How to buy lingerie for your partner on Valentine’s Day

How to buy lingerie for your partner on Valentine’s Day.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple rules to follow when buying lingerie for your partner this Valentine’s Day. For most guys, flowers and chocolates are the are the order of the day when buying gifts for their partners on Valentine’s Day.

Maybe 20 year’s ago they were the best bet and did the job. However, times have changed in the past 10 years. More and more guys are expanding their creativity when choosing girts for their partners.

Gone be the days of guys being embarrassed in ordering underwear for their other half. It’s now more acceptable to purchase lingerie for partners (even expected) when Valentine’s Day lands.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple tricks for guys to remember when choosing lingerie for their partners this Valentine’s Day.

Size is important

Yes when it comes to choosing lingerie for your better half, this is something you need to get right. Modern women of today expect their man to have at least some idea of if underwear size. It’s a fine line between oversizing and insulting her to under sizing for negative results.

How do you find this out?

There are many ways to find out the size of your partners lingerie without having to ask. If you live together then some investigation can be done in house. For example, check her underwear draw for knicker and bra sizes.

This is easy done without her knowing. If you don’t live together then maybe ask her close friend and explain why. Otherwise this might led to questions of “what’s he up to.” From her friend.

Write down the size and memorise it. Having an understanding of your partners underwear size can be quite flattering is she ever asks you in the future. Never assume you know her lingerie size. This can be a recipe for disaster.

Find out her taste in lingerie

Underwear and lingerie comes in many shapes, sizes and material. Knowing what your partner likes is key. It’s not really down to what you like, she must like it as well! Let’s go back to her underwear drawer.

Have a goo at what types of lingerie she has there already. Look for colours, fabrics and designs that she already has. The idea of buying lingerie as a gift is that she (not you) will wear it.

Try and avoid anything to raunchy (unless she is into that kind of wear) Consider if your choice of lingerie can be worn outside of the bedroom. Most lingerie today can have several uses. It can be worn with dresses for those important dress me up occasions.

All bra designs differ

Bras have several purposes today. Mostly to hold your partners boobs in place while offering support. Material and the structure of the bra is more important over colour. Make sure you get the bra size right. If she is a big breasted woman, ensure your choice of bra offers ample support.

Knicker sizing

Lucky enough, buying pants is a whole lot easier than buying any type of bra. They normally come in sizes ranging from Small to XL.. However, they come in many designs as well! The most popular being briefs, thongs and G-strings. Again you will be able to know what type she wears most from her underwear draw.

Colour matching

Lingerie comes in so many wonderful shades that it can be confusing to choose the right one for your partner or girlfriend. Black, white or red are normally associated with Valentine’s Day. However, think outside the box. (keep your thoughts to yourself on that one)

Pastel or neutral shades can be a sexy plus practical choice of shades for lingerie this Valentine’s Day. They can be worn season to season and can expand any woman’s lingerie collection. However, let’s get back to basics. Choose shades she may already have in her undies draw if you want to be really safe.

Irish fashion news. How to buy lingerie for your partner on Valentine’s Day

Ordering lingerie online

Online shopping is a great way to shop for any fashion pieces. For shy guys it means you don’t have to venture into any lingerie section of a department store. It also takes the hassle of having to be seen in public walking around with a Victoria’s Secret bag or similar. However, when ordering online there are a few things to remember.

If you are ordering a bra or anything to cover her assets online you definitely need to get this one right. You will notice different band and size.

This indicates the width of your partners chest. A good example is this could be 34. And then you’ll go onto the cup size, C. Always check out the return policy of your provider.

Make sure they can be returned or exchanged if you get sizes wrong. This also applies to your partner wanting you change her gift for another design.

Shopping for lingerie instore

Any stigma of shopping for a guy shopping for lingerie for their partner instore has long gone. It’s now widely accepted that modern men shop for lingerie in store.

You will find that many shop assistants are more than willing to help you choose the right lingerie for your partner. You can explain what they like and the assistant can also throw in some helpful advice and tips to guide you. One thing to remember guys is never ask the assistant to try on your choice of lingerie so you can see it. This is a big no no!

And finally

Now that you have your piece of lingerie sorted it does not end there. It’s about how you present this to your better half. This means finding a nice gift bag or box to put it.

Most lingerie stores provide beautiful packaging to present your lingerie gift. However, if not, do not hand it to her in an old beat up plastic bag. This can undo all your great work.

Remember, lingerie are intimate pieces of clothing. Don’t hand it to her in front of her parents or friends. Leave it until a time you are alone together. Enjoy Valentine’s Day with your loved one. It’s special and this will be reflected in your gift.

How to buy lingerie this partner on Valentine’s Day. Irish fashion news.