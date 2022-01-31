How to master timeless style in 2022

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to create timeless fashion looks in 2022. Nobody wants to look back at outfits they have worn and not like the looks of them. There are some people who just exude classy and timeless style, without even trying. They somehow look polished and chic, no matter the occasion.

But these people do not have a natural instinct that makes them superior. Instead, they rely on basic style rules in order to achieve an effortless look. keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips on how to master timeless style in 2022.

What Is Timeless Style?

Timeless style is a fashion style that never looks dated. It centres around elevated basics and sophisticated pieces and avoids being tied to a particular trend or fashion type.

Invest In Basic Wardrobe Pieces

Timeless style is all about having a wardrobe that works for your style goals and wardrobe basics is key to this. Having a wardrobe full of fashion pieces that can be mixed and matched will ensure they do not go out of style in a year. Pieces such as jeans, a white shirt, t-shirts in neutral colours, jumpers and wool coats will always looks classy and are a great place to start.

Avoid Trends And Fast Fashion

Typically, fast fashion does not have longevity and usually does not have the right fit. When it comes to timeless style, you want to invest in pieces that stand the test of time. while it is fine to try a trend that will probably go out of style in a year, you want to aim to have a wardrobe full of classic clothes that fit properly.

Be Careful Of How Your Clothes Fit

The easiest way for your outfit to look dated is to wear clothes that do not fit you properly. If you have a sloppy silhouette or wear clothes that do not work for you, your outfit will never look good. And it will never be something that you want to wear again.

All outfits need balance. This is the key to making them look great and fashion forward. And while oversized clothe may be trendy, a good outfit will look and feel balanced. If you are wearing trousers with a loose fit, try pairing them with a form-fitting top.

Pay Attention To What Works For Your Body

When it comes to timeless style, knowing your body shape is key to pulling off any look. Trying to force your hourglass figure into an outfit made for a rectangle body shape will not work. And will never highlight your beautiful figure. Dressing for your body shape will ensure clothes fit you and look easy. Which is the bigger picture when it comes to timeless style. It will also help your confidence, which is key to pulling off any outfit.

Start To Create Go-To Outfits

Everyone of us has suffer from fashion fatigue. But having a few killer outfits that work every time is a good way to combat his problem. Use sites like Pinterest or Instagram to get inspired with fashion ideas. Create a mood board of outfits you like and are inspired by. Try to focus on pieces that you already have in your wardrobe.

The next part is to take pictures of yourself wearing these outfits. Save a folder on your phone and use these images as a reference point. This tip can help you evolve your outfits over time. No more standing in front of your wardrobe wondering what to wear.

Use Your Accessories

We have all been guilty of having too many accessories in our wardrobes. And while statement shoes, loud handbags or trendy shoes look good, they don’t have a place in your timeless wardrobe. We are not saying you shouldn’t try out trends and see if you like them. However, the majority of your wardrobe should be pieces that will not look dated in a year.

Instead, focus on key pieces that are versatile and go with everything. These are things such as your gold hoop earrings, a simply gold chain, a black handbag. These pieces are much more impactful for your sophisticated wardrobe

Know The Best Fashion Style For You

There is a certain style that will suit you over all of the others. It could be boho, minimalism, something daring like maximalism. It could be owning nothing except neutral colours or having a wardrobe bursting with colours (more on this in the next tip).

There are many people who believe that the key to timeless fashion is through having a minimal wardrobe. However, this might not work for everyone.

While having a minimalist wardrobe can be a good thing, knowing the best fashion style for you will allow you to inject your personality into your wardrobe. Because, when it comes down to it, your fashion and wardrobe is about you and who you are as a person.

If you don’t know your dominate fashion style, think about what you would like to wear. Describe it. Is it boho? Chic? Edgy? Who do you look up to, style wise? Do you have any style icons?

Try To Keep A Neutral Wardrobe Palette

Playing around with colour can be a great way of injecting some fun into your wardrobe. However, it can also make your wardrobe looks dated quickly. Colours can quickly come and go out of style. So, one of the easiest ways to exude a timeless look that screams sophistication is to keep things neutral.

This means going with blacks, tans, navy, white and simple prints. Now, we are not saying you have to avoid colour altogether. All we are saying is that, while a pop of colour look great, it’s best to save it for a secondary piece of your outfit.

If you look at the world of fashion, you will notice that decades often get assigned certain colours. This is why neutral have endured such longevity. Just think about the 70s. I bet you the first colours that come to mind are bright greens, oranges as well as browns.

Be Aware Of Your Outerwear

Many people spend a lot of time choosing the right outfit. They can take hours picking out the perfect top to go with their new trousers or skirt. Or they scour the internet for the right shoes to go with their favourite dress. And while these details are important, many people will then ruin their hard work by throwing on a jacket or coat that does not match their chosen ensemble.

Your choice of outerwear is just as important as the clothes you wear under it. A great piece of outerwear, like a timeless trench coat, a wrap coat or box jacket can make or break your outfit. These simple layering pieces can add a touch of depth to your outfit and make it look complete. There is a reason why they have stood the test of time and will always be a classy choice for your outerwear.

Pay Attention To The Little Details

You have probably heard that the devil is in the details. And when it comes to your fashion choices, the little details can make or break your outfit. The details of your outfit, right down to the styling techniques like a French tuck to your choice of footwear, have a huge impact in how your outfit looks.

The key thing to remember about timeless fashion is that it always looks complete. Your outfit will never be lacking or look overly done. The reason why timeless fashion is always so successful is that your outfit looks done every time.

So, don’t be afraid of playing around with details. Throw on a jumper over your shoulders, try out a French tuck if you haven’t before. Add a simple crossbody bag or try a new hairstyle. Every detail you add to your look is important. This also includes your hair, right down to your choice of makeup. And if you need any inspiration, no-makeup makeup looks and low buns will never go out of style.

Avoid Too Many Relaxed Pieces

Slouchy details can be a great way of adding some fun and dimensions into your outfit. However, there are usually more prevalent in trends associated with fast fashion. Sticking to slouchy or oversized clothes or accessories can be an easy way for your outfit to look dated.

This is because slouchy bags, cardigans and outerwear in a relaxed fit can look unpolished. While waterfall cardigans were a big deal around ten years ago, you don’t see many people wearing them now. However, a classic cardigan that fits you well will always be in style, no matter how many years pass.

As well as slouchy details, you should also be aware of your athletic clothing. Athleisure pieces should be used with more classic silhouettes and can be used sparingly. So, instead of your graphic hoodie, swap it out for a crew neck sweatshirt in a neutral colour. This way, you ensure that it looks good and wearable for years.

