How to turn your work dress into a casual fashion outfit

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you easy ways to help you turn your work dress into a stylish casual outfit. How to turn a work dress into a casual outfit. we are all guilty of having way too many dresses in our wardrobes.

Maybe you found a cute one that you thought would look perfect with the rest of your working wardrobe? But, since many of us are used to working from home nowadays, our working wardrobe has become a bit more casual.

However, that doesn’t mean your work dresses have to waste away in the back of your wardrobes. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to turn your work dress into a casual outfit for spring 2022.

Add A Denim Jacket

If you are looking for that one fashion piece perfect for layering, the denim jacket is it. Not only is it super comfortable but it elevates basic wardrobe items and dresses down formal styles.

For example, if you wear your denim jacket with your cashmere joggers, you elevate your entire ensemble. But when you wear it over your work dress, suddenly you have a weekend-ready outfit.

Pair Your Dress With Some Trainers

This fashion tip is obvious. Swapping your formal footwear with some casual trainers will give you dress a casual, everyday vibe. They key to wearing this look is choosing a pair of shoes that look intentional and polished.

So, it’s best to steer clear from bulky styles. Pair your shoes with your dress and some hoops and you have an outfit that takes you from brunch to a stroll in the park.

Layer A T-Shirt On Top

If you are looking for the ease of a dress with the relaxed vibe of a t-shirt, why not wear both? For a comfortable ensemble, try wearing a super soft tee over your favourite work dress.

While it has the look of separates, wearing a dress in place of a skirt will provide some extra warmth. To add some shape to your outfit, wear a belt and finish things off with some silver hoops.

Throw On An Oversized Jumper

The oversized trend is showing no signs of disappearing. Your formal dress typically is cut close to your body, so adding an oversized jumper will create a casual vibe. Throw on some flats and you are ready for a relaxed evening.

