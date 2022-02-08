Barbie Ferreira appointed as new YSL ambassador

Barbie Ferreira appointed as new YSL ambassador.

In Irish fashion news, Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira has been appointed as a new beauty ambassador for YSL. The 25-year-old fashion model and TV actress has been chosen to represent the luxury French fashion and beauty brand in the US.

This move by YSL is seen as an attempt to target Gen-Z customers given her huge appeal to a younger audience. Ferreira is the newest member to be recruited to the YSL team in the states and is part of a new group of fashion and beauty icons joining the brand which they hope will to appeal to the Gen Z consumer and embody the brand’s values of boldness, community and connection.

YSL was founded in 1961

Talking about her new ambassador role with the French luxury brand, Barbie commented that she has never shied away from expressing herself through makeup. She said “Makeup is a passion of mine, and I’m so excited and honoured to be working with YSL Beauty and the legacy the brand has built.”

The New York born beauty will feature in a number of online campaigns that will promote YSL’s makeup and heritage fragrance, Black Opium.

Barbie has modelled for Adidas & ASOS

Barbie’s debut campaign will promote YSL’s new Lash Clash Mascara, which features their largest mascara brush to date which they claim delivers more than 200% more volume to the lashes.

Talking about Ferreira’s new appointment as US brand ambassador, David Lop who is Vice President of global communications and image at YSL Beauty said “ Barbie Ferreira is our brand’s vision of the future, pushing boundaries in both culture and beauty with freedom of expression at our core,” “We recognise her as a unique, inspired creative who inspires her community to embrace their edge and individuality.

Ferreira will star in new movie Nope

YSL see a new market emerging in the Gen Z space, especially given Ferreira’s character in TV hit show for HBO “Euphoria.” which is now in its second season. Barbie is known for her inspiring makeup trends amongst the generation for her use of bold colours, graphic eyeliner looks and ample usage of glitter.

Irish fashion news.Barbie Ferreira appointed as new YSL ambassador.