Netflix making Jennifer Lopez documentary.

In Irish fashion news, The New York Times reports that American singer and fashion icon, Jennifer Lopez is working on a documentary about turning 50.

The 52-year-old musician has teamed up with US subscription streaming service and production company Netflix to record a documentary which centres on the momentous year in which the fashion actress and model turned 50.

According to the native New Yorker, this was the 12 months of her life when according to Jennifer “everything I had worked for in movies, music and fashion just started happening.”

Jennifer Lopez has sold over 42 million records worldwide

Three years ago in 2019, JLo stared in the Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers where she played the part of Ramona. This led to the star being nominated for second Golden Globe nomination. This fused with global It’s My Party world tour which was also a celebration of Jen’s age.

The star also received the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Fashion Icon Award. In the same year Lopez donned that Versace plunging jungle dress which she came infamous for after wearing it to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

To complete here year of achievements, Jennifer Lopez also headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show with Columbian singer Shakira.

The mother of two children is currently dating American actor Ben Affleck Back in 2019, Lopez is seen in a Video Diary commenting that it was crucial to style icon that she marked her 50th year with her own concert tour.

Lopez said “It was important as a woman to do that, to let people know that you don’t get to write women off at a certain point in their life,” she said. “You’re getting better and better as you go, so long as you are open to the experience of growing and evolving.” No release for the Jennifer Lopez documentary has been given.

