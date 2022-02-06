Fashion ideas worth trying this spring 2022

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at some diffrent styling ideas for spring fashion wardrobe. Many of us have our go-to outfits that we wear time and time again. They get us out of style ruts, save us time in the mornings and always look good.

However, sometimes you just need to step outside your comfort and try something new. And what better way to do that then the new year? If you are looking for unique outfit ideas to try this spring 2022, keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out .

Oversized Jacket With Skinny Jeans

If you are looking for the quintessential power outfit, this idea is it. And one of the easiest to adapt to your personal style. To start, you can go with a classic boyfriend blazer in a light grey.

Or you can go for something swingy and stretchy like a knitted jardigan. When it comes to trousers, you cannot go wrong with classic skinny denim jeans. However, if those are too boring for you, feel free to rock some leather trousers. This formula is pretty much fool proof so have fun and mix it up.

Elevated Yet Messy

Much like our previous outfit idea, this one centres around creating a balanced look. The key to achieving this is to pair an elevated piece – think blazers, trousers or a tailored dress – with an easy to wear garment.

This could be your jumper, sweatshirt, tee or plain old joggers. While there are conflicting silhouettes when it comes to this outfit idea, we promise you they work well together. The result is an elevated yet relaxed outfit that give you a touch of elegance.

Think Long

If you want to create an outfit that is full of sophistication (who doesn’t?), you should be using layers of long styles. When it comes to achieving his look, go long and go all out. This means pairing your long trench coat with maxi dress or high-waisted trousers with an extra-long cardigan.

Rethink How You Wear Your Shirt

If you have been keeping with fashion trends of late, you will notice that a lot of people seem to be wearing their shirts as jackets. And this makes sense when you think about it. There are some days when a jacket feels too heavy and a blazer is too formal. Using an oversized button-down will still give you that extra coverage and give you some major style points.

Jeans are going to be everywhere this spring 2022

This spring come summer, expect to see jeans everywhere as a popular choice of below the waist wear. The great thing about jeans is the array of different styles, designs and shapes. We are going to look at the most 4 most popular designs to look out for this spring come summer season.

Low rise jeans

Expect to see a lot of low-rise jeans looks in circulation this spring summer time. These Low-rise pants AKA low-cut jeans are a type of pant that sit low on, or below the hips area. Typically, they land at least 8 centimetres below the navel area. These springtime and summer pleasers are more reserved for casual fashion dress. Pair with crop tops in warmer weather to show off your perfect midriff.

Skinny jeans

The skinny jeans design is still a popular choice of jeans for women of all ages. These snug fitting slim fit pants fit tight to all parts of the lower body. They are completed with a small leg opening. This style of jeans can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. For dress down style wear with oversized hoodies and sneakers. For a semi causal finishes, pair with blouse and loose blazer.

Wide leg jeans

The wide leg jean or baggy pants are a result of fashion from the noughties. These comfy jeans have a street style that includes their wide leg look from top to bottom. They are best served with bulkier oversized hoodies or sweaters for a hip hop finish. However, in recent years they have seen a resurge in styling. This seeing them paired with fitted blouses and jackets for a more polished look.

Cropped jeans

These wonder trousers are perfect when springtime lands. As a slim fit design, they have the power to really show off a women’s shapely body and legs. Most pairs don’t have as much stretch as skinny jeans.

They usually come with a more constructed and straighter finish. These cut offs are perfect for pairing with calve boots. Twin with short or longline coats and blouse for a stylish springtime look.

