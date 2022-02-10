Adidas drop West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma

In Irish fashion news, West Ham footballer, Kurt Zouma has been dropped by sport brand Adidas. The 27-year-old football star has been released from all sponsorship dealings with the German sports and fashion house after a video went viral this week where the soccer star was kicking a cat. The French soccer star was also recorded slapping the cat as well as hurling a shoe at it.

The video which was recorded by his brother Yoan was posted on social media and has brought condemnation from animal rights groups as well as the general public.

Kurt Zouma has also received the maximum fine imposed by his club West Ham United earlier this week who fined the star 2 weeks wages amounting to €280,000 euro. This club also came under pressure after the video went into circulation for playing the defender in their match against Watford this week where West Ham won 1-0.

Zouma’s cats have now been removed from his home and are in the trust of the RSPCA who will care of the wellbeing of the animals.

A statement issued by West Ham United read: “Kurt is extremely remorseful and, like everyone at the Club, fully understands the depth of feeling surrounding the incident and the need for action to be taken.”

Adidas sponsor lots of well know soccer player which include Manchester United star Paul Pogba, Paris St Germain as well as Liverpool ace Mo Sala.

The German sports and fashion company were quick to move against Kurt Zouma last Wednesday. Adidas said in a statement “We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete”

It has now become the norm by sports and fashion houses to keep tabs on celebrities who they pay to promote their brand. This way they can police the way their clients behave and punish them if they bring their brand into disrepute.

