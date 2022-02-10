How to style ladies suits this spring

Here at Fashin.ie, we are going to show you great ways to style ladies suits this springtime. Many of you may be moving onto a new career in the new year. In the working world, a suit is still a classic go-to for a lot of people.

Suits never go out of style because they instantly make you look put-together. However, there are some simple style tips you can do to add some personality into this iconic workwear look. Keep reading to know how to make suits more interesting in spring 2022.

Think About Your Underpinning

This is probably not the first thing you think of when it comes to your suit. But it’s time to think about your underpinning. Switching it up can be a great way of easing into your non-traditional suiting. If you are getting bored of your white button-down shirt, why not swap it for a basic white tank top? This one simple change can still give you a classic suit look but with some extra comfort.

Play Around With Your Textures

We will continue to say this forever until everyone listens. But the best way to change up your outfit is to mix your textures. And this goes for your suit. Contrary to what you think, your suit separates do not need to be made of the same fabric. However, you should know which fabrics work best together and which don’t.

A good rule of thumb is to wear fabrics in a similar fabric finish and weight. Doing so will ensure that you always look good but still add some interest to your look. Another tip to keep in mind is colour. Choosing fabrics in the same colour family will make your outfit look polished and cohesive.

Have Some Fun With Colour Blocking

Who says you have to wear a boring, plain suit? Using colour blocking to add some intrigue to your outfit is our favourite tip. Switch up your suit by wearing one colour on top and another on the bottom. This little style trick will take minimal effort but have a big pay-off, style wise.

Use A Column Ensemble

We all know that one of the easiest ways to put an outfit together is choosing a monochrome one. Well, column dressing also falls into this category. However, it just has a little extra punch. If you don’t know what column dressing is, we got you. Simply use one colour as your base. Then, add a contrasting colour as a layer.

This could mean choosing to wear an all-black outfit with a grey blazer on top. It’s a good way to streamline your outfit and hugs your body in the best way.

Styling suits to suit your body shape

One of the many great things about fashion is we all come in many different shapes and sizes. From straight body types to more curvaceous silhouettes, each body type differs.

We are going to look at some simple rules to follow when styling your suit anytime of year. We all want to max that great ladies suit look so this is how to start.

The hourglass body shape

When it comes to body shapes, this is probably the most popular. This is also known as the classic body shape. To describe this, it is where the bust area and hops are equal in measure. However, the waist it typically smaller.

Look for suit designs that going to accentuate your figure. Start with high-waisted pants and that fitted blazer jacket. By adding a coordinating waist belt can really compliment your overall finish. Wrap style jackets can also look smart for a complimentary finish.

The straight body design

This is as it says and is where your waistband is less evident. The bust is normally aligned to the same size of the hips. This is where you need to be conscious when styling any type of suit.

No hips can negate any interesting flow to your fashion look. Turn to longline suit designs and blazer coats worn open at the front. One good thing about this body shape is that it’s ideal for low rise or high waist pant finishes. The trick is choosing the perfect jacket

The apple shape body

Think of the shape of an apple when guessing this body shape. It’s where the shoulders are broader along with the bust area. However, the hips look less obvious.

Opt for a blazer jacket with cuts at your hips. Even longer jackets can work well. However, try and avoid any type of jacket that comes in a double breast design. This just adds extra fill to the bust area. Lapels can help navigate attention away from the shoulder area and make V look finish to your frontal area. This can certainly help flatter any apple shape figure.

The pear shape body type

This common body shape is an easy way to wear your stylish suit this spring. It’s where smaller bust and shoulder areas come into play. This also means smaller waists but bigger bum and hip flow. Look for cropped jackets when layering this body shape Box jackets with short blazers pair with high waist or wide leg pant suits.

