Latest 1970s fashion trends to look out for this spring.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show the latest 70’s fashion trends to own this spring. If there is one thing to remember about world of fashion, is that it is cyclical. Trends are constantly coming back around and finding their way back into our wardrobes.

And with the resurgence of jumpsuits, flared trousers with a high waist, crochet, clogs and wrap dresses, no decade has gotten more attention in recent years than the 70s. Expect to see a lot of updated lengths and fabrics that will reintroduce these trends in a modern way for 2022.

We are talking about shorter hemlines, shapes and silhouettes that defy and bend gender stereotypes, thigh-high boots. Everything about fashion in the 70s was about expressing one’s self and revolution.

And that is something that is sorely lacking in modern wardrobes today. If you are looking to channel some of this retro energy into your 2022 wardrobe, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our top fashion trends from the 70s fashion era and how to wear them in 2022.

Wide Leg Flare Trousers

With their playful vibe and their statement shape, wide leg flared trousers are all set to dominate your 2022 spring wardrobe. They will have your wardrobe in full throw back mode and we cannot get enough.

Effortless cool, wide leg flared trousers will become your new wardrobe favourite. However, with their striking shape, we understand that they can be a little daunting if you do not know how to style them. thankfully, your wide leg flare trousers are more versatile and easier to style than you would think.

When it comes to styling your wide leg flared trousers, it is all about balance. You’ve probably heard us on about balancing your outfit before.

However, it really is an important part of your outfit looking right. An outfit that does not have the right balance looks out of proportion and sloppy. Which is not a good look on anyone.

With their flared bottom and high waist, you will want to choose a top that will create contrast. Think about your crop tops, fitted long sleeved tops and tucked in t-shirts. Choosing trousers in a neutral colour will ensure that they will go with everything in your wardrobe and are easy to pair with other pieces of clothing.

Printed Knitwear

Like with anything else printed, you will want to keep the rest of your outfit simple. Mixing busy prints together will make it seem you are moving into Jackson Pollock territory.

So, with that said, if you are wearing a piece of knitwear with a particularly loud pattern, keep the rest of your look simple. Doing so will make sure that your knitwear pops and become the focal point of your outfit. Wearing too many busy prints at once confuses the eyes and can become distracting.

Your graphic knitwear will work best with dark denim or a pair of tan trousers. you can match your top and bottom by picking out one of the print’s major colours with your trousers.

And don’t forget to care for your knitwear. When looked after, wool and cashmere can become a great investment piece for your wardrobe.

Oversized Sunglasses

In case you are wondering if oversized sunglasses are still in style, we are here to tell you that the answer is a resounding yes. This season it is all about sunglasses that are larger than life. But if you are unsure of how to pull off this fashion statement, we’ve got you covered.

Often seen as a fashion statement, oversized sunglasses are large frames spectacles. And they have the power of making a big statement without you saying a word. They first became popular in the 60s with the First Lady Jackie Kennedy. And who could forget Audrey Hepburn’s famous ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’?

These oversized frames can look good on everyone, provided you get the right ones for you. While the best style is largely down to personal taste, even the coolest of styles can lay flat if they are the wrong size for you.

Oversized frames should fit comfortably on your face without touching your cheek. They should not hide your eyebrows and instead, frame your face.

Wrap Dresses

When it comes to having a timeless piece of fashion in your wardrobe, a wrap dress should be high on your list. While a popular item of the 70s, wrap dresses have been around for decades, first designed in the 30s and later reinvented by designer Diana von Furstenberg. A wrap dress is an extremely flattering style and looks good on every body shape. The tie waist will help to add definition to your shape and highlight your torso.

And you don’t have to wear it as a dress. It is a versatile piece that can work as a lightweight layer and add another texture to your outfit. If you do decide to wear it as a dress, be sure to get the right fit.

You do not want to have it gape in your bust area, otherwise you will be fidgeting all day. Another important style tip to remember is to keep things simple. Sometimes, all you need to complete your outfit is to add a gold necklace to your look. your pendant necklace will work nicely with the V-neck of your dress.

Sweater Vests

This is one trend that had a huge come back and no one saw it coming. Yes, your knitted vests are back for 2022 and they are having their moment of glory. Once thought of as only being in style with grandads, your sweater vest has clawed its way through the fashion ranks and made it ways into your 2022 wardrobe.

For a smart, daytime look, layer your knitted vest over your white button-down shirt – another wardrobe staple – and dark denim jeans. To add a sporty vibe to your outfit, leave your denim jeans and wear your tracksuit bottoms instead. If you want to add a pop of colour to your outfit, wear a knitted vest in a bold design with your white shirt and jeans.

However, if boho fashion is more of your thing, we’ve got your covered. Simply, swap out your white shirt and jeans and rock a floral midi dress. When it comes to styling your sweater vest, the sartorial options are truly endless.

Crochet

Crochet is perhaps the ultimate trend of the 70s. Back in this stylish decade, delicate embroidery designs and crochet patterns were prominent fashion staples. Nowadays, designers are taking inspiration and adding colourful techniques to the aesthetic of crochet.

And one of the biggest ways crochet has come back into our wardrobes is with our sweater vests. As we’ve said in our previous tip, your vest is the perfect layering piece. They can easily be dressed up or down and works with your wardrobe basics. When wanting to wear crochet as part of a casual outfit, pair it with light denim. You can also easily throw it on over a dress for some added texture and interest.

If vests are not your thing, why not try a textured top? It is the perfect way to spice up your outfit and give your look the right amount of structure. A crochet top, your favourite denim is the perfect balance between playful and smart-casual dressing.

Clogs

Another fashion trend to make their come back that we didn’t see coming. Clogs emerged as one of the biggest trends during the summer of last year and they are here to stay in 2022. You can thank fashion brands such as Stella McCartney, Givenchy and Burberry for elevating this easy footwear.

We, for one, as super excited for the return of clogs. They are easy to style, easy to wear and are more fashionable than people give them credit for. But, if you do not know how to style them, they can seem a bit intimidating.

So why not start easy? Tuck a breezy blouse into your favourite midi skirt. if there is pattern in your clothing, stick to clogs that are a solid colour.

If you are looking for the perfect outfit for spring and summer, wear your clogs with a cropped jacket and denim shorts. This outfit will work best with clogs that have a low platform. A high one will make you look like you are waking on stilts (unless that’s the vibe you are going for).

Sticking to a low platform will also keep to the casual weekend vibe you have going on with your shorts. Speaking of your shorts, feel free to play around with the length, and material. Linen ones will work just as well here as your denim ones.

Just make sure your go for a silhouette that has an inseam of five inches or longer. When it comes to your jacket, it is all about keeping the proportions in check. Have your hem hit just at your mid-hips.

However, if shorts or breezy shirts are not your thing, pair your clogs with your favourite colourful maxi dress. Just be sure that there are a few inches between the hem of your dress and your shoes. This will help you avoid looking like you are swallowed up by excess fabric. And it gives you the chance to show off your shoes.

