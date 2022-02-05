5 easy ways how to style spring fashion

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you 5 easy ways to style your look this springtime. A new season can sometimes mean a new wardrobe. Many of us use spring to clean away any unwanted clothes and streamline our existing wardrobe.

But how do you go about creating a wardrobe in spring 2022 that truly reflects you? Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to find your personal style in 5 easy steps.

Look At Your Existing Wardrobe

Think about the clothes you tend to reach for again and again. It can be helpful to divide your clothes into the most to least-worn pieces. This can create a visual of what clothes you are drawn to. By doing this, you create a road map of the pieces that make you feel your best.

Also Pay Attention To What You Don’t Like

Oftentimes we tend to focus on the things we like when it comes to our clothes. However, looking at the ‘less’ worn side of your wardrobe can provide some insight into your style.

Do you find you buy a lot of red clothes but always wear a different colour? Or maybe you have some A-line silhouettes but always wear something more form fitted instead? If you do not enjoy wearing certain styles, shapes or colours, chances are they do not align with your personal style. No matter how much you want to love them.

Create A Mood Board

It can be hard to know where to begin to put a wardrobe together. So, why not think of your style heroes? Are there certain people whose style you admire? Or maybe you find certain colours appealing.

Or pieces that feel like ‘you’. In order to give yourself a visual representation of your style, it can help to create a mood board. And they key to creating one is to avoid overthinking. Just go with your gut, head to Pinterest and get creating.

Get Help From Your Friends

There can be a lot of pressure to label your sense of style. However, sometimes all you need is a few adjectives when you shop. Think about how you want your clothes to make you feel.

Classy? Confident? If you are struggling to think of a word, ask a friend how they would describe you. Or, even better, share the mood board you have created with them. You may have an ‘edgy’ style and you don’t even know it.

Shop For Signature Pieces

Once you have a clear idea of the styles and outfits you like to wear, it’s time to get specific. Take a look at they key outfits you want to wear and identify their main pieces.

These can be 5-7 items that you consider ‘signature pieces’. The ones that capture your own personal style. Next, you can use the silhouettes, materials and colours of these pieces to create the rest of your wardrobe.

On trend fashion shades to watch out for in 2022

Every fashion season has it’s favourite colours right? Well 2022 is no different and this year it’s all about mixing bold and bright shades for maximum effect.

Expect to see sleek and girlie colours on parade in the form of crop tops to pastel shade trousers. Judging from the catwalks of London and Paris, here are shades to look out for this coming fashion season.

Soft Lilac

The colour lilac is a pale shade of purple. It’s a fusion of red and blue to present a magnificent fashion offering of different shades to create the perfect springtime fashion look this season. It excels when fused with neural shades of white.

Canary yellow

Looking to go bright this springtime, then hello canary yellow. This shade is a light and breezy tone available in different pallets to get you fashion juices glowing. Canary yellow is looks fab when worn on its own or fused with greys or violet. Be prepared to be noticed.

Hot Pink

This millennial shade is a brighter version of normal pink colours. It’s ever so girlie and in recent years long associated with spring time fashion. Worn on its own or with white, hot pink will make the boys wink.

Salted Caramel

This yellow brown tone is a mixture of brown and orange. It’s a more dress me up colour that can blend in with early springtime surroundings.

Scarlet

Bold are going to be shades that is going to be very popular this springtime. Welcome Scarlet. This mixture of orange and red can add some sophistication to your fashion dress. Whether worn all in one, or as separates, Scarlet offers chicness to any dress up or down fashion look.

Sky Blue

It’s in the name really. This spring summer colour is designed to represent the blue skies above us. It can sometimes be defined as a neutralised type of shade that pairs well with metallic clothing. Definitely one to try this springtime.

