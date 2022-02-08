6 easy ways how to treat calluses hands

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you easy steps to help you to treat calluses hands. For many people, rough and calloused hands are often seen as a thing of pride. They can be seen as the sign of a maker, a doer.

This could be whether your calluses are from lifting weights or from hard-earned manual labour. But it does not matter how you got your calluses. They will still feel uncomfortable to the touch. Not to mention that any roughness will cause you discomfort as well.

It is for these reasons why softening your rough and calloused hands should feel you with as much pride. After all, you are prioritising your hand’s health.

Calluses are your body’s natural response to hard labour. However, when they get too big, they can rip off and be too painful to heal properly. This is why it is crucial to keep them filed down to a minimum.

Calluses form from repeated friction and are your body’s way of protecting the skin that is underneath. This could be protection from pain, blistering and irritation. This can be a good thing for people who use their hands frequently.

However, calluses can become too much if left alone. They can grow thick, firm and appear unsightly. More importantly than that, they can crack and split, causing you pain when pressure is applied. This could lead to bleeding and worse, infection. And, when calluses fall off, they leave behind skin that is vulnerable.

But it is possible to maintain a soft grip with calluses on your hands. Think of your handshakes, or your partner having to endure the roughness. To help you soften up your rough and calloused hands, keep on reading here at Beauty tips Ireland for our beauty tips.

You Need To Moisturise Daily

Much like the skin on your face, you need to moisturise your hands to keep the skin soft and supple. However, with so many hand creams and lotions on the market, it can be hard to know which one is right for you.

This is because the options available – lotions, creams and balms – all offer different benefits. Due to their efficacy and lightness, it is best to stick with lotions. Creams and balms can be quite viscous and thicker than lotions. Typically, they are recommended for delivering higher concentrations and have a more emollient effect on your skin.

When it comes to softening your calluses, the goal is more to break down dead skin cells than to trap in moisture. This is what makes using lotions ideal for your calloused hands.

And thanks to advancements in formulas in recent years, you still get all the proper amounts of effective ingredients. And without the heaviness or greasiness of a cream or balm.

It’s Important To Use Effective Ingredients

When it comes down to what formula of lotions you should use, there are a few hero ingredients to look out for. The main ones when it comes to tackling your calluses are salicylic acid, urea and ammonium lactate. Used daily, they can help to soften and lift dead skin cells away from your hands.

Salicylic Acid: You’ve probably heard of this one before. You will usually associate this beta hydroxy acid with clearing up your skin and unclogging your pores. But it can also help with dissolving dead skin on your hands.

This is because it has keratolytic properties that break apart the bonds that hold dead skin cells together. This will make them easier to remove from your hands.

Urea: Much like your salicylic acid, urea is also an important hero ingredient. It is also a keratolytic so it is also a good choice for breaking down the bonds that hold dead skin cells together. As a humectant, it will draw moisture to your skin and allow it to reach deep down through your thick calluses. Thus, urea helps to moisturise your hands properly while also buffing away those dead skin cells.

Ammonium Lactate: Another hero ingredient to add to your list. Ammonium lactate is an alpha-hydroxy acid that is pH balanced. Used as an exfoliant, it can uniformly penetrate your skin, softening it and buffing away dead skin cells. As well as all that, it can also help to hydrate and retain moisture in your hands.

Try A Peel Treatment

While you are using a lotion that contains one of the above ingredients and applying it to your hands daily, there are extra steps to achieving soft hands. You can try using a peel treatment on your hands two or three times a week to aggressively lift away dead skin cells.

A treatment that you can use every other day with gentle ingredients on the above list is better than a harsher treatment used once a week. Although this option can be good for a first time peel treatment. While there are many different peel treatments on the market nowadays, try to experiment with different concentrations of your hero ingredients above until you find the right one for you.

Try Soaking And Grinding

Many people try to buff away dead skin cells and calluses physically. And while this can be a good way of tackling your rough hands, it can do more harm than good if you are not careful. Try to be cautious against removing too much skin.

This can cause tears and wounds in your skin. And, as mentioned, this could lead to infection and bleeding. It can also compromise your skin’s protective barrier, which traps in moisture and keeps bacteria out.

If you insist on buffing away calluses physically, at least go about it the right way. To do this step on your own, try to soak your calloused hands in warm water for a few minutes to soften them up. then, get a pumice stone and use that to file your calluses. Go in circular or sideways motions. To help keep your skin hydrated, be sure to moisturise afterwards.

Or You Can Do A Stand Alone Soak

For some momentarily relief from your rough hands and dry skin conditions, you can soak your hands overnight. This can help calm and soften your rough skin. Not only that, but it can help to neutralise any fungus growth and bacteria.

To truly pamper yourself and your skin, combine this with a foot soak as well. And it is as simple as using diluted vinegar. To do this, mix half parts water and vinegar into a bowl.

Then, you can soak your hands and feet daily or several times a week for fifteen minutes. When finished soaking your skin, simply pat dry and apply any medicated lotion to seal in moisture.

Always Moisturise Before Going To Bed

We all know the importance of using a night cream on your face. It can pump nutrients into your skin and keep it hydrated and healthy. It also synchronises with your cellular regeneration cycle and promotes brighter, clearer and stronger skin.

Well, for maximum efficacy, we recommend you use a hand lotion at night as well. But there is one more argument in favour of applying hand cream at night. While using hand lotion at night can also sync with your skin’s regeneration cycle, using it at this time can give more time for ingredients to penetrate your skin.

You are not using or washing your hands during the night as you might be during the day. Therefore, you have got a long time to enjoy your hand lotion benefits.

When To See A Dermatologist

While these tips can help you soften rough and calloused hands, there might be a time when they are not enough and you need professional help.

After trying these remedies and not noticing results, it’s time to see a dermatologist. Oftentimes, callouses can be mistaken for other skin conditions, such as warts. With the help of a board-certified doctor, they can suggest a remedy or treatment and properly identify whatever skin condition you may have.

Are Warts The Same As Calluses?

No they are not. While calluses are the result of overworks hands and a means to protect your skin, they are not caused by a virus as warts are. This is the human papilloma virus or HPV.

Wart removal is centred around destroying this virus in your skin and usually involves destructive methods, such as freezing. It’s best to see a dermatologist if you suspect your calluses are actually warts. They will not go away with these hands-softening methods and tips.

How Do You Keep Hands Soft When Calluses Are Gone?

If you have tried the tips on this list and your hands are not soft and free from calluses, you probably want to keep them that way. Luckily, there are three steps you can follow to ensure you preserve your hand’s softness.

First up, you need to determine the cause of your calluses. As mentioned above, make sure they are not warts or you will never get rid of them on their own. If you do not determine the cause of your calluses, they will come back. If you cannot get rid of the primary cause, you need to protect your hands using gloves or protective tape.

