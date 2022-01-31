Rihanna Is pregnant and shows off baby bump

In Irish fashion news, musician and fashion icon Rihanna is expecting her first child with fellow artist A$AP Rocky. Robyn Rihanna Fenty (AKA) Rihanna is going to have her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The Fenty fashion guru who has sold millions of records around the globe was snapped out in New York city over the weekend displaying her baby bump.

According to online celebrity magazine, The People, the 33-year Barbadian beauty has been snapped out and about last weekend in the Big Apple (New York City) with the Fenty fashion mistress wearing a long pink jacket over her baby bump.

According to The People, Rihanna’s oversized coat was unbuttoned at the bottom, revealing Ri’s growing bump which was adorned in a gold cross with colourful jewels.

The pair (Rihanna and Rakim Athelaston Mayers AKA A$AP Rocky) were photographed in ASAP’s hometown of Harlem, which is a borough of Manhattan where the 33-year old star grew up.

There is no arrival date announced as yet to the arrival of Rihanna’s baby, but the social media is expected to go into meltdown in the coming days with speculation to the sex of the baby.

