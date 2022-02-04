Bella Hadid goes Topless for new Self-Portrait campaign

Bella Hadid goes Topless for new Self-Portrait campaign.

In Irish fashion news, American supermodel Bella Hadid has stripped to go topless for online fashion house, Self-Portrait. The 25-year-old fashion model went bare breasted as part of Self- Portraits new Spring/Summer 2022 campaign with photography varied out by well-renowned British photographer Harley Weir.

Hadid who broke onto the fashion circuit when she was just sixteen years old is seen in one of the shots posing topless under a short red and white plaid skirt suit.

In other shots the Washington model is seen posing in a bathtub full of water wearing a tight slinky white dress. In a media statement accompanying the photos to support Self-Portrait’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign, creative director for the fashion house Han Chong commented that he is looking forward to life after COVID-19 which led to to his creations within the new summery collection.

Chong said “This season, I was really inspired to shift gears into the future and present a collection into what women might want to wear after what feels like a lifetime spent indoors,” Chong said. “This collection is a love letter to the Self-Portrait woman one who is ready to face the world, be truly herself, and have fun again.”

Han continued “Bella Hadid has this incredible purity of spirit and rawness of emotion that speaks to so many people today. I really admire how aware and empathetic she is of the world around her, which is so refreshing,” the designer shared. “It was a real dream to work with her on this campaign, which allowed her to bring to life all the different sides of her character. It was a really special day where she just let herself be free.”

The new SS22 collection from Self-Portrait includes styling ladies clothing which come in an array of exciting pastel shades and colourful knits. Designed for both smart to casual fashion-wear, the new Self- Portraits new Spring/Summer 2022 collection is available now online at their e-commerce store.

Irish fashion news. Bella Hadid goes Topless for new Self-Portrait campaign.