural and does not contain any harmful ingredients.

The calming sheet mask

By laying a saturated cloth over the inflamed red areas can offer instant relief and soothing to the red areas of the face. You can also add some natural liquidised coconut or aloe vera to the soaked mask. Again, this is natural content to help control and soothe redness.

The magic of bananas

Yes, this is the magic treatment that can help reduce redness to the face. Banana puree that has been liquidised is a winner as it contains carbohydrates, potassium and protein all in its mix. Apply this like a face cream. Leave to settle on the skin for 15 minutes and wash off in warm water. It can help restore healthy skin to its natural state while eliminating some dryness and irritation.

