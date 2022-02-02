Top 3 ladies jeans styles for spring 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to take a look at the best jeans looks for springtime 2022. As we head away from winter, spring fashion is on the minds of all true fashionistas. Having the latest looks to fit in with their daily lives is a must.

We totally get this and whether it’s that great looking dress to smart jumpsuit, all fit in with springtime fashion. However, let’s stop and think of a true fashion staple that plays an intricate part of most of our weekly fashion lives.

Enter the denim jean look. It’s estimated that most of us all own at least 2 pairs of denim jeans at any one time. For others, this could be more. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to take a look at the top 4 fashion women’s jeans looks to watch out for this spring 2022.

The history of jeans

Jeans have a long history when it comes to fashion. They were invented back in 1873 by Jacob Davis and Levi Strauss. Yes, this is the Levi’s jeans we all recognise and love today.

Did you know that the name “jeans” is named after the Italian city of Genoa in Italy. This is where cotton corduroy, called either jean or jeane was first manufactured.

However, the first type of jeans were not the ones we love and adore today. The first jeans were designed for work and called overalls. Fast forward to the 1960’s when jeans were adopted as a cool fashion accessory with the teens of the day. Since then, they have gone on to dominate the world of fashion and we are going to tell you the reason for this.

Why jeans are a great fashion friend

As we said earlier, most people own at least 2 pairs of jeans in their wardrobe. Why’s that you ask? Well, it’s because regardless of your age or style, there’s always a pair of jeans to suit your own style preference.

Regardless of your fashion budget, jeans are affordable to people regardless of their financial circumstances.

Jeans offer versatility

Jeans are realistically gender neutral. Unlike dresses or trousers affiliated to male or female gender, jeans are versatile. This means a person cannot be judged or second guessed on their sexuality.

Second up, jeans can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. For causal days off, jeans can be paired with hoodies and sneakers. For a more defined look, jeans can be worn with blouses, coats or blazers for a much smarter finish.

Their soft or tough material means they are durable and a lot less likely to rip or tear compared to traditional trousers.

The top 3 jeans looks for spring 2022

Now you know the brief history of where your beloved jeans came from, let’s look at designs that are set to trend the fashion world this Spring and beyond. From colour to design, there are a pair of jeans out there waiting for you.

The shade that will dominate this spring

Deep blue is going to be the “go to” fashion shade for jeans this springtime. Once set aside as a more formal hue for jeans in the 90’s, this is all about to change. Your deep blue shaded jeans give you great options when it comes to styling. They can be paired with lighter shades to balance out your overall look. Our fashion tip is, seek out the wonder deep indigo blue jeans look.

The wide leg design

Wide leg jeans are going to be everywhere this springtime. These comfy pieces of denim offer versatility to your day or night denim fashion look. The darker shades of blue can either be relaxed and twinned with hoodies or even a shirt and flats for a dress down day. For something more formal, twin with a blouse and fitted blazer and heels to complete. Also suitable for the office.

High waisted baggy jeans.

Already a hit on the 2022 catwalks, high waisted baggies are also a popular choice with the trendy celebrities of today. The likes of top fashion models like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid can be seen rocking the high waisted baggy jean look.

However, unlike the wide leg, baggy jeans are never designed for formal fashion. Instead reserve these for days off. Fuse with hoodies, plain tees and sneakers for maximum affect. However, don’t go oversized above the waist. Baggy above and below the waist just looks messy. It’s one or the other. You choose.

Cropped skinny Jeans

Since the 60’s, skinny type jeans have long been associated with the teenage fashion couture of kids of America. It was the swinging sixties and all that. Fast forward to 2005 where the word “Skinny Jeans” really came into place and manufactured on a international scale.

These versatile pieces of denim or great. Now come spring and the cropped skinnies will take people easily though to summer jeans wear. Expect to see darker shades dominate until brighter summer months. When styling, match dark with light shades for maximum effect.

Tips to styling jeans this springtime

Jeans are the easiest thing anyone can style. They offer versatility as well as comfort. We have put together some easy things to remember when choosing and styling your jeans look in 2022.

The right footwear

This is a common sense approach when styling any type of jeans. If you prefer the wide leg finish for casual days off , go sneakers. For something more formal opt for a boot finish. If your wide leg jeans land above the ankle, only then are any type of heel a reasonable choice.

Cropped perfect for spring

Some people it difficult to find the right cut for their jeans. Given it’s springtime, crops are in. This also gives you the chance to experiment with beautiful heels and show off your ankles.

Coordinate properly

To maximise your jeans look, it’s always about balancing your choice of clothing. For example if you like short culotte jeans, fuse with a tighter top. Unless you are looking to achiever the total grunge look, avoid going baggy with baggy. It’s either baggy above or below the waist, not both. An example is, pair your skinny jeans with fitted blouse of tee and oversized blazer.

Colour coordinate

This goes without saying. Always try and colour co-ordinate your choice of colours when styling jeans It’s spring, so lighten the shade with pastel or single colour tops. If your choice of jeans are dark in colour, reverse your top with lighter and bright shades. It’s springtime after all!

