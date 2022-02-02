Best ways how to style knitwear this spring

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you great ways to style knitwear this springtime. There are many people out there that associate jumpers and other knitted garments with the cold weather of winter. But, while the winter may be over, there is still a chill in the air. So, don’t put away your knitwear just yet.

Spring knitwear is essential for surviving transitional weather. You know the weather we mean. It can a bit like the bachelor. Too hot one minute, too much rain the next.

There could be a torrential downpour as well as snow. But your spring knitwear can also be a classic fashion staple and look chic no matter how you style it. It can be a great layering piece and looks good on everyone’s body shape and size. So, before the weather changes again, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for some key knitwear pieces to have in your spring 2022 wardrobe.

Knitted Polo

The polo shirt was originally intended as sportswear. However, you have Bottega Venetta to thank for reviving the polo knit from golf courses and bringing it back in fashion. It has stayed a tried and true wardrobe staple for many over the years and is continuously evolving in style and design.

It is classy, chic and will always look perfect with your favourite pair of trousers. Denim jeans have always been the go-to when wearing your polo shirts. To exploit the versatility of your knitted polo shirt, try to choose one in a neutral colour such as white. This way, you can pair it with most items already in your wardrobe.

A timeless look that will never go out of style is wearing your knitted polo shirt with your favourite denim jeans. For a classy look, go with a pair of denim in a dark colour and a polo shirt in a brighter shade.

As it is such a classy item, it goes with anything. But when it comes to your footwear, your knitted polo shirt works best with chunky boots or lace-up boots.

90s Cardigan

Yes. The 90s are back as well as the noughties. While you can expect many beloved fashion trends from this time to come back, the biggest trend has to be the 90s cardigan. And, if we are being completely honest, did this ever really go out of style? In our minds, cardigans from the 90s have always been iconic.

The things is, the 90s were prime for cardigans and other knitwear. Not only could you get one in many different colours, your cardigan also came in different styles and patterns. If you are looking for style inspiration, you only need to look at any show from the 90s to find out why they were popular.

However, if you are looking for that one cardigan style that truly capture the 90s, make it cropped. Not only can your cropped, form-fitted cardigans be worn with other 90s trends like your slip dress, you can also bring it into your modern wardrobe.

If you want ways to modernise your cropped cardigan, simply pair it with your bike shorts and crop top. Or you can keep things flirty by pairing your favourite mini dress or skirt with this cute cardigan.

Chunky Knit Cardigan

There is no doubt about it. Your humble cardigan is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing to have in your wardrobe. Perfect for transitioning your wardrobe into one appropriate for spring, a cardigan is capable of transforming your outfit.

And it doesn’t even matter what the occasion is. As it is one of the most timeless layering pieces out there, there are many different ways you can wear your cardigan this spring. But let’s talk about the chunky cardigan.

Another knitwear style to add to your wardrobe. There is one knitwear trend that will never look out of style and always looks classy. Yes, we are talking about your chunky knit cardigan.

You can expect your chunky knit cardigan to take over your spring 2022 wardrobe. From long to short and just about everything in between, this iconic piece of knitwear is the perfect finishing piece to your outfit. Not to mention, it is ideal for keeping your body warm on chilly nights. These cosy pieces of clothing are something people reach for year after year.

They are the perfect piece to layer over everything, from tees, silky date night dresses, basics wardrobe items and even your formal trousers. But if you are looking for the best way to wear your chunky knitted cardigan in 2022? We’ve got you covered.

How To Wear Your Chunky Knit Cardigan?

If you want to create a cute and casual look, pair your chunky knit cardigan with a feminine top and jeans. You can’t go wrong with jeans and a cute top. However, if you want something a bit more formal, throw on some heels and statement jewellery. But there are times when you want to wear something unexpected.

Who says you have to wear your cardigan as a cardigan? Button your up as a shirt and tuck it loosely into some cargo trousers or straight-leg jeans. Then, it’s time to get fancy with your jewellery. You can go with some elegant pearls or something with a bit of sparkle. Finish your outfit off with a sleek handbag and some footwear like heels. While it’s an unexpected outfit, it is certainly chic and will turn heads.

Wrap Knit Top

Having both the ability to be dressed up or down, wrap tops are incredibly stylish. So, why not add a knitted version into your 2022 wardrobe? There are so many reasons why a knitted wrap top should be in your current wardrobe. First, it is super easy to layer and style with other wardrobe pieces.

This is due to the fact that most knitted wrap tops are made from a thin yarn. As well as being easy to style, they look great no matter the occasions. As many knitted wrap tops come in different styles and designs, this makes them perfect for everything, from dates to work. If you are looking for some style inspiration for your wrap top, keep on reading for our tips.

For a cute brunch outfit or fancy daytime event, pair your knitted wrap top with a silk slip skirt (another must-have for this year’s wardrobe). It is a sophisticated ensemble for when a chic dress code is required. However, it is not so dressed up that you would feel uncomfortable.

It’s perfect for when you want to make a good impression and look your best. But if skirts are not your thing, you can swap it out for your favourite denim jeans instead. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. Can you really go wrong with jeans and a cute top? If you want to inject some pattern into your outfit in a subtle way, go with your shoes. A pair of leopard print pumps are chic and an elegant addition to your wrap top.

The key when it comes to styling your knitwear for your spring 2022 wardrobe is all about balance. Remember, knitwear is easier to style than you think as long as you balance your proportions. If your top is on the long side, you can tuck it into the waistband of your trousers. And when it comes to chunky knitwear, try not to go with denim that has a very loose fit. It’s best to stick to slimmer styles.

How To Wear Knitwear In A Formal Way

Believe it or no, you absolutely can wear your favourite cardigan or other knitwear for formal occasions. After all, a cardigan can be the easiest way to go from day to knit.

If you are stepping out of the office and rocking your pencil skirt, throw on a cropped cardigan and you’re all set. For a corporate event of fancy dinner, slip on a pair of high waisted palazzo trousers in a sand shade and finish off with a button-down cardigan. To highlight your waist and keep proportions in check, tuck your cardigan into the waistband of your trousers.

How Should Your Knitwear Fit?

This usually depends on the design and what you plan on wearing with your knitwear. However, it should ultimately look and feel comfortable. No matter if you are wearing something oversized or go for a snug fit, it’s best to wear something tailored and that actually fits you well. Go for a size that does not strain across your chest.

However, if it does, leave it unbuttoned and wear something under it. Also, don’t be afraid of playing around with contrasting lengths. Your short skirt will look chic against your long cardigan. Try to rock different patterns, designs and colours when choosing the right piece of knitwear for you.

After all, your knitwear can be the statement piece of your outfit. A cropped cardigan can be a good way of highlighting your waist, especially when you pair it with high waisted trousers.

