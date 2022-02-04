How to choose the right neckline for your body shape

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you simple ways to help you choose the right neckline for you. Whether you are picking out your wedding dress, getting inspired to make something new or just want to look your best, your choice of neckline can make a big impact.

This is because it is the first place your eyes land on when you take in someone’s outfit. it draws the eyes in and from there, your eyes wander downwards, upwards and side to side. Not only can you use your neckline to enhance your best features, but it can be used to help your outfit have focus.

You might not have thought to learn about the different necklines and how they can improve your outfit. However, knowing your necklines can help you know your preferences, how to layer tops more effectively and overall, create a harmonious look.

If you want to know how to use necklines to your advantage, keep on reading for your style tips. Let's start with the basic crew neck.

Crew Neckline

Your crew neck is a close-fitting neckline that goes around the front to the back of your shirt or top. You might also know it as your t-shirt neckline. It has a round shape and makes for a great layering piece.

Split Crew Neckline

Following the same general shape as your traditional crew neck, it has a split down the centre. Just in case you couldn’t guess that from the name. it’s a common feature in both men’s and women’s fashion, from t-shirts, jumpers and even some blouses and shirts.

V-Neckline

Your V-neck has two diagonal cuts that form a ‘v’ shape on the front of your top. It is a style that is both flattering and fashionable and can be dressed up as well as down.

As it has varying degrees of how low the neckline goes, this will directly impact how you can wear your garment. For instance, a plunging V neckline is considered alluring and more appropriate for evening occasions.

You can usually see V necklines in a variety of different garments. These could be pullovers, vests or even camisoles. With that in mind, it’s best to pay attention to fabric and design to achieve the style you are after.

A moderate V neckline usually goes down to the top of your cleavage area but does not extend further. As it shows off some of your bust, it might not be as appropriate for business casual attire as your standard V-neck.

Much like the name suggests, your plunging V-neck has a deep v shape that extends below your chest. And if you think of Jennifer Lopez and her Versace dress, it can even go all the way to your belly button. It’s because of this that your plunging neckline is more suitable for evening attire. You will usually see it on formal dresses, evening gowns and occasionally on swimsuits.

Scoop Neckline

Your scoop neckline has a rounded shape that extends further than your traditional crew neck. While it has different variations, it usually resembles a horseshoe shape.

If you are looking for a neckline that shows off some collarbone, this is the one for you. As your scoop neck does not typically show off your cleavage, it can be a good option for casual events or the workplace.

U-Shape Neckline

Your U-shape neckline is exactly as it sounds. Think of a neckline that looks like the letter U. Considered a variation of the scoop neckline but can have a sharper shape as it goes down to your bust. You will usually see this shape in a lot of basic t-shirts and it works best with stretchy fabric.

Square Neckline

Your square neckline has a horizontal cut across your neckline that will create a 90-degree angle. Although it is a sharper neckline, you can also see it in variations with a bevelled edge. This is where the 90-degree angle meets.

Another neckline that is great for when you want to show off your collarbone or shoulder line. While it can has some structure to it, it can also be made from softer and stretchy fabrics.

Boatneck Or Bateau Neckline

The widest of the necklines, the boatneck goes from shoulder to shoulder in a straight or slightly curved line. Considered a modest neckline, it does not dip down far. It is extremely flattering and can highlight a strong shoulder line. Apparently, Audrey Hepburn was a big fan of this particular neckline.

Off The Shoulder Neckline

As you might have guessed from the name, an off the shoulder neckline is one that sits just off your shoulders. It typically wraps around your upper arm and is one style that is associated with femininity and elegance.

Asymmetrical Neckline

These types of necklines can be displayed in many different ways. Essentially, they have one unbalanced element within your neckline area. So, each side of your top will not be a mirror of the other. An asymmetrical neckline can be one where there is cut out details, a neckline that slopes slightly off one shoulder or can be a one-shoulder neckline.

One-Shoulder Neckline

Speaking of one-shoulder necklines, let’s move onto your next one. The name kind of gives it away. But the one-shoulder neckline is defined as one with a single exposed shoulder. This can be straight in appearance of slightly curved.

Strapless

As you’ve probably guessed it, a strapless neckline is one without any straps. It tends to hug your bust and has a straight appearance. While it can be made of stretchy fabrics, it can also be made with woven ones too. Although, if you do choose a woven fabric, you might need more seam lines to keep it up.

Spaghetti Strap

To hold up your garment, the spaghetti strap neckline is one where there are two thin straps on either side of your neck. It can have varying types, such as a V-neck, sweetheart or a round shape across the bust. And, like your other necklines, it can be made from different fabrics.

Cowl Neckline

If you have a top with a soft, draped neckline, you probably has a cowl neckline. It is typically made by draping extra fabric across the bust or neckline area. The most common types of tops with this neckline are jumpers or camisoles. When it comes to your jumper, it is usually casual. However, with your camisole, it can edge towards more formal wear. especially ones made from silk or velvet.

Keyhole Neckline

Your keyhole neckline is one where there is a small hole at the centre of your chest. With the ability to make you look very alluring, this style is mostly seen on evening gowns. Or even your blouses. The type of vibe it gives you will totally depend on the fabric you wear. Softer fabrics usually give you a boho look while something more structured can look 60s mod.

Halter Neckline

You probably know what a halter neckline looks like. But in case you don’t, it is a type of strap neckline that wraps around your neck and ties at the back. It can feature straps that are thin or thick, depending on the style you want to wear. much like the other necklines on this list, it is the most common neckline for both casual and formal dresses, your wedding attire, swimsuits, jumpsuits and your crop tops.

Illusion Neckline

Have you ever seen those tops or dresses with a mesh or lace part that create an see-through effect? This is called an illusion neckline. Now, depending on the fabric you use to create your illusion, you can create a different look each time. With a nude mesh, it will look like it is not even there. Whereas, when it comes to lace, it can add a beautiful texture to your outfit and let your skin peek through.

Turtleneck

Commonly found in winter wardrobes to keep our necks warm, a turtleneck is a piece of fabric that goes up and around your neck. The result is a snug fit that keeps the cold out. It can have excess fabric that can then be folded over itself.

Queen Anne

Named after Queen Anne herself, this cute neckline has a traditional sweetheart neckline with straps that extend back towards your neck. This particularly neckline is an extremely popular choice when it comes to weddings.

Conclusion

As we’ve mentioned already, your choice of neckline can make or break your outfit. Knowing the difference between your necklines will give you a better understanding of what is the best one to go with your body shape.

Necklines can either flatter your body type or detract from it. going with the wrong choice of neckline can make you look dated or frumpy.

Understanding the different necklines can also help you layer different styles. For example, a soft slip can have a sharp V-neck. Throwing on a blazer over top can mimic the shape nicely with the sharpness of the lapels. Although the fabrics of the two garments are different, having necklines with similar shapes helps bring your outfit together.

