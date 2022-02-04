Top 3 style rules to follow this spring

Here at Fashion.ie we are doing to look at some simple fashion style rules to ignore for the season ahead. There are some rules that are made to be broken.

And while some styles make sense, there are many of them that are outdated and no longer make sense. It’s time to break some fashion rules. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion news for the top 3 style rules to stop following this spring 2022.

Do Not Mix Your Patterns

You’ve probably heard of this one before. Mixing too many patterns together can look messy, confusing and just plain wrong. Back in the more conservative times, many people thought that too much pattern was too wild.

Even to this day, there are people who refuse to wear more than one pattern at a time. however, multiple patterns in the one outfit can create drama, intrigue and interesting.

The key is to stick to no more than two different patterns and make sure that colours are similar. This will make it seem like your outfit choice was intentional and not something you just threw on.

Trainers Do Not Go With Skirts Or Dresses

Now, you only need to look at various style influencers on social media to know this rule is outdated. While many people believe that the sportiness of your trainers clash with the femininity of your skirts or dress, this is exactly why it works. A pair of clean, crisp white trainers will always look great when paired with whatever skirt you wear. Just make sure you leave your bulky running shoes for the gym.

Double Denim Is A No Go

Thanks to Britney and Justin taking it too far in 2001, many people will not be seen dead in double denim. But, just like most trends people are too afraid to try, it all comes down to how you style it.

To avoid looking like a cowgirl – unless that’s your thing – they key to double denim is to wear different shades. Combine a light blue denim shirt with dark blue jeans and throw on some simple jewellery. The result is a cool, sophisticated outfit that does not look tacky.

Fashion trends for 2022 worth noting

As we head out of the lockdown it’s all about embracing new fashion looks for the year ahead. We are going to take a look at some worthy one’s that deserve a mention.

The catsuit sensation

This isn’t about dressing for a rehearsal for Batman. Instead, this is about embracing a fringe fashion look that certain fashionistas will be embracing for the year ahead. This all in one is a more vibrant ways for gals to dress that can instil confidence and style into any great fashion look this spring summers season.

However, a word of caution. This daring look is best reserved for those with tall curvaceous figures. Scents of floral will be a popular choice for the season ahead.

Remember bold and bright shades

Bright and breezy fashion is the order of the day as we head towards a new fashion season. What says this better that bold and bright shades. Look out for orange and vibrant greens, yellows and purples. These can be worn in the form of spring dresses and stylish jumpsuits.

Good fashion accessories are key

When spring summer lands it’s always good to be stocked up with the latest fully functional basics like footwear, bags and jewellery. These can either make or break even the most stylish of outfits. Square toe shoes, flat mules and the clutch bag are going to be popular choices as we hit the brighter summer months. Be prepared.

The Y2K springtime influence

Sophistication will be a key element in nailing any great springtime come summer fashion look this season. It is all about elevating one’s fashion look for the season ahead. Chicness in the form of low-rise jeans and pants will be popular. Look for tie tops and cut-out platform shoes as the spring hots up.

Embrace holiday essentials

Come later winter, holiday planning is on everyone’s mind. Looking at what’s hot and what’s not this summer in the world of fashion trends. Key styling to look out for this season are print tops, knitted dresses along with the usual luxe type swimwear for the beach or poolside.

