Naomi Campbell stars in Balmain spring 2022 campaign

Naomi Campbell stars in new Balmain spring 2022 Campaign.

In Irish fashion news, fashion model legend Naomi Campbell has kicked off springtime footwear in style as she takes centre stage in Balmain’s new spring 2022 fashion and footwear campaign.

The 51-year-old fashion beauty from London who is one of the original super models of the 90’s appears to be alive and kicking as she poses for a range of shots for the French luxury fashion house’s new springtime fashion campaign.

Kicking starting the campaign which included images for Balmain’s spring 2022 designs held at the La Seine Musicale in Paris, Naomi Campbell is snapped alongside fellow fashion models Carla Bruni, , Mariacarla Boscono, Adut, Jordan Barrett, Lara Stone and Fernando Casablancas in front of backdrops of concert seating and the towers of suburban Paris.

Balmain, fashion designer Olivier Rousteing responsible for organising the event commented Our Balmain designs somehow appear even more seductive and sensual when paired with spontaneous, relaxed poses from the mix of legends who have inspired me since childhood and some of today’s most remarkable new talents—an incredible grouping that clearly reflects the strong, diverse and rebellious spirt of today’s Balmain Army.

Balmain, who are one of the world’s leading French luxury fashion house that was founded by Pierre Balmain after the Second World War in 1945. Today they operate major cities around the world with stores in Milan, London, Paris as well as LA.

