How to maintain the look of your leather handbag.

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you simple steps how you keep your leather bag looking great all year round. You did it. You finally found the perfect leather bag you’ve been searching for all of your life. Which is no easy feat. Like with any of your other accessories, your leather bag has the ability to make or break your choice of outfit.

But now, you’ve found the perfect bag, you want to bring it everywhere. To show it off to the world. And then, it starts with a scratch. Maybe an unsightly wrinkle. Or perhaps even a small stain.

We have all been there. the bag you have once loved slowly becomes more and more tainted. Before you know it, all you have left is a remnant of what once was a beautiful bag.

Neglecting to take care of your favourite leather bag is something that we are all guilty of. If you have had to let go of a purse you’ve once loved, you will understand how important it is to maintain your leather bag.

Regardless if it is a designer or something a little more affordable, any bag is worth a little tender loving care. That’s why we have put together a list of all the tips you need to know when it comes to caring for your bag.

Ahead is purse storing methods, cleaning tips and the best techniques to maintain your beloved bag’s shape. If you want to know how to properly take care of your leather handbag, keep reading here at Teenage fashion to find out.

How To Store Your Handbag Properly

First things first, let’s get down to cleaning. It will not do any good to take precautions with storing your bag if it dirty or soiled. Even if you use your handbag once, you will still leave soil, dirt and oils behind.

You should ideally remove these before you try to store your handbag. There are some people who swear by using baby wipes that are free from alcohol and fragrance. However, if you are concerned about what products you use to clean your handbag, you can simply use a clean cloth and go over your bag.

And don’t forget the interior. When it comes to leather, it is best to use a cloth that is clean and dry. This is especially important for your untreated leather bags as water can stain the leather. While most leather bags will recover from water stains, do you really want to risk damaging your new bag? And make sure you allow your bag to dry before you store it. Speaking of which, let’s move onto the next tip.

Do Not Hang Up Your Bag

One of the most popular ways we’ve seen people store their leather bags is by hanging them on the back of a door or rack. Which just makes us want to scream in frustration. Storing our bag this way can warp your bag misshapen the handles.

Another way people store their bags is by using the top shelf of their wardrobe. While this is a simple method, you can run into some problems rather quickly. You might not have enough space to store all of your handbags. If you do use a shelf in your wardrobe, you need space to set your bags so that they don’t touch.

Why risk discolouration on your handbags from cramped storage? This is especially concerning for your leather bags as they can become easily distorted or discoloured.

There is nothing worse than a bag that has a handle that is warped and misshapen. To try to avoid this structural catastrophe as best you can, use jumpers that are rolled up to help maintain your handle’s shape.

Use Dust Bags

The majority of your leather handbags are not designed to be folded and lay flat in your wardrobes. Storing them in air-tight containers will restrict air circulation and encourage mold and mildew. Therefore, dust bags can be a good idea when it comes to maintaining your leather bag. When you buy your leather bag, it should come with its own dust bag. However, there are plenty of eco-friendly ones available.

Before you use a dust bag, you might want to stuff your leather handbag. Doing so can be a good way to preserve its shape and lining. The easiest way to do this is by using the original stuffing that came with your bag.

Try to avoid using newspapers as the ink can seep onto the lining of your bag. If you cannot find the original stuffing or threw it out, you can use extra fabric, acid-free paper or tissue paper.

And if you are thinking of using bubble wrap, forget about it. the density of the bubble wrap will block air circulation and encourage mildew or mold. This is especially true if you live in a warm climate. And if you don’t have a dust bag, a cotton pillow case will work just as well.

Invest In Maintenance Products

Although leather ages gracefully on its own, a little maintenance and protection goes a long way. Certain leathers will work best with leather cream, while others should only be treated with a cleaner or protectant.

This will depend entirely on the type of grain of your leather bag. To make the most out of your suede leather bag, use a little leather and suede protectant before using.

This is so the suede will have a protective layer and be able to better withstand the elements. When it comes to applying your product, however, it’s important to remember that less is best. This will help you keep the hides in their natural state for as long as you can.

Know How To Clean Your Leather Bag

We’ve touched on this a little bit already but cleaning a leather bag is different to other materials, such as nylon. When it comes to your leather bags, the way you clean it can make a difference in how to lasts and holds up over time.

While you can take a clean cloth and use it to keep your bag from getting dusty, there are times when your bag needs a thorough clean. And that’s where your water and dish soap will come in handy.

First, mix up a solution of water and a small amount of dish soap. And we do stress a small amount. Dip a clean, soft cloth into it and wring it out well. You can then use it to gently wipe the leather surface of your bag.

Next, you can use a second clean, dry cloth to wipe away the soap on your bag. To finish, take a towel and make sure your bag is dry. using warm and soapy water will lift any stains on your bag without disrupting the leather.

But it is important not to go overboard with this step. We only recommend cleaning your bag when there is a need for a refresh. This will help to avoid wearing out your bag quickly and keep it looking pristine for longer.

Embrace Your Bags Imperfections

While taking care of your bag is a necessity, it is equally important to love it and the leather changes over time. Age equals beauty. The more you use and carry your bag, the more the leather will change and become more beautiful over time.

You need to remember to as the leather of your bag softens, the overall shape of your bag will change slightly. But don’t worry about this too much. It is all part of the charm of owning and caring for a leather bag. Bags that are worn-in and loved will develop a patina that will ultimately make them more beautiful as they continue to age.

While it is always better to seek professional help, using our tips on how to properly take care of your leather handbag can help you in a pinch.

Do Not Wait Until Last Minute To Make Repairs

There is no point in spending time caring for your bag if you keep ignoring things that need repairing. And while the problem may seem small, it can quickly cause damage to your bag that you cannot fix.

Do not wait to get those small repairs done because you can be doing more harm than good if you do. When you notice the first signs of damage on your bag, take it to a local leather repair shop or tailor who might be able to fix your bag while there is still time.

If you do not have a local shop you can take your bag to, there are some things you can do at home until you can see a professional. However, this will depend on the nature of the damage to your bag.

Scratches are a normal part of owning a leather bag. And they can even add a great patina to your accessory and be part of its charm. However, deep scratches will never be a good look. in fact, they can be a distracting and take away from the beauty of your bag.

After cleaning your bag using our tips above, you can use a leather cleaner to try and repair any cracks or scratches. You might need to use several coats, depending on the depths of the damage. If they are very deep, gentle bend the leather to expose the crack’s surface.

Then, using a toothpick, dip it in some leather glue and apply to the inside of the crack. Next, flatten your leather bag and press the edges of the crack together. You can then wipe away any excess glue. Wait for the glue to dry and then go in with a coat of leather conditioner.

