3 fashion looks to ignore this spring.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you fashion looks to avoid this coming springtime 2022. We are can be guilty of holding onto clothing just because there have good memories. Cleaning out your wardrobe and saying goodbye to beloved clothing can be challenging.

However, there is no reason to have them in your wardrobe if they are not serving a purpose. To make the New Year wardrobe clean-out easier, we at Teenage fashion Ireland are going to show you 3 pieces that do not belong in your spring wardrobe.

Any clothes with holes in them

While ripped denim and clothing is trendy right now, an old tee with a hole in the armpit will never look good on anyone. We all have pieces in our wardrobes that we love and want to hold onto.

Maybe it is your favourite t-shirt that you’ve saved from numerous stains. Or stitched up seams that have become loose. However, there will come a time when your old clothes can no longer be salvageable. Your spring wardrobe is the perfect time to update some of your wardrobe basics for fresh ones.

Flattering trousers that fit a little too tight

You may have that one pair of trousers in your wardrobe that you love. Once upon a time, they may have been the perfect fit and were super comfortable. However, now is a different story. It is time for your too-tight trousers to find a different owner.

Which means that there is space in your wardrobe for a new pair. To ensure you choose one that will go with everything else in your wardrobe, go for black. It is a super versatile colour that looks flattering on everyone.

Fancy footwear that gives you blisters

We don’t know about you, but we are over wearing uncomfortable shoes that hurt our feet. Although they look good, they are not worth the pain and blisters.

You may have a pair of flats that you only wear when you have no plans after work because they destroy your feet. Stop putting yourself through the pain just because something looks good. You deserve to feel good so look for soft, flexible leather shoes that moulds to your feet.

Fashion trends to look out for in 2022

As well all know, fashion trends per season tend to come and go. However, this spring, there is one show that will remain on trend r the spring and summer season which are the beautiful sandal and ballet flat shoes. Clothes wise, look out for the wide leg trouser effect.

The sandal

Every woman loves the comfort of the sandal. This fashion season is no different to the past as it extends its popularity. This functional airy piece of footwear is made for warm months. It allows the foot to breathe as well as completing any relaxed to smart fashion attire. Keep an eye of for square toe sandals this season. They are in!

The ballet flats

Thinking or alternatives to heels this summer? Look towards a revival of the 90’s where flats are back baby! Now turn this into the ballet pump that offers comfort and style to your tootsies. They can be styled with jeans to fab maxi dresses this spring summertime. Add a touch of femininity to their look by including sparkly or ribbon finishes.

Wide leg trousers are in for 2022

Fashion critics were undecided about wide leg trousers last season. They couldn’t seem to agree if they were worthy of being the next biggest fashion trend for our legs. Well guess what, it’s happening this season and wide leg trousers are in for 2022. Whether it’s trousers or jeans, expect to see the wide leg (not flares) around in multiple choice of colours. Embrace it as it’s style and comfort all rolled into one.

