How to upgrade your jumper look this spring.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple and easy ways how to style your jumper this springtime 2022. To keep cosy and warm during the cold winter months, many of us look to our favourite knitwear. However, wearing your favourite jumper all of the time can quickly become boring.

With a little creativity, you can bring your favourite winter jumpers into your spring 2022 wardrobe. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our simple tips.

Go Neck And Neck With Your Knitwear

It’s true that wearing layers of clothing will keep you comfy and warm in cold weather. However, it can do more than that. It also gives you an opportunity to play around with necklines and be creative.

But the main thing to remember is that opposites attract. So, a high neckline and low neckline will equal cosy, chic magic. To add some more dimension to your outfit, you can also play around with necklaces in different lengths. The perfect way to add some sparkle to your outfit.

Double Your Cashmere For Double Your Fun

Wearing too much cashmere is simply not a thing. Whoever does not get excited about plush cashmere jumpers knows nothing about fashion. These garments, which are usually made from large numbers of fine cashmere yarn, are extra soft, warm and fuzzy. Double up your cashmere by wearing multiple layers this spring for a cute and cosy outfit.

Two Knits Are Always Better Than One

This tip is carrying on from the previous one. However, if works for all of your knitwear and not just the cashmere kind. This look proves that the more jumpers, the better.

Play around by combining knits with different stitching and details. This allows you to add some interest to your outfit by creating dimension and adding texture. Just be aware of your proportions.

To pull this look off, go with a thin jumper as your base and then, drape a chunkier knit over your shoulders. Slip on some trousers in a neutral colour and relax fit and finish off your outfit with some clean, white trainers.

Various types of jumpers

Depending where in the world you are from, the jumper has a few diffrent types of name. To help you out, we have put together simple ways to identify various jumper designs.

Cardigan Sweater

The most popular type of cardigan sweater is normally constructed using wool. However, cotton, synthetic fibers are also used in less expensive designs. This collarless sweater is defined by its opening full length of the centre front.

Pullover Sweater

The pullover sweater or commonly known as a jumper in Europe is a piece of clothing, typically comes in a long sleeve design. It is constructed using knitted or crocheted material like cotton, wool, or synthetic fibers. The jumper is designed to cover the upper part of the body that comes in a crew neck or round neck finish.

Tunic Sweater

The Tunic sweater is a jumper that is worn over the torso. It comes can come with or without sleeve finish. It has various lengths that reach from the hips to the ankles while a sweater is commonly designed as a knitted jacket or sweater using cotton, synthetic fibers

Turtleneck Sweater

A turtleneck sweater can also be defined by different names, most commonly the polo neck or roll neck sweater. This close-fitting ladies and men garment come with a loose or tight fold over and covers the neck. Most popular fabrics used during its construction are cashmere, sort wool and cotton.

Mock Turtleneck Sweater

The mock turtleneck sweater is similar to its cousin the polo or roll neck sweater. However, it’s collar is usually lower and looser than the traditional turtleneck designs and does not have a roll over turned finish. The most popular designs come in cotton and cashmere finishes.

Did you know

There are often questions asked about who exactly invented the jumper. Well, the jumper as we know today was invented back in 1910 by a Canadian lady called Susan Poole. However, it was until after the second world war in 1948 when they first went into full scale manufacturing in Ontario, Canada.

