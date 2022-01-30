Top 4 fashion essentials for your spring wardrobe

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you some of the latest springtime fashion essentials to own this season.The beginning of the new year means that a lot of people are re-evaluating their wardrobes. Some people clear out pieces they no longer need, while others stock up on styles they’re missing.

If you are wondering what fashion essential you need for your spring 2022 wardrobe, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out.

A Classic T-Shirt In A Neutral Shade

You cannot claim to have a perfect wardrobe if you do not have at least one t-shirt. Your tee is a classic wardrobe staple, capable of creating a number of iconic outfits.

A white t-shirt in particular look crisp, clean and classy, especially when worn with denim jeans, another wardrobe staple. Having a few t-shirts in neutral colours means that you will always have something to wear that looks good every time.

An Elevated Top That Looks Polished

While your t-shirts may create the bulk of your basic wardrobe, you also need one elevated top that does it all. Not only will it look good when paired with other wardrobe basics, but you can also wear it with your working wardrobe.

A key piece that looks good on everyone is a strapless top with an elegant, draped neckline. Choosing one in black or another neutral shade will ensure you can rock this top with just about everything else in your wardrobe. It really is a no-brainer addition to your wardrobe.

A Jardigan With A Little Bit Of Stretch

If you are looking for that one garment that looks as polished as a blazer but with the comfort of a cardigan, you need to get a jardigan. It is the ideal mix of both structure and comfort and a classier version of your basic cardigan. Equally at home with your basic denim as well as your pencil skirt, you need a jardigan in your wardrobe.

A Good And Trusty Blazer

But while a jardigan is a cosy addition to your wardrobe, there will be moments you need to rely on your good, old-fashion blazer. However, old-fashion does not have to mean boring.

With so many different silhouettes and designs nowadays, there is no such thing as a boring blazer While the oversized trend is all the rage right now, try to go with a classic shape with clean lines.

