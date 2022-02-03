Top 12 best ladies spring fashion looks for 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to look at the best spring fashion trends for 2022. As we head towards March it’s about time, we all started to look at fashion trends for the season ahead.

It’s away with heavy winter coats (not that we really used them this winter) Now it’s time to start preparing your spring summer fashion wardrobe and we are here to help. At Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to look at the top 10 best fashion trends to look out for this fashion season.

Unlike recent years during COVID, bold and bright fashion is going to be the order of the seasons ahead. Sit back and let’s see what you can expect to look at fashion looks that will be everywhere this spring and summertime.

Go low to the waist

For the past 5 years at least, high rise jeans seemed to have dominated the fashion scene. However, this season is about to change all that. Expect to see lots of low-rise trousers and jeans during the warm bright seasons ahead. Low slung waists allow the wearer to show off their midriff in style. Expect to see cop top fusion worn with look amongst millennials this season.

The pleated skirt effects

Pleated fashion the form of skirt wear is going to be hit in both spring and summer months. This will be evident in the form of bright and bold maxi and midi skirts. Realistically, there are no fashion rules to wearing pleated skirts during summer. The length and design is all down to the wearer. However, colour balance and structural balance is key to nailing any great spring fashion look.

Inject excitement with liquid metal

It’s spring right so it’s about brightening up your fashion look to take it from winter to spring with ease. Metallic liquid metal look fashion is there to get a girl noticed.

The choice of exciting colours this season gives the wearer great choice of shades that suit their own colour preferences. Whether it’s the full-on liquid dress look, to low waist choice of skirt, liquid metal adds shimmer to any finish. Satin silver or gold can add a bit of extravagance to any fashion assemble either dressed up or down.

Sheer beauty

There is something super sexy about sheer look fashion. It allows us to add a touch of femininity to any dressed up or down fashion looks. One great thing about sheer styling is it gives you great layering options. Whether it’s that intricate lace detailed sheer top to stylish sheer dress designs, the options are endless. However, choose your shades and designs to fit in with spring summer surroundings.

The mini skirt effect

After a boring 2 years of fashion where repeated lock downs have kept our outdoor fashion disability to a minimum, it’s now time for change. This means that retro 90’s fashion in the form of super miniskirts are back. However, unlike the noughties, a greater choice in colour and fabrics will be on show.

Expect to bold tones paired with vibrant print tops all around you. However, let’s think age appropriate here. Miniskirts don’t suit all body shapes or the more mature woman. Instead, opt for elegance over trend.

The white suit

Foe the past few years, ladies suits have been on the brink of becoming a full on fashion look for women. This was somewhat hindered given lock down restrictions when loungewear replaced it as the preferred daytime fashion choice.

This was simply down to we had nowhere to go. The good news is this is all behind us now. Expect to see the sleek and stylish white suit as a popular semi to smart casual fashion favourite. Whether worn with crop tops or bras, the white suit -flared trouser look is chic. It’s quite feminine as well when styled correctly.

It’s a strap

In recent years, strapped accents have somewhat made a great impact and choice in the way some of us wear our clothing. This was evident last season where halter strapped dresses and string crops were on show. However, this season this will be more evident with straps used to compliment trouser and top looks.

This being the straps worn as an added extra to tops, trousers and skirt wear. It can add something more exciting to any fashion finish. Look out for satin and silk straps to add to your spring fashion look this season.

Bright yellow

For tonal lover of fashion, this isn’t for you. As predicted on the catwalks last September, bright neon yellow will be a real eye catcher this spring summer fashion season. It’s bright and loud and will certainly get you noticed. However, this allows for two styling options. A bright yellow top can fuse easily with a skinny jeans and pumps. For a more effective look, go head to toe in the shape of a maxi dress and heels. It is spring after all.

The net knit springtime look

You would not normally associate any type of knitwear with spring or summer fashion. However, never rule it out. We are not talking about heavy sweaters or jumper dresses associated with autumn winter. Instead, we mean shear knitwear worn in the form of tops and dresses. This transparent look is daring but caution is required.

You don’t want to have your most valuable assets on display. Layering any sheer knit finish actually makes your choice or wear more exciting. Cover up in the right areas while allowing the sheer knit to do its work around the legs and midriff part of the body. It’s more feminine.

Bold femininity fashion

Feminine styling is on its way back into fashion this season. This doesn’t mean that grunge or street wear is going to take a back seat. What is does mean that ladies of all ages are flipping back to traditional feminine fashion looks starting this spring.

Breezy girlie pastel shades in the form of pinks to fuchsia will be on show. While bold looks will be evident, more feminine shades in the form of dresses and tops will make a resurgent. Whether it’s that cute bold pastel shade blouse fused with jeans to full on bold dresses, it’s happening.

Lingerie on show

From low waisted jeans, to cut out tops or open jackets, expect to see underwear on show with fashion choices this spring. When we say underwear, we actually mean lingerie.

Bras worn under bold open blazer jacket suits will be popular. Cut out tops with half front cup front displays will also be evident. Even shimmery trousers and open longline sheer coats will be on show. The key thing here is to reveal little under the bra as it adds for a more polished and chicer finish.

Big bags please

In recent years, the clutch bag or midi satchel were popular all year round fashion accessory choices. However, this season it’s all about big bold bags. Tote bags are the number one bag accessory for 2022.

This will be good news for us gals who like to bring everything but the kitchen sink around with us everywhere. All joking aside, the tote caters for us carrying our essentials around with us while still having space inside for unexpected items.

